Honda Civic Type R vs. Acura Integra Type S Comparison Test: May the best Honda win

It’s a cop-out move to say there won’t be a loser in a comparison test between two cars, but when the pair is as similar to each other as these are here, it wouldn’t be a surprising conclusion. But we’re not cop-outs, and there is a winner to be picked between the Honda Civic Type R and Acura Integra Type S. Anybody shopping for one should deeply consider the other. Even if you’re a hardcore Type R homer, you’re guaranteed to find purpose and positives in the Type S. Strangely, it’s the Acura that comes across as more boy-racer in person. Sure, it doesn’t have a big wing, but the stuck-on-looking widebody, muscular hood vent, dramatized rear diffuser and available bronze wheels lend it a hard edge that the smoothed-over Type R just doesn’t match. The Civic speaks performance more subtly with flowing fenders, a smaller grille and simplified design language. Everything is purposeful, and it scratches a certain type of itch the Type S doesn’t quite reach. That Honda and Acura offer both of these cars at all is a blessing in itself – there wasn’t a Civic Type R in the U.S. lineup prior to 2017 and you have to go back to 2001 for the last Integra Type R. To say it’s a good time to be a Honda enthusiast would be an understatement.

2024 Acura Integra Type S View 34 Photos

2nd Place: Acura Integra Type S The Type S doesn’t earn its second-place status due to it being demonstrably worse to drive than the Civic Type R. Arguably, the Type S is the superior vehicle to drive when you’re away from a racetrack or pristine pavement. No, the main reason it fell was because it didn’t quite live up to the promise of being a more daily-driver-ready, “luxury” version of Honda’s hottest hatchback. The Integra Type S has power seats, but not the memory-programmable ones that come on the non-Type S. It uses the bizarre four-seat configuration of the Type R instead of making itself a more useful five-seater like other Integras. The backseat experience is hardly luxurious either, as Acura doesn’t include rear vents or USB ports for charging, limiting its use as a kid hauler. There’s no sunroof available, not even as an option like on the standard Integra. You could even make an argument that the Integra’s interior trim isn’t as nice as the Type R’s, as Acura plasters piano black and a plasticky gray material all over versus the Type R’s sweet metal weave gear surround and flat black dash trim accented by racy red LEDs. The price delta between the two cars is $6,105, which buys you five extra horsepower, the aforementioned power driver’s seat, heated front seats (covered in leather and suede), a head-up display, ELS 16-speaker audio system and full LED exterior lights. Of course, it drives a little differently, too, with an improved ride via a damper tune that makes everyday driving more civil. The softer tune (in every drive mode) versus the Type R hardly seems to lower its handling talent on the road, though it makes getting to and from the canyons more pleasant. Bumpier roads are dispatched with less violent bouncing or skipping around, making the car easier to drive quickly in those situations. We didn’t bring the pair to a track, but the difference there in ride control is bound to be minute, with the Type R taking a slight edge due to its stiffer suspension and big wing for greater stability. You may not notice the Acura’s extra five horsepower (its 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four produces 320 hp and 310 pound-feet of torque), but its meatier torque curve in the low- and mid-range means you might find it lighting up the front tires earlier or exhibiting a smidgen more torque steer accelerating through a corner. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, but these are the tiny differences you notice when driving the two back-to-back on the same roads. What is abundantly clear right away is how much better the Type S sounds from the factory. Acura fits a more aggressive exhaust and pairs it with an engine tune that produces an array of pops and bangs when you switch it into the more aggressive drive modes. The Type R just sounds boring in comparison. We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the greater development costs and attention to detail paid to the Type R’s exterior design. Honda went out of its way to engineer a new rear door on the Type R that perfectly flows with its much wider rear fenders, creating a seamless and clean look for those rear hips. Acura, on the other hand, went full Hellcat with the Type S and quite literally stuck on some wide-body flares to the same rear door that’s fitted to any other Integra. It comes off as cheap compared to the Type R’s far more elegant solution, and we’d wager Acura’s design team wishes it were able to pull off the same feat.

2024 Honda Civic Type R View 40 Photos