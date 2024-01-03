Organize your garage with this popular overhead storage rack, nearly half-off today at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Be honest ... Is your garage so filled to the brim with tools, sports gear and the like that you can no longer fit your car in it and have to park in the driveway? Don't worry, it happens to the best of us. Luckily, there's a pretty convenient way to help put a major dent in this issue. If you've never considered an overhead garage storage rack before, now is the time. This Fleximounts Garage Overhead Storage Rack can help clear up space on the garage floor by utilizing unused space on the ceiling. It features 22-inches to 40-inches of ceiling dropdown range and provides up to 80 cubic feet of storage, perfect for storing seasonal items or anything you don't generally use year-round. If you're a sucker for a good organizational accessory, then this one is well worth a look. Right now, it's available from Amazon for 47% off.

The Fleximounts ceiling brackets attach to two joists for security and employ M8 screws that, according to the manufacturer, "have gone through strict tests" to ensure stability and safety. As a result, the rack features a hearty 600-pound weight limit. Other notable features include an integrated grid design, which again aids in stability and a template that makes it easy to DIY the installation. It is important to note that the rack can't be mounted to a metal wall as it's "suitable for wood studs/joists and concrete wall" only.

Key features:

Maximized storage space: Clear up space on the garage floor by utilizing unused space on the ceiling

Adjustable ceiling dropdown: Features 22-inches to 40-inches of ceiling dropdown range and provides up to 80 cubic feet of storage

Strong and secure: Designed with long ceiling brackets and comes with tested M8 screws, making it a reliable choice for storing items up to 600 lbs in weight

DIY installation: Simplified installation template allows for do-it-yourself installation

Various size and color options: Available in black or white and in multiple size options, including 2'x8', 3'x8' and 4'x8'

$116.99 at Amazon