Fourth of July deal on a 65-inch 4K Smart Fire TV - just $300 at Amazon

The Fourth of July holiday is still a week away, but the deals can be found now. One such deal to celebrate is this limited-time deal on the INSIGNIA 65-inch 4K Smart Fire TV at Amazon. You can get it now, while supplies last, for less than $300. Purchase it now by clicking here or continue reading below to learn more. We've also linked to a compatible Fire TV sound bar that's also on sale for the 4th.

$299.99 at Amazon

When the fireworks and the barbecues subside gather the family back inside to huddle around this INSIGNIA 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote and watch your favorite family movie while sharing a bowl of popcorn. With Fire TV you can stream movies, and music, and be able to control other media functions from your TV. Enjoy crisp 4K resolution and control your entertainment with your voice thanks to Alexa Voice Remote. With the Fire TV you are able to access over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes and have access to thousands of channels and apps. Due to it being a Fire TV you can pair it with your Amazon Echo and operate the TV hands-free. We recommend getting a sound bar for better-quality sound like the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio for $99.99.

INSIGNIA 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote is currently $299.99 after a Fourth of July limited-time deal discount of 33% off and has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating from over 12,000 raters. The majority of reviews complimented the price, ease of use, picture quality, and sound. While some reported screen issues and devices not working.

Key specs

Screen size: 65-inches

Display technology: LED

Refresh rate: 60

Features Smart Home capabilities

Includes: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, and a single audio jack port