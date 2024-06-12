Grab a Rove R2-4K Pro dash cam at its lowest price ever right now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're still driving around without a dash cam in your vehicle, it might be a good time to think about changing that. Dash cams do much more than simply grab scenic footage of your drives, they can also provide some important peace-of-mind in the form of video evidence against bad drivers or criminally-minded pedestrians around your car. There's are all kinds of dash cams available nowadays at all different price points. In fact, you can see a list of some of our favorites right here, but today we're bringing you this fantastic limited-time deal on the popular Rove R2-4K Pro model which actually brings it right in line with its lowest price ever seen on Amazon. Thanks to this deal, you can save 44% (or a whopping $70) on this 4K dash cam. If you're intrigued, you can check out the listing right here or learn more about the cam just below.

$89.99 at Amazon

The R2-4K Pro is Rove's mid-tier dash cam, which offers a lot of the same great functionality as the more robust (but much more expensive R3, but at a middle price-point between the R3 and the base R2-4K. This one is a single front-facing camera, so you won't get the rear and inside views the R3 offers, but it does record in up to 4K resolution at 30 fps or full 1080p HD at up to 60 fps. Like the more expensive R3, the R2-4K Pro features built-in dual-band WiFi, loop recording, parking monitoring, night vision, compatibility with the Rove app, over-the-air firmware updates, a G-sensor, built-in GPS and more. If you're interested in the picture, check out this video uploaded by an Amazon reviewer.

Key specs

Location: Front-view cam

Front-view cam Field of view: 150° wide-angle, 7-glass lens, f1.5 aperture

150° wide-angle, 7-glass lens, f1.5 aperture Features: Night Vision, loop-recording, motion-sensing, 24-hour parking monitoring, GPS

Night Vision, loop-recording, motion-sensing, 24-hour parking monitoring, GPS Input/Output: USB Type-C

USB Type-C Memory Card: Not included, can support up to 512 GB micro SD

Not included, can support up to 512 GB micro SD Mount type: Includes suction mount and 3M sticky mount

Includes suction mount and 3M sticky mount Customer Support: USA-based, 1 year warranty, 30 day money-back guarantee

More top picks