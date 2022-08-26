Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

Looking for a work bench that can cater to all your DIY project needs? The top garage work benches of 2022 just might win you over. Every good garage needs a work bench, and finding that perfect worktable can make all the difference in your DIY productivity. It can be difficult to find a solid work bench, and you might be wondering what you should be on the lookout for. This is where we come in — we’ll cover everything you need to know about work benches for different project types, your specific garage, and all your DIY needs.

Unsure of which brand to go for? Don’t worry because we’ve got you covered, with five of the leading garage work benches you can find online in 2022. These benches can help make woodworking, carpentry, automotive, and other DIY jobs easier and more enjoyable, so without further ado, let’s begin!

What are the leading g arage work benches of 2022?

2x4basics Custom Garage Work Bench: Our pick

Buy on Amazon

This custom garage work bench and shelving storage unit from 2x4basics has four work bench legs and six shelf links. The work bench’s brackets are made of heavy-duty structural resin, and you can easily increase the bench’s width by eight feet. This work bench only needs straight 90-degree cuts to get it set up, which means assembling it is a breeze -- no special cuts are required, and even novice DIYers shouldn’t find it too difficult. This customizable garage work bench can help with all kinds of DIY projects, from automotive to carpentry to pottery and more. This bench also features storage shelving that helps keep all your tools within reach, but one important thing to note is that lumber is not included with your purchase, meaning you’ll have to purchase it separately for your tabletop and shelves.

Pros

Heavy-duty structural bracket design

Versatile, multipurpose work bench

Easy to put together on your own

Cons

Lumber not included with purchase

Black+Decker Portable Garage Work Bench: Recommended

Buy on Amazon

Black+Decker is a name that needs no introduction, and their portable garage work bench is a classic folding worktable that’s perfectly suited for use at home and in your workshop. Whether you need the work bench for automotive work, carpentry, woodwork, or any other DIY project, this work bench can help make your project a more comfortable, streamlined experience. This heavy-duty garage work bench can easily hold up to 550 pounds on its steel frame, and since its tabletop provides a large work area you can juggle multiple projects in one go without having to worry about space or clutter. There’s an additional block included that can be used to turn the table into a vise, and when all’s said and done you can easily fold this work bench up and store it away for later use.

Pros

All-around strong, heavy-duty design

Easily set up and break down

Features adjustable jaws and swivel pegs

Cons

Lack of quality compared to the previous version

Seville Classics Stainless Steel Garage Work Bench: High quality

Buy on Amazon

This Seville Classics garage work bench is made from stainless steel and has a high-quality steel frame. Something unique about this work bench is that it comes with a built-in fluorescent light, which means that you won’t need an external light source to be able to work late nights in the garage anymore. This garage work bench features 23 hooks on a pegboard for hanging larger items and two lined drawers for smaller supplies and tools. The top shelf also boasts a cantilever shelf for even more storage space. This work bench is a great choice for hands-on DIYers, and it’s a high-quality option that can serve you well for years to come.

Pros

High-grade stainless steel design

Built-in fluorescent light

Fingerprint-resistant drawers

Corrosion-resistant powder coat

Cons

It may be difficult to assemble

Olympia Tools Hardwood Garage Work Bench: Another great option

Buy on Amazon

This Olympia multipurpose garage work bench is perfect for people who want to be able to work on DIY projects from the comfort of their garage. Made from acacia wood with a varnish finish, this bench has a slide drawer and storage shelf, and you can easily place all your tools and supplies right on the bench’s large surface to make working easier. A great thing about this garage work bench is that it’s built to last a long time without either breaking or corroding, thanks to its sturdy wooden construction. You’ll likely find yourself standing at this garage work bench for countless future projects, and with such an aesthetically pleasing design, who can blame you?

Pros

Aesthetically pleasing varnish finish

Great length and height for various uses

Additional slide drawer for storage

Cons

Can be difficult to assemble

Craftsman 2000 Series Garage Work Bench: Also consider

Buy on Amazon

If you’re looking for a work bench that lets you easily work on small to medium-sized projects, then this Craftsman garage work bench might just be the one for you. Made in the USA, this bench is made from a heavy-duty steel frame that comes ready to assemble, with all necessary hardware included. The four adjustable feet of this garage work bench work as a leveling device, so even if you place the work bench on uneven ground you’ll still have a flat, steady surface to work on. This bench also comes with a full metal backsplash that ensures all your tools, supplies, and any other bits and pieces remain on the surface without falling behind the work bench. Assembling the work bench is simple and easy, so you should be working on your first DIY project in no time at all.

