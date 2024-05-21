Make your Memorial Day grilling easier with this meat thermometer deal at 52% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're planning on taking advantage of the upcoming long Memorial Day weekend by firing up the grill, then this deal is worth a look. Even in 2024, too many people are simply just guessing when it comes to how well they're cooking their meats. Sometimes this technique works out fine, but sometimes you end up with tough, overcooked food and sometimes, even more dangerously, you can end up with undercooked food that could be unsafe to eat. Luckily, there's an affordable way to take the guesswork out of grilling in the form of a meat thermometer. One of these will tell you exactly how well done your steaks, burgers or brats are so you'll never have to deal with anything other than perfectly cooked meat ever again. Right now, this thermometer from ThermoPro is on sale for a huge 52% off, bringing the price down to just under $10. If you want to get right to the listing, you can do so here, or learn more about the thermometer below.

$9.99 at Amazon

This ThermoPro meat thermometer is one of the most popular options on Amazon, racking up nearly 100,000 5-star reviews! Nearly always a top 5 best-seller, the price and functionality of this option make it tough to beat. Getting it for more than half-off just sweetens the deal even more. It'll get you an accurate temperature reading in just 3-5 seconds and can be used in indoor or outdoor cooking applications. It's foldable, so it's easy to store in a kitchen drawer without taking up too much space, features an automatic shut-off feature so it doesn't drain your battery power if you forget to turn it off and it features an LCD backlit display. If you're looking for an affordable, reliable thermometer for the upcoming season, it's tough to go wrong here.

Key specs

Probe length: 3.9 inches

Temperature range: -58°F to 572°F

Accuracy: ±0.9°F

Powered by AAA battery (Included with purchase)

Backlit LCD screen

