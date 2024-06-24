July 4th deal on a top-rated stick vacuum - just $90 at Walmart

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Vacuums are an essential tool for any home. They're designed to clean up dirt, dust, pet hair, and much more from our floors and furniture. In doing so they can help improve the air quality of your home, not to mention the overall look and feel. Walmart's early July 4th deals are starting, and we found one Flash Deal on a home vac we couldn’t ignore. The PrettyCare Lightweight Stick Cordless Vacuum is currently just $89.99 but act fast because this sale ends on Friday, June 28th. You can purchase one now by clicking here or read on to learn more about this cordless stick vacuum and it's included attachments.

$89.99 at Walmart

A Lithium-ion battery powers this powerful and lightweight PrettyCare cordless stick vacuum cleaner, which features a HEPA filter to eradicate microscopic particles for cleaner surroundings. With a suction power reaching 26,000Pa offering users near the suction ability of that of traditional canister vacuums. The vacuum is equipped with a long-lasting battery and two modes to choose from, fully charged the battery can provide 45 minutes of runtime in 12,000Pa and 20 minutes of runtime in 26,000Pa. PrettyCare also features a rotating 180-degree floor brush and a 90-degree vertical run brush head with LED allowing you to easily clean around corners and under couches without over-straining.

PrettyCare Lightweight Stick Cordless Vacuum is currently $89.99 after a major 4th of July Flash Deal discount of $280 and has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating from over 24,000 ratings. In the reviews, many customers wrote that they love the flexibility, ease of control, and lightweight of the powerful vacuum while others had an issue with the suction power and canister size.

Key Specs

Motorized brush with LED light

Includes 2 attachments 2-in-1 brush and crevice tool

Dust cup: 1.2 liters

4-stage filtration system with washable filters

Product weight: 6 lbs