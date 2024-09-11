Kids growing up in the 1980s were exposed to all sorts of now-legendary television shows and movies, many of which featured easily identifiable good and bad guys. The good guys always won, but the bad guys often made it quite tricky. One of the baddies’ more popular activities was to hotwire a car, stealing it either to make a quick getaway or to sell it for profit, and films in the 80s often made the activity look strikingly easy to pull off. Crooks could smash a car window, grab a few wires under the dash, and be on their way in just a few minutes. But is that really an accurate representation of how to hotwire a car?

Stealing cars was much easier before electronic ignitions and sophisticated theft deterrent systems, but unfortunately people still get away with it today. There are a few main methods for hotwiring, but we’ll focus on one of the easiest. Let’s take a closer look.

Before we get started, this is your warning not to try this at home. You absolutely should not attempt to hotwire or start a car that doesn't either belong to you or someone you're attempting to help. It’s one thing if you’re trying to start one of your junked-out project cars, or if you've lost your keys and need a car moved immediately, but using your knowledge for evil is an excellent way to end up in jail or worse.

Steering Column

Cars from before the mid-1990s typically lack the theft prevention and locking systems that prevent this method, but it may be possible for older cars. Some vehicles, especially cheaper models or vehicles with malfunctioning ignition lock cylinders can start simply by turning the ignition with something like a flathead screwdriver or blank key. Though anything but guaranteed, you might get away with a one-step hotwire instead of breaking out the other tools.

If you’re not that lucky, it’s time to get to work. To start, you’ll need to remove the plastic steering column cover using a screwdriver or pry tool if it’s held in place with clips. Once removed, you should see a wiring harness under the cover with a few bundles of wires. One of these wires heads to the lighting, one for accessories, and one for the battery and ignition. You’ll need to figure out what each wire does, so it’s a good idea to refer to the owner's manual or the internet for help identifying wires.

Inside the ignition bundle, you’ll be able to sort further and find the starter, ignition, and battery wires. Once you’ve sorted out the wiring, you’ll need to cut and connect the battery and ignition wires. Strip and twist them together, which may create some sparks. At this point, you should see dash lights and other interior electrical functions turn on. If this doesn’t happen, you might need to revisit your wire sorting.

Take the starter wire and press it (don’t twist) against the battery cable. This should start the engine. Keep the battery and ignition wires connected, but release the starter wire. If you plan on driving the car for any time, it’s a good idea to tape the ignition and battery cables to keep them together and away from other wires. This is the method most people think of when they hear the term "hotwire."

Do keep in mind that this method can potentially start an engine, but doesn't necessarily unlock a steering wheel that's held in place with a mechanical lock in the steering column.

Electronic Immobilizers and Theft Deterrents

There may be an immobilizer or car alarm installed, even if your car is from the 1990s. The older the system, the more temperamental it likely is, which can complicate your hotwiring efforts. If you think there’s a theft system installed, it’s a good idea to disconnect the battery and remove it, if possible. Theft alarms and electronic immobilizers may prevent starting and can be really annoying in the process, both for you and for your neighborhood.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it legal to hotwire my car?

While it’s super illegal to hotwire someone else’s car, you’re probably good to fiddle with your own vehicle if you own it free and clear. If you need to start a car without a key, hotwiring will help, but it’s not a long-term solution. Make sure to have a key made if you plan on regularly moving the vehicle.

Can keyless vehicles be hotwired?

Not "hotwired" in the way that we’re speaking of here. Newer vehicles’ key fobs may be able to be cloned, which can replicate the signal and unlock/start the car. That's a whole different topic.

Are Hyundais and Kias easier to steal?

In short, some Hyundai and Kia models are easier for thieves to steal than most other cars built around the same time. Here's an in-depth article explaining why that's the case. As a result, the number of thefts has increased recently to the point that some insurers won’t issue new policies for them. On the positive side, the Korean automaking giant is aware of the issue and is working on a software-based fix.