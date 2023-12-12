Get up to 55% off DeWalt tools right now at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These DeWalt tools make great Christmas gifts due to their reliability, versatility, and thoughtful features. Whether it's a comprehensive cordless drill kit, a portable handheld vacuum, a precision cordless screwdriver, a comprehensive bit set, or a versatile oscillating tool, each item addresses specific needs in home improvement, DIY projects, or professional work. DeWalt's reputation for quality and durability adds to the appeal, making these tools practical and appreciated gifts for the holiday season.

$240.81 at Amazon

The DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Drill Kit is a versatile and powerful tool that caters to a wide range of applications. With a 1/2" drill and driver, it's suitable for various drilling and fastening tasks. The inclusion of batteries, charger, and a carrying bag adds convenience, making it a comprehensive and practical gift for DIY enthusiasts or professionals who value a reliable cordless drill.

$99 at Amazon

The DeWalt 20V Vacuum is a cordless handheld vacuum designed for quick and efficient cleanups. With HEPA filtration, it ensures effective dust and debris removal. This tool is battery-operated, offering portability and convenience. As a gift, it's perfect for individuals who appreciate a hassle-free solution for keeping their workspace or home tidy.

$79 at Amazon

The DeWalt 8V Max Cordless Screwdriver Kit with gyroscopic technology provides precise control with a simple twist of the wrist. This feature is particularly handy for intricate screw-driving tasks. With two batteries included, it offers extended usage, making it an excellent gift for those who value precision and efficiency in their DIY or professional projects.

$9.99 at Amazon

The DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set offers a variety of bits for different screw-driving needs. The magnetic drive guide ensures secure and efficient fastening. As a 14-piece set, it covers a range of applications and is a thoughtful gift for anyone with a DeWalt cordless screwdriver or drill, enhancing their toolkit with quality accessories.

$99 at Amazon

The DeWalt 20V Max XR Oscillating Tool Kit is a versatile tool designed for a variety of cutting, sanding, and scraping applications. With three-speed settings, it offers flexibility for different tasks. The cordless design adds convenience, and the kit includes essential accessories. This tool is a great gift for those who appreciate a multi-functional tool for home improvement or renovation projects.