Get the best-selling car sun shade on Amazon for 17% off today

Summer is winding down for the year, but that doesn't mean the sun is going to stop shining any time soon. If you've been struggling with an extra-hot car interior, you might be thinking about ways to keep your ride nice and cool. No one likes hopping into their driver's seat and burning their hands on a piping hot steering wheel. Ideally, you'd have a garage or some shade to park under to keep your vehicle out of direct sunlight, but many of us simply don't have that luxury. Luckily, it's easier and more affordable than ever to get a sun shade or two to help protect your car interior from harmful UV rays. EcoNour sun shades are best-selling sun shades on Amazon and right now nearly every size available is on sale.

$18.99 at Amazon

These EcoNour sun shades are available in nine different sizes with a size chart available on the product listing, so be sure to select the right size for your car! The way it works is pretty simple, just open it up and fasten it to the inside of your windshield and it makes use of its 240T polyester protective material to keep your interior cool and protected against UV rays. This style of sun shade is durable and able to be folded, twisted and more. It also comes with its very own storage pouch that's small enough to easily fit in most vehicles glove box or door pocket.

Key specs

Available in 9 sizes (From X-Small to XXXXX-Large)

Made with 240T "sun blocker" polyester material

Purchase includes a storage pouch

More top picks