Deals and Promotions

Gear up with REI’s Clearance Sale – Up to 76% off The North Face, Patagonia, Arcteryx and more

Score big deals on running shoes, clothing, jackets and other gear

Jun 4th 2024 at 4:00PM

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Summer is here, and there's no better time to gear up for your outdoor adventures than during REI's massive clearance sale. With discounts up to 76% on clothing, footwear, and gear, now is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your adventure wardrobe. From trail-running shoes to versatile outdoor clothing, REI has something for every outdoor enthusiast. Here's a closer look at some of the standout deals you won't want to miss.

Clothing from The North Face, Patagonia, Arcteryx and more

Buy at REI

In addition to REI Co-op gear, you can find significant discounts on top outdoor brands.

Jackets and Outerwear

Buy at REI

Stay warm and protected with clearance jackets from top brands.

Trail and Road-Running Shoes - Up to 40% off Hoka, Saucony, La Sportiva and More 

Buy at REI

Whether you're a seasoned trail runner or just starting, REI’s selection of discounted trail-running shoes will have you hitting the trails in style and comfort.

For those who prefer pounding the pavement, REI’s clearance includes top-rated road-running shoes at unbeatable prices.

REI Co-op brand clothing

Buy at REI

REI Co-op brand clothing is known for its quality and functionality. With discounts up to 76%, you can stock up on essentials for all your outdoor activities.

The North Face (Up to 70% off)

Buy at REI

The North Face is synonymous with outdoor adventure and exploration. Known for its high-quality jackets, backpacks, and outdoor apparel, The North Face combines innovation with durability. REI's sales on The North Face gear are a golden opportunity to snag versatile products for your next outdoor escapade without breaking the bank.

Patagonia (Up to 70% off)

Buy at REI

Patagonia is a pioneer in sustainable and eco-friendly outdoor clothing. Its commitment to environmental responsibility shines through in its products. Shopping for Patagonia gear at REI during sales not only gets you top-notch outdoor clothing but also aligns with those whose values align with supporting eco-conscious brands.

Arc'teryx (Up to 50% off)

Buy at REI

Arc'teryx is revered for its technical precision and performance-driven gear. From lightweight jackets to rugged backpacks, its products are engineered for extreme conditions. REI's sales on Arc'teryx items are a chance to invest in gear that delivers uncompromising performance during your adventures.

REI Co-op (Up to 76% off)

Buy at REI

REI Co-op's in-house brand offers a wide range of outdoor equipment and clothing. Its products are designed with input from outdoor enthusiasts and are known for their reliability and affordability. Shopping for REI Co-op gear during sales allows you to support a brand that is deeply connected to the outdoor community.

Smartwool (Up to 70% off)

Buy at REI

Smartwool is a go-to brand for high-quality, merino wool-based clothing and accessories. Their gear excels in moisture-wicking, temperature regulation and comfort. During REI's sales, you can score Smartwool items that provide the ultimate in comfort and performance, whether you're hiking, skiing, or just staying cozy in colder weather.

Marmot (Up to 57% off)

Buy at REI

Marmot is a brand renowned for its durable and high-performance outdoor clothing and equipment. Whether you're an avid hiker or a winter sports enthusiast, Marmot's gear is designed to keep you comfortable in challenging conditions. REI's Marmot sale is the perfect time to invest in quality products known for their longevity and functionality while enjoying significant savings.

Mountain Hardwear (Up to 70% off)

Buy at REI

Mountain Hardwear is all about pushing boundaries. Its innovative designs and technical gear cater to those who demand top-tier performance from their outdoor equipment. With REI's sales offering up to 71% off, you can get your hands on Mountain Hardwear gear that's perfect for your next adventure, from high-altitude climbs to rugged treks.

Outdoor Research (Up to 72% off)

Buy at REI

Outdoor Research is a brand trusted by outdoor enthusiasts for its focus on versatile, high-quality clothing and accessories. Its gear is designed to adapt to changing weather conditions and various outdoor activities. At REI's sale, you can explore a wide range of Outdoor Research products, ensuring you're well-prepared for any adventure while enjoying significant discounts.

Prana (Up to 66% off)

Buy at REI

Prana is known for its stylish and eco-conscious approach to outdoor and active wear. Its clothing is not only comfortable but also sustainable, making it perfect for those who care about the environment. REI's sale on Prana items allows you to upgrade your active wardrobe with comfortable, eco-friendly clothing at a fraction of the cost.

Hoka (Up to 32% off)

Buy at REI

Hoka is a brand that revolutionizes the world of trail running and hiking with its ultra-cushioned, lightweight footwear. Perfect for those who need reliable and comfortable footwear for long treks or trail running. At REI's sale, you can discover Hoka shoes that will enhance your outdoor experiences while enjoying substantial savings.

More top picks

Share This Photo X