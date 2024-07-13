Keeping your car seats clean is an important part of vehicle care. Cleaning cloth seats can be a quick and easy task you can do yourself if you have the proper supplies handy. Each interior surface has specialized products, whether cloth, leather, suede or Alcantara so, before you start cleaning your car's cloth interior, make sure you have a cleaner formulated for cloth fabric. Here is a detailed guide on how to clean cloth car seats.

Tools you’ll need to clean cloth car seats

Instructions on how to clean cloth seats

Step 1: Vacuum dirt and debris in your interior

Before you start spraying and wiping the seats, you will want to clean up any loose dirt or other debris. This will make the surface easier to clean.

Step 2: Spray cleaner onto your seats and brush it

Use your interior cleaning solution and spray it onto the seats. Then use a soft bristle brush to massage the cleaner into the seat. This will agitate the dirt to the surface without harming the fibers in the seats.

Step 3: Wipe down the seats with a microfiber towel

Wipe up the excess cleaner with a clean microfiber cloth before it dries. Repeat this process until all of the dirt is cleaned up.

Step 4: If you still see stains, use a scrubbing pad

Use a scrubbing pad if there are tough stains still on the seats. Be sure to not scrub too hard so you don’t harm the surface.

Step 5: Vacuum the seats again

Once you have completed all of the previous steps, and you are happy with the results, vacuum the interior of your car one more time. Now you should be all done.

Cloth car seat cleaning FAQs

How often should I clean my cloth car seats?

It generally depends on how messy your car is and how many passengers you normally have with you. But it would be best to clean them once every few months.

Can I use leather cleaner on my cloth seats?

No, it’s best to use a type of upholstery cleaner for your cloth seats. Each material has its own specialized cleaning product.