Pros

Comes ready to assemble

Adjustable feet for leveling

Backsplash to keep tools in place

Cons

It may arrive slightly scratched or cracked

Buying guide: Garage work benches

When working on the garage floor has become too much for your knees, it’s time to begin thinking about investing in a work bench that will allow you to sit down comfortably and work for as long as needed. There are certain things you should keep in mind when getting ready to make a purchase, so read on to learn how to find a great garage work bench in 2022.

Important features

It’s no secret that a work bench’s two most crucial features are a well-built foundation and a smooth work surface, but there’s a lot more to garage work benches than just this. Here’s all you need to know:

Storage

There’s nothing worse than having to get up to grab another tool every two seconds when you’re in the middle of a task. This is why storage in your work bench is so significant -- many modern work benches come with storage drawers, tool holding pegs, and even cabinets to keep all the essentials handy.

Weight support

How much weight will you place on your work bench? If you think it might be a little on the heavy side, be sure to read the manufacturer's instructions -- you don’t want to end up with a work bench that cracks the first time you use it. Pick out a work bench that can tolerate greater weight so that even if you’re working on a heavy-duty project you’re not restricted by the limitations of your garage worktable.

Worktop

The main thing that experts look for in a work bench is the worktop since this is where all the action will take place. Work bench tops come in wood, particleboard, steel, laminate, or plastic, and you should choose a long-lasting worktop suited for your desired projects.

Material

Garage work benches are available in a variety of materials, including steel, plastic, and wood. Go for the one that suits your work needs — if you plan on doing automotive work on your work bench, a metal worktable should be your go-to. Metal is strong and sturdy, resistant to fluids like oil and chemicals, and will also last for a long time.

If you plan on doing carpentry projects instead, a wooden work bench may be more suitable, as these are durable and can handle weight and heat much better. Pick out a bench that you feel will help improve how you work on your projects.

Size

Size depends on what your needs are, but you should keep in mind that work benches don’t come in a wide range of sizes -- you’re pretty much restricted to worktables that are 28 to 38 inches in height, and the most popular height is 34 inches. If the size of your work bench isn’t right it can affect the productivity of your work, so make sure to get one that’s comfortable for you and accommodates the work you’ll be doing. Adjustable work benches can also help when your projects vary in size.

Making your work bench last

Once you’ve purchased a work bench, you’ll want to make it last for as long as possible. Here’s how you can keep your work bench in tip-top shape:

Be sure to clean the surface of your garage work bench after every use. This is particularly important if you use chemicals or fluids in your automotive/carpentry work

If your work bench is made of wood, make sure you polish its surface a couple of times each year

Don’t store too many things in/on your work bench, as this can wear the bench down more quickly. Only keep as much in it as its capacity allows

Garage Work Bench FAQs

Q: Where should I keep my work bench?

This is completely up to you! Many people who regularly work on automotive projects, DIY carpentry, or woodwork prefer to do so in a place where they can make noise without having to worry about disturbing anyone, which is why a garage is an ideal spot. Not everyone’s situation is the same, and this can depend on whether or not you have enough garage space, whether it’s secure from children, or even if your car’s too large and takes up the entire space. You might want to keep the work bench somewhere else if the garage is unsuitable, and if you have a basement that can be another solid option

Q: Can the workspace tops of work benches be changed?

You’ll have to check your work bench’s model to figure this out. Is the top screwed in or held together with nuts and bolts? If yes, you can easily unscrew the top and add a thicker piece of plywood on top. It’s even better if you opt for a work bench with a surface top that suits your project needs so that you don’t have to disassemble the bench and insert a new workspace top. Opt for a bench that has a hardwood surface, as these are the sturdiest.

Q: What tools are required for assembling my work bench?

This depends completely on the work bench model you choose. Some benches don’t require too many tools, while others might need an entire kit and more to put together. Manufacturers often understand that you’re probably not a rocket scientist and only require a set of screwdrivers, a hammer, some spanners, and measuring tape to assemble your garage worktable. If you’re not comfortable using tools or are a novice when it comes to assembling furniture, you may want to ask an expert for help.

Q: What should be the depth of a garage work bench?

Many experts believe that the ideal garage work bench depth lies between 28 and 36 inches. More depth will help you keep more tools handy, and you’ll also be able to work on bigger projects without having to worry about things falling off their surface.

Q: What is the most important thing to look for in a work bench?

When it comes to selecting the right work bench, there are two things you have to consider. One, the work surface must be smooth and strong. This is important because it allows you to put more weight on it without having to worry about any cracking or breakage.

A second thing to consider is your work bench’s legs -- the bench should have four sturdy legs that will distribute the weight placed on the table and keep the bench stable no matter what the ground condition is like. If it’s stable, your work bench won’t shake or move while you’re working on it.