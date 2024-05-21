Gear up for rain: Get the REI Co-op Flash Stretch Rain Jacket for less than $85

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With the camping season just around the corner, outdoor adventurers are on the lookout for gear that can withstand the elements. The REI Co-op Flash Stretch Rain Jacket, a top seller at REI, is currently available at a remarkable 50% off until May 23rd as part of their Anniversary Sale. This jacket not only promises to keep you dry but comes packed with features designed for the outdoor enthusiast who refuses to let rain dampen their adventures.

$84.49 at REI

Key specs

Material: HydroWall 2.5-layer stretch polyester shell, waterproof, windproof, and breathable with a non-fluorinated durable water repellent (DWR) finish.

HydroWall 2.5-layer stretch polyester shell, waterproof, windproof, and breathable with a non-fluorinated durable water repellent (DWR) finish. Features: Fully seam-sealed, fully adjustable hood with standing collar, pit zips for ventilation, and articulated elbows for ease of movement.

Fully seam-sealed, fully adjustable hood with standing collar, pit zips for ventilation, and articulated elbows for ease of movement. Protection: Slightly longer sleeves with hook-and-loop adjustable cuffs, zippered hand pockets, and a hidden zippered chest pocket under the stormflap.

Slightly longer sleeves with hook-and-loop adjustable cuffs, zippered hand pockets, and a hidden zippered chest pocket under the stormflap. Comfort and Fit: Inner collar and chin guard lined with brushed polyester tricot; hem drawcord for fit adjustment; roomy fit for easy layering.

Inner collar and chin guard lined with brushed polyester tricot; hem drawcord for fit adjustment; roomy fit for easy layering. Design: Clean-finished interior, back length of 31 inches (33 inches for tall sizes), and cord hanger loop for practicality and convenience.

The jacket's HydroWall 2.5-layer stretch polyester shell delivers top-notch weather protection, being both waterproof and windproof while maintaining breathability. This makes it an excellent companion for variable weather conditions, ensuring comfort without compromising on protection. The non-fluorinated durable water repellent (DWR) finish adds an extra layer of moisture resistance, causing water to bead up and roll off the surface, keeping the wearer dry during downpours.

Practicality is woven into every aspect of the jacket's design. It features a fully seam-sealed construction to prevent water ingress, an adjustable hood with a high collar to shield against wind and rain, and a brushed polyester tricot-lined chin guard that is gentle on the skin. For those who engage in high-intensity activities, the pit zips are a boon, offering quick heat dump capabilities, while the articulated elbows enhance mobility, crucial for hiking or scrambling over rough terrain.

Additional thoughtful details such as the slightly longer sleeves with adjustable cuffs for extended hand protection, and roomy zippered pockets secure essentials against the weather. The hem drawcord allows for a snug fit, sealing out the elements effectively. With its clean-finished interior, the jacket also supports easy layering, making it adaptable to different temperatures and conditions. At half price, the REI Co-op Flash Stretch Rain Jacket is not just a purchase but an investment in comfort and durability for all future outdoor escapades, making it a standout choice in this season's gear lineup.