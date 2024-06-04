Gear up with REI’s Clearance Sale – Up to 76% off The North Face, Patagonia, Arcteryx and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Summer is here, and there's no better time to gear up for your outdoor adventures than during REI's massive clearance sale. With discounts up to 76% on clothing, footwear, and gear, now is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your adventure wardrobe. From trail-running shoes to versatile outdoor clothing, REI has something for every outdoor enthusiast. Here's a closer look at some of the standout deals you won't want to miss.

In addition to REI Co-op gear, you can find significant discounts on top outdoor brands.

Stay warm and protected with clearance jackets from top brands.

The North Face, Fjallraven, REI Co-op & more – Up to 40% off. Perfect for layering during those chilly mornings and evenings.

Whether you're a seasoned trail runner or just starting, REI’s selection of discounted trail-running shoes will have you hitting the trails in style and comfort.

REI Co-op Swiftland MT Blue Sky Trail-Running Shoes – Save an astonishing 70%, now just $44.83. These shoes offer excellent traction and support for rugged trails.

– Save an astonishing 70%, now just $44.83. These shoes offer excellent traction and support for rugged trails. La Sportiva X Janji Jackal II Trail-Running Shoes – Save 60%, now $69.84. Known for their durability and grip, these shoes are perfect for tackling challenging terrain.

– Save 60%, now $69.84. Known for their durability and grip, these shoes are perfect for tackling challenging terrain. Atreyu Base Trail Trail-Running Shoes – Save 50%, now $56.83. Lightweight and versatile, these shoes are ideal for both trail running and hiking.

For those who prefer pounding the pavement, REI’s clearance includes top-rated road-running shoes at unbeatable prices.

REI Co-op brand clothing is known for its quality and functionality. With discounts up to 76%, you can stock up on essentials for all your outdoor activities.

The North Face is synonymous with outdoor adventure and exploration. Known for its high-quality jackets, backpacks, and outdoor apparel, The North Face combines innovation with durability. REI's sales on The North Face gear are a golden opportunity to snag versatile products for your next outdoor escapade without breaking the bank.

Patagonia is a pioneer in sustainable and eco-friendly outdoor clothing. Its commitment to environmental responsibility shines through in its products. Shopping for Patagonia gear at REI during sales not only gets you top-notch outdoor clothing but also aligns with those whose values align with supporting eco-conscious brands.

Arc'teryx is revered for its technical precision and performance-driven gear. From lightweight jackets to rugged backpacks, its products are engineered for extreme conditions. REI's sales on Arc'teryx items are a chance to invest in gear that delivers uncompromising performance during your adventures.

REI Co-op's in-house brand offers a wide range of outdoor equipment and clothing. Its products are designed with input from outdoor enthusiasts and are known for their reliability and affordability. Shopping for REI Co-op gear during sales allows you to support a brand that is deeply connected to the outdoor community.

Smartwool is a go-to brand for high-quality, merino wool-based clothing and accessories. Their gear excels in moisture-wicking, temperature regulation and comfort. During REI's sales, you can score Smartwool items that provide the ultimate in comfort and performance, whether you're hiking, skiing, or just staying cozy in colder weather.

Marmot is a brand renowned for its durable and high-performance outdoor clothing and equipment. Whether you're an avid hiker or a winter sports enthusiast, Marmot's gear is designed to keep you comfortable in challenging conditions. REI's Marmot sale is the perfect time to invest in quality products known for their longevity and functionality while enjoying significant savings.

Mountain Hardwear is all about pushing boundaries. Its innovative designs and technical gear cater to those who demand top-tier performance from their outdoor equipment. With REI's sales offering up to 71% off, you can get your hands on Mountain Hardwear gear that's perfect for your next adventure, from high-altitude climbs to rugged treks.

Outdoor Research is a brand trusted by outdoor enthusiasts for its focus on versatile, high-quality clothing and accessories. Its gear is designed to adapt to changing weather conditions and various outdoor activities. At REI's sale, you can explore a wide range of Outdoor Research products, ensuring you're well-prepared for any adventure while enjoying significant discounts.

Prana is known for its stylish and eco-conscious approach to outdoor and active wear. Its clothing is not only comfortable but also sustainable, making it perfect for those who care about the environment. REI's sale on Prana items allows you to upgrade your active wardrobe with comfortable, eco-friendly clothing at a fraction of the cost.

Hoka is a brand that revolutionizes the world of trail running and hiking with its ultra-cushioned, lightweight footwear. Perfect for those who need reliable and comfortable footwear for long treks or trail running. At REI's sale, you can discover Hoka shoes that will enhance your outdoor experiences while enjoying substantial savings.