50% off Amazon Prime Day deals you don't want to miss

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Are you looking for the best of the best Prime Day deals only? We've gathered 11 of our favorite deals that will save you a huge 50% or more on your purchase just below.

This power station is a great value for homeowners if you're not looking for full-fledged gas generators. It charges quickly, offers tons of ports and weighs less than 10 lbs. It can power home electronics, mobile devices, lighting, speakers and more. It won't power your entire house, but at this price it doesn't have to. You know what they say, the best portable power station is the one you have.

Lightweight 1080p HD projector. Supports iOS/Android/Windows.

Great discounts on Ring cameras, video doorbells, spotlight cameras, indoor cameras, Ring Alarm bundles and more!

This 4K dash cam can record videos in 1-, 2- or 3-minute intervals. "When the storage limit is reached on the memory card, the Type S dashcam automatically overwrites the unlocked & oldest recordings." It's also got a 139° wide angle lens, enhanced night vision and supports up to 128 GB in storage. Definitely one of the best dash cams you'll find for the price.

Car cleaning gel is one of the weirdest looking car cleaning tools out there, but it's also one of the easiest ways to grab the dirt and crumbs from the hardest-to-reach spots of your vehicle. Just take a handful of the Flubber-like substance, stick it on anything that looks like it could use a little less dust and dirt, then peel it off and watch the grime come with it. This putty is made for getting into small areas and corners that you might not be able to reach with more traditional tools. In addition to being a dust-grabbing powerhouse, it also has a clean "cologne" scent.

This Hotor 2-gallon Car Trash Can features a lid so your trash won’t bounce out on any bumpy backcountry roads as well as storage pockets on the side to keep your pre-devoured snacks and other items organized. The interior is 100% leakproof, and when it isn’t in use the trash can can be easily collapsed and stored, though once you install it, we’re willing to bet it’ll be in use at all times.

Keep in mind that this pump is NOT intended for use with high-pressure or large-volume applications like large pools, but this portable compressor comes with three nozzles and will work on any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles. The included accessory adapters will allow you to also use this inflator on balls, air mattresses, balloons, and other small inflatables.

Features 1,950 in./lbs of torque and 2,600 RPMs for fastening applications. Variable trigger speed for more control over jobs. Comes with two 2Ah batteries and a 2 amp charger. Includes 8-piece drill/driver bits and tool bag.

This portable power station boasts 2,000Wh of capacity and 2,000W inverter. It can power 99% of home devices in an emergency. It features 6 AC outlets, standard USB-A/Type-C/car ports, plus 2 wireless charge pads, a 12V/25A DC port, and a solar generator (solar panels not included)

You can never have too much outdoor seating and this all-weather deck chair is currently a whopping 77% off! Dimension are 28 1/2" W x 31 1/2" D x 33 1/2" H; Seat height 16 ½".

This Greenworks electric pressure washer is lightweight and compact. It comes with a 20-foot hose and a 35-foot power cord. The compact size makes it great for portability. Use it to clean your cars, fences, patio furniture, and more.

Your Amazon Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.