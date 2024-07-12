Move over Nalgene, there's a new (better?) water bottle in town

In the world of outdoor adventure gear, few items are as iconic as the Nalgene water bottle. For decades, the 32oz Wide Mouth Nalgene has been the go-to for hikers, campers, and adventurers of all stripes. Its robust design, affordability, and reliability have made it a staple in countless backpacks. But recently, a new contender has entered the market: the CamelBak Chute Mag Renew Water Bottle 32oz. Priced similarly at $17, this newcomer is poised to dethrone the Nalgene as the preferred hydration vessel for the modern adventurer.

The contenders

Key specs

Price: $17.95 at REI

Weight: 6.5 ounces

Material: BPA-free Tritan plastic

Design: Classic wide mouth

The Nalgene has earned its place in outdoor lore with a design that’s both simple and effective. Its 32-ounce capacity is perfect for day trips and extended hikes alike. The wide mouth allows for easy cleaning and the addition of ice cubes, while the BPA-free Tritan plastic ensures your water stays pure-tasting. Its virtually indestructible build has been tested by countless adventurers, withstanding drops, bumps, and the rough-and-tumble life of the great outdoors.

PROS CONS Innovative design

Innovative design Eco-friendly materials

Eco-friendly materials High flow rate Slightly heavier

Slightly heavier Durability questions

Durability questions Complexity

Key specs

Price: $17 at REI

Weight: 7 ounces

Material: Eastman Tritan Renew (50% recycled material)

Design: Magnetic cap, angled spout

Enter the CamelBak Chute Mag Renew, a modern take on the water bottle that promises to enhance your hydration experience. Slightly heavier at 7 ounces, it compensates with innovative features like the connected, magnetic cap, which ensures you won’t lose the top when taking a drink. The angled spout is designed for a high flow rate, allowing you to gulp down water quickly when needed. Made from 50% recycled materials, this bottle is not only practical but environmentally conscious as well.

Head-to-head comparison

Durability and build

The Nalgene is renowned for its toughness. Outdoor enthusiasts have put this bottle through the wringer, and it has emerged virtually unscathed every time. Whether it’s been dropped from a cliff or run over by a car, the Nalgene continues to deliver. While robust, the CamelBak Chute Mag Renew hasn’t yet built the same legendary status. However, it’s constructed from Eastman Tritan Renew, which is known for its durability. Only time will tell if it can match the Nalgene’s resilience.

Usability

When it comes to usability, both bottles shine but in different ways. The Nalgene’s wide mouth makes it easy to clean and fill with ice. However, its simplistic design can be a drawback for those who prefer more convenience features. The CamelBak, on the other hand, offers a magnetic cap that stays out of the way when drinking, and an angled spout that makes hydrating a breeze. These small touches can make a big difference on a long hike or during a vigorous workout. Plus, if you ever need a wider mouth on the CamelBak, you can just unscrew the lid completely.

Eco-friendliness

CamelBak’s commitment to using 50% recycled materials in the Chute Mag Renew gives it a distinct edge in the eco-friendly category. In an era where sustainability is increasingly important, this feature cannot be overlooked. While the Nalgene is also made from BPA-free Tritan plastic, it lacks the recycled content that makes the CamelBak stand out.

Price and value

Both bottles are priced competitively, with the Nalgene at $17.95 and the CamelBak at $17. For just a few cents less, the CamelBak offers a slew of modern features that enhance its value proposition. For adventurers looking to upgrade their gear without breaking the bank, the CamelBak presents a compelling case.

The winner: CamelBak

The 32oz Wide Mouth Nalgene has long been the gold standard for water bottles in the outdoor community. Its durability, simplicity, and reliability have made it a beloved companion on countless adventures. However, the CamelBak Chute Mag Renew Water Bottle 32oz is a worthy challenger. With its innovative design, eco-friendly materials, and user-friendly features, it’s poised to become the new favorite for adventurers everywhere.

While the Nalgene remains a solid choice, those seeking a more modern, environmentally conscious, and feature-rich bottle might find themselves reaching for the CamelBak Chute Mag Renew. It’s clear that in the ever-evolving world of outdoor gear, there’s always room for improvement—and CamelBak has delivered just that.