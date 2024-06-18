Grab the best-selling OBD2 scanner on Amazon for 22% off today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you've ever had the experience of driving home after a long day at work and seeing your check engine light pop up on your dashboard, then you know just how defeated it can make you feel. Warning lights are an essential part of car safety, but the problem with them is that a simple warning light can mean many things, some more urgent than others. Although you can certainly choose to head to a mechanic any time you see a light on your dash pop up, there's actually an easy and affordable way to diagnose the problem yourself before potentially spending a bunch of cash on a trip to the repair shop. All you need is a trusty OBD2 scanner. Right now, you can save 22% on this Ancel OBD2 scanner at Amazon. It's the best-selling code reader on Amazon, has thousands of positive reviews, and it's only about 20 bucks. You can check out the listing right here or learn more about the scanner just below.

$20.99 at Amazon

The Ancel AD310 OBD2 car scanner features a traditional design and the ability to scan and erase trouble codes. In addition to reading diagnostic codes it can also display "I/M monitor readiness and collect vehicle information" and more. It's meant to be easy to use for beginners and professionals alike. The scanner was made to work on most 1996 and newer U.S.-based cars and 2000 and newer EU-based and Asian vehicles and it even supports several languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Finnish, Dutch, Russian and Portuguese. It has a 128 x 64 pixel LCD display with a backlight and contrast adjustment and gets its power directly from the OBD2 data link connector in your vehicle, so there are no batteries or chargers required. Last but not least, it has a 2.5-foot-long cable, to ensure ease of use while connected.

Key specs

Weighs 12 oz

8.9"L x 6.9"W x 1.4"H

No batteries or charger needed

Includes a 2.5-foot long insulated connector cable

