Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series gives the rich and famous what they want

TOPANGA, Calif. – Give the people what they want, right? Especially if they're extremely wealthy. And possibly famous.

Apparently, the requests for a convertible Maybach from existing owners and/or celebrities were so frequent and insistent that the uber-luxury offshoot of Mercedes-Benz finally decided to give them just that. The 2025 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series answers the call. While all other Maybachs are based on a Mercedes-Benz, this is the first Maybach to be based on a car developed by AMG: the current-generation SL 55 and SL 63. This presented a greater challenge to engineers than past efforts.

Although a sportier Maybach was intended (as opposed to modern Maybach's first drop-top effort, the Maybach S 650 Cabriolet), the SL 680 is, not surprisingly, seeking a much different dynamic end goal than its AMG-only cousins. According to Maybach product manager Hannes Meyer, the far shorter wheelbase than the Maybach norm was a particular challenge in making sure that its convertible offering maintained "the same ease and nearly floating driving experience" expected of the brand. To that end, the Maybach SL shares the SL 63's air suspension and trick AMG Active Control interconnected hydraulically controlled dampers, but the tuning is changed, especially with the rear air springs as the driver sits closer to those. Meyer says the damper valves in particular have a greater range between sportiness and comfort than the SL 63. The steering system is totally Maybach-specific, including a different ratio and more upright front camber, resulting in what Meyer described as a more stable and less aggressive setup than what you'd find in the SL 63.

Before you start looking for a 6.8-liter engine in the Mercedes arsenal, remember that those numbers don't really mean anything anymore. The Maybach SL 680 has exactly the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 as the SL 63 good for 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The nine-speed AMG transmission is the same in terms of hardware, but it has totally different software. In particular, the 2-3 and 3-4 shifts are most different in order to provide a smoother, more Maybach acceleration experience. The 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system is also shared, but is programmed to have a more balanced front-to-rear power split than the rear-biased AMG. Finally, the exhaust has been retuned. Meyer said that up to 2,800 rpm, the exhaust isn't quieter than what you'd experience in the AMGs, it just has a different tone. It's similar thereafter at higher RPM, although because the Maybach doesn't have a Sport+ mode, you won't get the sort of crackle-and-pop over-run histrionics. They're still possible in certain circumstances, but Maybach isn't exactly encouraging such boorish behavior.

According to the specs, the Maybach SL 680 goes from 0-60 mph in 4 seconds flat, which is a half-second slower than the SL 63. Meyer said there are a number of reasons for this. First, and most obvious, is weight. The SL 680 weighs 176 pounds more, in large part because it comes fully loaded thereby raising the base curb weight, as well as featuring more sound deadening in the doors and wheel wells. The large, leather-lined tonneau cover and a whole bunch of extra clear coat probably adds some pounds, too, but more on that in a moment. Back to the slower 0-60 time. The Maybach also doesn't have the AMG's Race Start function (aka launch control), while its softer rear springs play a role, too. Drag races aren't exactly in Maybach's playback, either.

What is, however, is a mild touch of gaudiness. If your fashion sense appreciates a good Louis Vuitton print, the SL 680 Monogram Series is going to be right up your alley ... or Rodeo Drive. If there has ever been a car with a greater number of manufacturer emblems placed upon it, I would be stunned. In fact, I would be stunned if anything from the factory has every come remotely close. I would've counted them, but then I was only granted so much time with the car. The lower airdam is stuffed full of Maybach logos arranged in a 3D mesh. The black cloth roof has Maybach logos printed it all over it, much like a Louis Vuitton handbag, as does the leather adorning the black leather door sills and aforementioned tonneau cover. There are, of course, more inside including at the top of the silver trim that covers the entire seatbacks.

The piece de resistance of emblems, however, is the optional Obsidian Black Metallic hood. It's a lot, so let's turn things over to the press release. "The Maybach pattern (is) incorporated in Graphite Grey. This is accomplished with a complex process where the hood first receives a base coat and is sanded by hand. The Maybach pattern is then printed onto the hood. Next, the hood is coated in matte clear, sanded by hand and finally finished with an additional coat of matter clear." So, no, they ain't stickers. In fact, there's so much clear coat on them that the logos look like they are covered by a film of still water. It's really quite something. A bit much, but something.

There's also rose gold accents in the headlights, a windshield frame and side sill finished in chrome, the Maybach-specific grille that lights up at its borders, and the Mercedes star hood ornament. Oh, and the wheels. Both options measure 21 inches, but you have the choice of the multi-spoke design shown here or five-spoke forged Monoblocks. All told, this emphasis on special design elements is why every SL 680 is known as the Monogram Series. I can't say I fully understand the brand exercise, but then I'm definitely not the intended customer. Now, should that intended customer want something other than the Garnet Red or Moonlight White Magno paint options, they can go for a customized choice for $AllTheMoney, but their selected color will still only be applied to the red bits you see above. Even without the logo treatment, the hood is black.

Inside, the SL 680 gets Maybach's "signature comfort seats" with a unique geometic design in the obligatory Crystal White Nappa Leather. The carpets are also white. Car slippers might be a good idea. The digital IP and infotainment system are functionally the same as in the AMG SLs, but they've been reskinned for Maybach.

Of course, the biggest interior change is the lack of a back seat. Instead, there is a leather-lined parcel shelf covered by a tonneau cover (my term, not theirs) with an aerodynamically designed double-bubble that matches the seatback height. It's cool.

While adding a back seat to the SL was seen as a necessity by Mercedes/AMG for its latest generation, that sentiment was not shared by Maybach (or its would-be customers, presumably).

"Maybach didn't see the need for a back seat," Meyer said matter-of-factly, as if it was hard to see why one existed in the first place. The leather-lined parcel shelf and double-hump look was of much greater value, providing a much more exclusive touch than the back seat. It's easy to see AMG SL customers wishing for something similar.

Pricing was not announced, but if you gotta ask ...

The car is being shown at Monterey Car Week, which is appropriate, as the Maybach Vision 6 Cabriolet concept shown at Pebble Beach back in 2017 is a big reason for all that pent-up Maybach convertible demand. The SL 680 Monogram Series is hardly that car, but its roof does indeed come off. It also smokes it on emblem count.