How to change a dome light bulb and fuse | Autoblog Wrenched

Are you still fumbling around in the dark? Cut it out! We'll teach you how to quickly and easily change a dome light.

Materials Used:

Instructions (Video Transcript):

[00:00:00] Are you still fumbling around in the dark? Today we'll learn how to quickly and easily fix a non- functioning dome light. Here are the tools you'll need to do it yourself. A replacement bulb, a flat head screwdriver and possibly a fuse. I'm Larry Kosilla, pro detailer and trainer for the last 15 years, but when it comes to what's under the hood, I'm the student! Follow me as experts teach me how to diagnose, fix and modify cars on autoblog Wrenched. All right Matt, my dome light's out and as you know, it's a pretty easy fix.

[00:00:30] I went up there, I pulled down the cover, and I replaced the bulb, but it still didn't work. What do I do? - Well if there's no power going to your dome light, you should probably check your service manual and see where your fuse box is located. Then find what number fuse you should check to see if it's blown. - [Larry] First we need to remove the cover on the dome light. Typically there's a small notch in the plastic. Take a small screwdriver, and insert it in the notch, and pop out the cover. With the cover off, turn the light switch on again, and confirm which light is out. Then pop out the bad light.

[00:01:00] In our case, we only had one bulb within the housing, so it wasn't a big deal. Now insert the new bulb, which might require a little bit of wiggling. If the bulb works, pop the cover on, that's it. Pretty simple, however, if the light still doesn't go on, we'll need to check for a blown fuse. Find the location of the fuse box in your owner's manual. Once located, remove the fuse box cover. There'll be a diagram on the inside explaining what electrical component each fuse controls. Find the dome or interior light, which is in numerical order according to the diagram.

[00:01:30] Use the fuse puller, typically found in the fuse box itself, or small pliers. If the fuse is blown, like this one here, the metal strip inside will be cut or broken confirming it's blown and in need of replacing. Replace the blown fuse with the same amperage. Never use a higher amp fuse, as an overloaded circuit could result in an electrical fire. Having a working interior light is more than just a nice feature. If you've ever dropped your keys, or phone in your car at night, you'll appreciate having a working light.

[00:02:00] For more how to car repair videos, visit autoblog.com/wrenched. I'm Larry Kosilla from AmmoNYC.com. As always, thanks for watching!