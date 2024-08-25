Windshield wipers are one of the most important parts of your vehicle. When they are new, they do a great job wiping away water to give you a better view of the road during rain. But over time they will wear down and start leaving streaks behind or begin to squeak while in use. To solve this problem, you can buy a replacement set of wiper blades and install them yourself. Most wiper blades come with j-hook, side post or bayonet-style attachments, and each type has a different installation process, but they are still pretty similar to remove and replace. Here is our detailed guide on how to install windshield wipers.

Tools you’ll need

Instructions on how to install windshield wipers

Step 1: Pick the right windshield wipers

Make sure the windshield wiper blades you purchase are the right size and compatible with your vehicle. You can find out the size of wipers you need in your vehicle's manual. If it’s not listed, then you can measure the wiper blade yourself, but make sure you measure the rubber blade and not the metal frame.

Step 2: Remove the old wiper blades

First, make sure the vehicle is turned off. Then lift up the metal arm of the wiper and point it straight up so it stands still. Then find the release mechanism and press the button to release the old wiper.

Step 3: Clean your windshield

With the old windshield wipers removed, clean your windshield thoroughly. This can be done with a good quality glass cleaner. Spray the windshield then wipe it after with a microfiber towel.

Step 4: Install the new wiper blades

Next, take the new blade and slide it into the wiper arm. Once you slide it and you hear a click it should be connected and will stay in place. Make sure you wiggle the wiper to be sure it's fitted properly.

Step 5: Test the new wipers

Turn on your wiper blades to see how they work. If there aren’t any abnormal sounds and they are working properly then you’re all done.

How to install windshield wipers FAQs

How often should I replace my windshield wipers?

It’s best to replace your wipers every year, but you should swap them out sooner than that if you notice they aren’t performing as well or are constantly leaving streaks across your windshield.

How to find out what size and style of wiper blades I need

The proper size of the windshield blades your car uses can be found in the owner's manual. If you don’t find it there, then you can measure the wiper blade with a tape measure to find out the size of the blade. The type of style blades your car needs, whether it is j-hook, side post or bayonet, is important, but some blades have adapters so you can connect different types to the wiper arm.

Will the process be the same if my car has rain-sensing wipers?

Yes, the process will remain the same. Rain-sensing wipers work by the windshield detecting water and activating the wipers to remove it.

Can I get my wipers replaced at an auto parts store such as AutoZone or Advanced Auto Parts?

Certain stores will install your new wipers for you if you buy from them, but make sure you check before making your purchase.