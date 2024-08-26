Get a cordless AstroAI tire inflator for a huge 41% off today on Amazon

If you're in the market for a new portable tire inflator, this deal could save you a bundle. This AstroAI cordless air compressor is one of the most popular options on Amazon and today it's available for 41% off. It's got over 12,000 ratings and is still sitting at an impressive 4.6- out of 5-star user review score. If you want to check it out for yourself you can do that here or learn more about the deal below.
AstroAI Cordless Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $52.99 (41% off)
AstroAI is certainly one of the most popular and reliable brands in the portable air compressor space, which makes this 41% off deal a tough one to ignore. This cordless tire inflator comes with a rechargeable battery pack which fully charges in an hour and can hold enough charge to inflate 4 car tires, 14 motorcycle tires, 17 bike tires, or 87 basketballs. It has the power to inflate a tire from 29 - 36 PSI in just 1 minute or from 0 - 36 PSI in only 4 minutes. Like many modern portable tire inflators, it has an automatic shut-off feature and a built-in LED light and the LCD screen provides real-time pressure readings while filling your object. Last but not least, your purchase includes the battery, charger, multiple nozzle attachments and a carrying bag.
Key specs
- Rechargeable battery pack
- Inflates 4 car tires, 14 motorcycle tires, 17 bike tires or 87 basketballs on a single charge
- Can inflate a tire from 29 - 36 PSI in 1 minute or 0 - 36 PSI in just 4 minutes
- Easy-to-read LCD screen
- Automatic shut-off
