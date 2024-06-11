Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is 40% off at Amazon for Father's Day

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Millions of people the world over love coffee. It is one of the most consumed beverages on the planet behind water and tea. Whichever flavor you prefer, there is nothing quite like starting the day with a fresh cup of coffee. This Father's Day, you can help Dad enjoy the pleasure by rewarding him with the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, which aims to deliver a single serving of coffee without taking up much counter space. It’s currently, just $59.99 after a 40% off limited-time Father's Day deal. You can purchase by clicking here, or continue reading to learn more.

$59.99 at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker is less than 5 inches wide making it ideal for brewing coffee without taking much space. Even with its small size, it can still brew a hot cup of joe between 6-12oz. The Keurig only has a one-cup reservoir, so fresh water needs to refill the reservoir every time you brew. Operating the Keurig K-Mini is very simple: Once you fill the reservoir and place your desired mug under the spout, place your K-Cup pod in the coffee compartment, and press the power button. The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker limited deal is available for $59.99 and currently has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating with over 97,000 raters.

Key specs:

Capacity: 12 fluid ounces

Filter type: Reusable

Item weight: 4.6 lbs

Operation mode: Fully automatic

Wattage: 1500 watts

Voltage: 120 Volts

#1 in single-serve brewers