Get a cordless AstroAI tire inflator for a huge 41% off today on Amazon

If you're in the market for a new portable tire inflator, this deal could save you a bundle. This AstroAI cordless air compressor is one of the most popular options on Amazon and today it's available for 41% off. It's got over 12,000 ratings and is still sitting at an impressive 4.6- out of 5-star user review score. If you want to check it out for yourself you can do that here or learn more about the deal below.

$52.99 at Amazon

AstroAI is certainly one of the most popular and reliable brands in the portable air compressor space, which makes this 41% off deal a tough one to ignore. This cordless tire inflator comes with a rechargeable battery pack which fully charges in an hour and can hold enough charge to inflate 4 car tires, 14 motorcycle tires, 17 bike tires, or 87 basketballs. It has the power to inflate a tire from 29 - 36 PSI in just 1 minute or from 0 - 36 PSI in only 4 minutes. Like many modern portable tire inflators, it has an automatic shut-off feature and a built-in LED light and the LCD screen provides real-time pressure readings while filling your object. Last but not least, your purchase includes the battery, charger, multiple nozzle attachments and a carrying bag.

Key specs

Rechargeable battery pack

Inflates 4 car tires, 14 motorcycle tires, 17 bike tires or 87 basketballs on a single charge

Can inflate a tire from 29 - 36 PSI in 1 minute or 0 - 36 PSI in just 4 minutes

Easy-to-read LCD screen

Automatic shut-off

