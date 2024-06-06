Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A 4K Smart TV is a great addition to any modern home theater setup. Whether playing video games or prepping to watch the F1 race this weekend, this Toshiba 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice remote would make a special gift this Father's Day. You can purchase the 50-inch Toshiba here for just $229.99, or continue reading to learn more about the 4K Smart Fire TV.

$299.99 at Amazon

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice remote brings endless entertainment while watching live TV or binge-watching your favorite show and movies on streaming channels. Immerse yourself with stunning 4K quality thanks to the Regza Engine 4K, Toshiba’s high-performance 4K engine. Features Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10 that expand your entertainment bringing a cinema-like experience to your screen. Movies and shows aside, the automatic low-latency game mode provides instant commands from controller to screen making multiplayer and solo gaming an enjoyable experience. Toshiba 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice remote limited deal is available for $229.99 and currently has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating with over 2,000 raters.

Key specs:

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Item weight: 19.8 lbs

Speaker type: Built-in

Control more with Voice Remote with Alexa

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi