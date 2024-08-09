If you are out for a drive and having a good time, it just takes one rock to the windshield to ruin your day. If you get a chip or crack on your windshield, you need to repair it as soon as possible. If you don’t try to patch up the damage soon after it happens, the crack could spread, leading to worse visibility and eventually a full windshield replacement from a repair shop will be needed. But with a DIY windshield repair kit and the right instructions, you can fix cracks yourself. Here is a detailed guide on how to fix a cracked windshield.

Tools you’ll need to fix a cracked windshield

Instructions on how to fix a cracked windshield

Step 1: Clean your windshield and dry it

You’ll want to spray your car’s windshield with a good glass cleaner and then dry it. Then the glass will be ready to be worked on.

Step 2: Use a thumbtack to clean out any loose glass from the damage

Take a thumbtack if you have one and use it to clean out the chip on the glass. This will remove loose glass or other debris so you can fill it later.

Step 3: Wipe down the surface with a cleaning pad

After cleaning out the loose glass, clean the area again with a cleaning pad. If you don’t have a cleaning pad, then using a glass cleaner and drying it will work just fine.

Step 4: Stick the applicator base to windshield around the crack

Take the applicator base and center it so the middle hole is directly about the chip. Then make sure the suction cups attach to the windshield to keep it in place.

Step 5: Apply the resin

Stick the resin chamber into the applicator base and twist it until it’s tight. Then add 3 to 6 drops of the resin into the chamber. If you notice resin leaking from the bottom then twist the opposite direction until the leakage stops. Add the pressure chamber into the resin chamber and turn it until tight and apply the resin to the windshield. If you see air bubbles, then remove the pressure chamber to release the air then put it back in. Then wait about 5 minutes for the resin to dry then remove the applicator base.

Step 6: Clean up the mess left behind by the resin chamber

Add a small amount of resin to the crack then place a curing strip on top. This will clean up any indentations left behind near the crack by the applicator and resin chamber.

Step 7: Park the car in sunlight and let the resin dry

Then park the car in direct sunlight and let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes to let the resin dry. Once it dries, remove the strip then use a razor blade to remove excess resin from the area. Now you are all done.

Windshield repair FAQs

Should I repair windshield damage immediately after it happens?

If you notice that your windshield is chipped or cracked, you need to act quickly. You have to fix the crack before it begins to spread across the windshield.

What are the most common types of windshield cracks?

If the crack isn't too large and hasn't begun to spread then it most likely can be fixed. Edge cracks are the most common, they occur near the edge of the windshield and can quickly spread if not dealt with quickly. Bullseye cracks look similar to a dartboard and are caused by sharp impacts, they can be repaired unless the impact caused too much glass to be chipped away. Star breaks are shaped similar to a star and are a series of cracks that come from a single starting point and are caused by sharp impacts. These cracks can be repaired as long as they are smaller than the size of a quarter in diameter.

What if the crack spreads?

A cracked windshield can quickly become a safety issue. Make sure you contact your car insurance company. Covering replacement windshields is a big part of what they do.

Can I use a windshield repair kit on the other side and rear car windows?

You can use a repair kit for small cracks and chips on the other windows on some occasions, but it’s pretty rare for them to get chipped while driving.