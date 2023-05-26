Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is here. It's a great time to get together with friends and family for road trips, BBQs, and simply having a good time in what is hopefully nice weather. It's also a weekend when a lot of brands, like Amazon, put on big sales.

Here are some great Memorial Day TV deals currently live on Amazon.

$99.99 at Amazon

Key Features

720p resolution View your favorite movies, shows and games in high definition

Smart TV with Alexa voice control. Simply press and hold the voice button to ask Alexa to find shows, launch apps, switch inputs, and more. and hold the voice button and ask Alexa to easily find, launch, and control the content

Fire TV experience built-in with over 1 Million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills

This Smart TV supports Apple AirPlay - Share videos, photos, music and more from an Apple device to your TV with the touch of a button

Supports HDMI ARC

This 32-inch LED smart TV from Insignia supports a wide range of streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube, HBO Max, Spotify, Peacock, and ESPN+. It also supports HDMI ARC, which allows you to send audio directly from the HDMI jack to a compatible sound bar or AV receiver, of your choice for an improved audio experience. It's also Alexa voice control compatible via the Alexa remote control.

$189.99 at Amazon

Key Features

4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) LED TV - Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.

Alexa voice control

Access thousands of shows with Fire TV - Watch over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube and other services right from this TV.

DTS Studio Sound - This premium audio enhancement suite creates realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback that expands your sense of space and ambiance.





With the voice-compatible remote, you can speak commands to Alexa to control your Fire TV.

$259.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

Alexa voice-control compatible - easily find, launch, and control your content, launch apps, and more

Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes

Subscription app compatible, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more

Use the 4 HDMI inputs to connect all your gaming, cable and audio equipment

This 43-inch Amazon Fire TV has great resolution from a 4K UHD display (3840 x 2160). A refresh rate of 60 Hz. 1 Ethernet port, 1 USB port, 3 HDMI 2.0 ports and 1 HDMI 2.1 with eARC. At 30% off for Memorial Day it's a great time to consider upgrading from your 1080p Full HD TV.

$649.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Omni QLED 4K UHD

Dolby Vision IQ

Local dimming

Hands-free with Alexa voice remote control

It's the most expensive option on the list and it's also on sale for the least off, but QLED TV's are still expensive with sales few and far between, so this is a pretty good find for Memorial Day. It's 65-inches so it might be more TV than you need, but the 43-inch model is only $200 less, so if you have the budget and the space this is the one to go with for gaming, sports, and streaming your favorite shows and movies. And if you don't have the space you can grab the 43-inch QLED here for $449.99.