This NEXPOW car jump starter is 30% off today

If you've ever had to deal with a dead car battery, you know just how frustrating it can be. It always seems to happen at the worst possible moment, and it can be a pain to find someone nearby with jumper cables willing to help. Thankfully, portable car jump starters (and how-to videos) can help remove a lot of the stress from that situation. There are tons of jump starter options out there, and you can check out a list of some of our favorites here, but today we're specifically shouting out this fantastic 30% off deal we found on Amazon.

This NEXPOW portable jump starter can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine and carries up to 20 jumps on a single charge. It promises to work in extreme temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and includes safety technology like reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. There are also a few USB outputs built into the gadget, to allow users to charge their mobile devices, tablets, or anything else that uses USB. Naturally, the NEXPOW comes with its own clamps and cables, and it even includes a carrying case.

