Most popular new and used RV types in 2024

Summer is a great time for a road trip, and for many people, that means renting or buying an RV. There are almost as many different types of RVs as there are cars and trucks on the roads, but RV Trader recently released its 2024 Data Yearbook, which breaks down the most popular RV categories for both new and used shoppers.

RV Trader’s study looked at RV registration data from 2022 and 2023 and found that used Class B motorhomes saw almost 10 percent growth during that time. The trajectory is expected to continue in 2024, as Class B vehicle registrations have already grown 17.5 percent year-to-date.

The most popular new RV categories:

Travel trailer Fifth wheel Class C Class B Class A Pop-up RV trailers Park models Truck campers

The most popular used RV categories:

Travel trailer Fifth Wheel Class A Class C Pop-up RV Trailers Class B Park model Truck camper

For reference, Class B motorhomes are the smallest available today, while Class C models slot in between A and B. Class A RVs are the largest and most expensive on sale and can reach 45 feet long in the highest-end models.

Some brands saw significant growth in buyer interest, including Airstream, which saw a 24.5 percent increase in search traffic between 2023 and 2024. Forest River brands were the most searched for, while Winnebago grew into the second spot in the internet interest rankings.

The trends among age groups are more interesting. Younger groups, such as millennials, gravitated more toward travel trailers and camping trailers, while boomers opted for larger Class A, Class C, and other models. That said, buyers between 35 and 44 years old represent a significant chunk of the RV buying market, which RV Trader noted is a new thing. The largest age group is 55-64, though, so RVing is still more of a later-life activity for many.