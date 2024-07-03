July 4th deal on 2-in-1 Keurig K-Iced Essentials Single Serve coffee maker at Walmart

Keurig’s two-in-one coffee maker combo allows people to enjoy coffee two ways, over ice or hot. Whether you like sipping on a hot brew or beating the heat with a refreshing iced coffee this compact Keurig coffee maker will meet your needs. You can purchase the Keurig K-Iced Essentials single-serve K-Cup pod coffee maker for just $59 thanks to Walmart's 4th of July deal here or continue reading to learn more.

Pros Cons Tumbler included

Tumbler included Great price at under $60

Great price at under $60 Accommodates multiple cup sizes

Accommodates multiple cup sizes Enjoy coffee iced or hot Not ideal for large families

Not ideal for large families Reusable K-Cup pod not included

Reusable K-Cup pod not included Comes in only two colors

Comes in only two colors Does not make true iced coffee

The Keurig K-Iced Essentials serves up what you crave, whether iced or hot coffee. In iced mode, the single-serve coffee maker brews the coffee hot, to extract the flavors and aroma, then automatically adjusts the temperature and cools it down for less ice melt in your cup. We need to be very clear, this coffee maker does not make iced coffee, it is designed to brew over ice. The coffee maker can accommodate multiple cup sizes from 6, 8, and 10 ounces for hot coffee and 12 ounces for iced coffee with a removable 36-ounce reservoir. The drip tray can hold a full accidental brew for easy cleanup and can be removed to allow for tumblers up to 7 inches tall. The Keurig K-Iced Essentials come in two different colors and both are $59 after $20 off with a 4.2 out of 5-star rating on Walmart from over 3,400 raters.

The majority of reviews complimented the compact size of the coffee maker, ease of use, and brewing time. While others had a defective or were unable to operate the coffee maker, however, Keurig Care has been responsive and helping out customers who have issues.

Key specs

Product weight: 4.5 lbs

Reservoir: 36oz of water

Brew over ice

Compatible with any K-Cup pod only

Dimensions: 12.2-inches H x 6.5-inches W x 11.3-inches D