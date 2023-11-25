Last Chance: Snag These Top Black Friday Deals Before They're Gone!

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Feeling some Black Friday FOMO? Don't worry, there are tons of Black Friday deals still available for those of us who didn't get a chance to peruse all the savings. In fact, we've pulled together some of our favorite sales from Amazon, Walmart and Tire Rack in the list below! There are still plenty of TVs, tech, vacuums, generators, air compressors, tires and much, much more available at huge discounts. If you see something you're interested in, be sure to snag it, many of these deals are limited-time only.

Is it preferable to shop on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The choice largely depends on your specific purchasing needs, as the categories differ from year to year. Some years, the best discounts on clothing have been on Black Friday, while the next year they were on Cyber Monday. Nevertheless, Black Friday tends to excel in deals on items like televisions, game consoles, toys, and appliances.

If you have a specific item in mind, it's advisable to make your purchase as soon as the retailer launches its 'official' Black Friday sale because popular items tend to run out of stock rapidly on Black Friday. In recent years, this shopping event has evolved into an extended shopping weekend, and this year, with numerous early promotions, it has become a full-fledged season for bargain hunting.

How can you maximize your Black Friday savings?

With numerous sales occurring not only on the day itself but also in the lead-up to it, it's easy to become overwhelmed. To get a head start and secure the items you desire when they go on sale, it's essential to have a plan in place. This means that now is an excellent time to take advantage of the early deals currently available.

If you wait until Black Friday morning to start thinking about it, you may miss out on some deals.

Why is Black Friday called Black Friday?

"Black Friday" has various debated theories about its origin, but it gained popularity in the 1950s in Philadelphia to describe the heavy traffic on the day after Thanksgiving when shoppers rushed to stores for holiday sales. Over time, "Black Friday" became synonymous with significant discounts, marking the start of the holiday shopping season and is now a major global shopping event.

