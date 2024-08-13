Headlights are crucial for safety at night. Over time they tend to become yellow and cloudy and don’t work as well as when new. If your headlights look dirty and don’t shine like they used to, you can always clean and restore them yourself. It’s fairly simple and will make your lights shine like new. Here is a detailed guide on how to clean foggy headlights.

Tools you’ll need to clean foggy headlights

Instructions to clean foggy headlights

Step 1: Wash and dry your headlights

Before you attempt the remove the oxidation from your headlights, make sure the surface is clean. Wash, then dry them thoroughly with a microfiber towel.

Step 2: Prep the surface

Place masking tape around the headlights. This will prevent getting any residue from the restoration products onto the paint.

Step 3 - Wipe off the headlights with an oxidation remover

Begin wiping the headlights with the oxidation remover provided in the kit. The cloth will begin to have a yellow color to it as you remove the oxidation from the light.

Step 4: Sand the headlight

Sand the headlight with the sanding pad included. If you prefer to use a buffer you may, but be sure not to use it for too long or on a powerful setting, to prevent damaging the headlight.

Step 5: Spray the headlight with water and dry it thoroughly

Spray the headlight with clean water to remove the residue. Then dry it and make sure all of the water is removed before the next step. Use an air compressor if you have one, to remove hard-to-reach water spots.

Step 6: Apply restorer to the headlights

Now apply the restorer. After you have finished applying it, let the vehicle sit and dry for a minimum of 1 hour. If you are impressed with the results, then you are all done. If the headlights still aren’t clear, there may be a bigger issue and they might need to be fixed professionally or replaced.

Foggy headlight cleaning FAQs

How long does a headlight restoration last?

There are many factors that can determine how long a headlight restoration will last. How often the car is washed, or if the headlights are cleaned and dried properly, are major factors. Most restoration kits last up to a year while some claim to be permanent.

What causes foggy headlights?

Foggy headlights have many causes. It can be from water getting trapped inside of the headlight, damage from UV rays, dust and debris that isn't removed or by using harsh chemicals on the vehicle.

Do I need to use a buffer?

While many restoration kits include applicator pads or cloths, you can use a buffer if you have one. Just make sure it’s on a lower setting since headlights are sensitive and can be damaged if you buff them too hard or for too long.

Can the same products be used on motorcycle headlights?

Yes, most vehicle headlights are built with the same material, so the restoration process should be pretty much the same.