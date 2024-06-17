Get summer travel ready with this three-piece luggage set for only $99.99 at Walmart

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Summer is a great time to travel. And whether you're jet-setting to bucket list destinations, or road-tripping to local hotspots, you need luggage. New luggage doesn't have to be expensive. Take the Sunbee luggage set, for example. The three-piece set has enough space to carry all your clothes and travel essentials for under $100. They're hardshell cases of varying sizes all with 360-degree spinning wheels. The Sunbee 3-Piece Luggage Set is currently $99.99 after a $299.01 flash deal at Walmart. Purchase it now by clicking here, or continue reading to learn more.

The Sunbee 3-Piece Luggage Set is a trio of durable and lightweight hardshell cases each equipped with adjustable handles. All cases sit on 360-degree double wheels. Sunbee also included a TSA lock system that only TSA can unlock for inspection without damaging the lock. Each hardshell luggage provides travelers with enough space to accommodate their travel needs whether you’re going away for business or enjoying a family trip. They come in 28-, 24-, and 20-inch suitcases and the 20-inch meets all standard requirements for carry-ons on both international and U.S.-based flights. The Sunbee 3-Piece Luggage Set is currently $99.99 after a Walmart flash deal of $299.01 and has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from 1,000 raters.

Key specs

5 colors to choose from

Comes with a 2-year warranty

Made from ABS materials for hardshell

4 spinner multidirectional wheels

Features a TSA lock

Suite case size: 28-inches, 24-inches, and 20-inches