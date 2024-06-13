Get this Armor All 2.5-gallon shop vac at its lowest price ever right now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you do any kind of work in your garage, or think you'll ever need to suck up some spilled liquids in the house, then having a wet/dry vac around is an absolute must. Often when we imagine shop vacs we picture heavy, multi-gallon devices with large hoses and even larger price tags, but believe-it-or-not, there are tons of smaller shop vacs out there that provide a great compromise between the power you'd expect from a vacuum like this and a form factor that doesn't monopolize 100% of your closet space. Now, obviously, if you're expecting to need to clean up huge spills, you'll probably want something a little bigger like one of these 6.5 HP Craftsman shop vacs, but for little issues around the house this smaller solution from Armor All could be a great option. The example below happens to be a newly updated version of a popular Armor All classic, and right now it's on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon. This is one of Amazon's "limited time deals" though, so once it's gone, it's gone for good. If you're interested in picking up this helpful, small and powerful shop vac at a discount you can check out the deal right here or learn more below.

$59.99 at Amazon

This Armor All vacuum is a traditional wet/dry utility vac with a 2.5-gallon polypropylene tank that's great for cleaning your car, your garage or your home. It has a 10-foot power cord with a cord wrap that plugs into a standard electrical outlet; unfortunately this one doesn’t plug directly into your lighter port, but as long as you've got an outlet in your garage, this still makes for a solid car cleaning solution as well. In addition to being a vacuum, it also has a blower function. The vac includes multiple nozzle accessories, all of which can be stored right on the vacuum itself and it even comes with a rolling, removable wheelbase.

Key specs

2 Peak HP

Features a 2.5 gallon polypropylene tank

Plugs into standard outlet via a 10 power foot cord

6-foot long hose

Includes "3 extension wands, crevice tool, blower nozzle adapter, deluxe car nozzle, round dust brush, detail brush, 2-in-1 utility nozzle, floor brush/squeegee nozzle, reusable cloth filter, foam wet filter" and a wheelbase

