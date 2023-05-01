Give your mom the tech getaway she deserves this Mother's Day

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and because we know how difficult it can be to shop for these types of occasions, we wanted to put together a list of products that can help you give your mom the best gifts possible: Relaxation and solitude. If you wanted to go big, you could always send her on an all-expense paid vacation, or even spring for a local massage package, but these days, thanks to these awesome pieces of tech, you can give your mom the getaway she deserves right in her own home.

$149.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Multi-use foot and calf massager - you can even use it on your arms

Washable sleeves allow for easier cleaning

3 heating modes

3 levels of kneading intensity

4 levels of squeeze intensity

No assembly required

Includes remote

Nothing says luxury like a foot massage, so why not get your mom this Renpho foot massager with 3 heating modes, 4 levels of squeeze intensity and 3 levels of kneading intensity? The nice thing about a massage device like this as opposed to trips to the spa is that you only need to pay for this once and it can be enjoyed every day.

$99.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified

LDAC technology provides lossless wireless audio transfer

Features Transport, Outdoor and Indoor noise-cancellation modes

Lightweight construction with memory foam ear cups and headband for comfort

AI-enhanced phone call capability

Up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge

5 minutes of charging provides up to 4 hours of listening

Let's be honest, sometimes we all just want to mute the world around us for a while. Moms need solitude just like the rest of us, and these awesome noise-cancelling headphones provide just that. Not only do these headphones have multiple active noise cancelling modes, they're also lightweight, feature a memory foam headband and ear cups and they'll also last up to 40 hours on a single charge. If your mom lives in a particularly chaotic household, a gift like this could be a sanity-saver.

$383.99 at Amazon

Key Features

All-in-one device (no phone or computer required)

Completely wireless

Features 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic feedback

Includes the games Golf+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX for free

Over 250 available gaming, fitness, social and entertainment apps, with countless virtual experiences to explore

If you think your mom would like to take the escape a step further than even noise-cancelling headphones can allow, then let us suggest the fantastic Meta Quest 2 VR headset (formerly, the Oculus Quest 2). With a VR headset, your mom can go on a virtual vacation to basically anywhere in the world (and beyond) any time she wants. If you've never used a Meta headset before, take it from us, it's a breathtaking experience. From mountain climbing, to museum exploring, to spacefaring, the Quest 2 makes it possible. Don't let the "Meta" in the name scare you, this device is intuitive for most and not very difficult to use. It can even be used while sitting down with your feet in, say, a shiatsu foot massager.

$68.09 at Amazon

Key Features

Provides heat at a comfortable 104°F to 107°F

Features "oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion massaging"

One-size fits all w/ adjustable headband

Easily portable

Bluetooth-capable w/ built-in speakers

Is a full-on VR headset a little bourgeois for your mom's tastes? If so, perhaps an eye massager mask would be a better option. This mask not only blocks out light and provides a relaxing massage, it also has a built-in heating element and even bluetooth audio capability.

$23.99 at Amazon

Key Features

75" x 53" fits most adults

20" deep pocket on the front

Machine washable

Wearable blankets have waxed and waned in popularity over the past 15 years or so since the explosion of the Snuggie, but we say they were a great idea then and they're a great idea now. What better way for your mom to stay comfy while enjoying some of her other tech getaway gifts?

$21.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Curved design w/ adjustable rope lock

Made of 100% memory foam

Sweat-resistant, washable cover

Designed for portability

A staple of relaxation gifts, a good neck pillow is indispensable for any decent vacation or staycation. This one just happens to be the best-selling neck pillow on Amazon, and it's also 15% off right now.

$22.97 at Amazon

Key Features

It's delicious chocolate

The classic gift. You probably don't need us to tell you to get your mom some chocolate for Mother's Day, but just in case, get your mom some chocolate for Mother's Day.

