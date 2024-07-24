The next time you find yourself frustrated and stuck behind a slow-moving RV on the highway, remember that people in some places likely end up in that situation much more frequently. RV Trader’s recent study examined the most popular cities and states for new RV buyers, and the top names on the list likely won’t be a surprise to the people who live and drive there. Texas, California and Florida were the top three states for new RVs. The recreational vehicle class includes Class A, Class B and Class C motorhomes along with travel trailers and truck campers.

Most popular states for new RV buyers:

Texas California Florida Washington Michigan Pennsylvania Ohio North Carolina Arizona Colorado

Within those states, some cities show a much higher level of interest in new RVs.

Most popular cities for new RV buyers:

Los Angeles, CA Dallas-Fort Worth, TX Houston, TX Phoenix, AZ Seattle-Tacoma, WA Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Denver, CO Salt Lake City-Ogden, UT Detroit, MI Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

RV Trader’s data also showed that parts of the RV world are attracting younger buyers. Travel trailers and camping trailers are the most popular with Millennials, and a quick scroll through social media videos seems to reinforce that finding, with people screaming about living off the grid and overlanding in seemingly every other post.

Travel trailers are smaller than some other RV types. Class A vehicles are among the largest and most luxurious, followed by Class C. Class B are some of the smallest RVs and are significantly less popular on the internet than the beefier Class A models. Smaller units like pop-up campers and park models are the least-searched.

The study also found that 80 percent of RV buyers are experienced with the vehicles. Forest River RV brands were the most searched in the industry, followed by Winnebago. Airstream saw a significant increase in search traffic, growing 24.5 percent year over year since 2023.