First time RV owner checklist

The logistics that come with RV ownership can be daunting, especially if you're a newbie. Most RVs come with plenty of standard amenities, but there are still some essential items that you will need to make your vacation on wheels feel as comfortable as possible. Amenities like items for your bathroom, bedroom, waste tanks, air conditioning units, and emergency items are things all RV owners should have with them on the road. Make sure you have everything you need before taking off on your next RV excursion. Here is a checklist for first-time RV owners.

$23.37 at Amazon

If you are going to spend a long time in your RV, then you better have some toilet paper. This 8-pack of toilet paper dissolves rapidly and is safe for septic tanks in boats and RVs. Reviews offer high praise for this brand being safe for septic tanks, but opinions are split on how well it dissolves.

Key specs

8 pack

2 ply

500 sheets per roll

Biodegradable





PROS CONS Patented carry handle

Patented carry handle Supports and protects the water hose Durability

$29.99 at Amazon $29.99 at Walmart

A sewer support hose makes it easier to drain fluids from an angle and keeps the hose from touching the ground to reduce wear and tear over time. Users are impressed by how compact and lightweight the waste pipe holder is but have questions about the sturdiness of the product.

Key specs

Length: 10 feet

Width: 3”

Material: Rust-resistant plastic





PROS CONS Stackable design

Stackable design Easy to use Weight capacity

$33.18 at Amazon $33.18 at Walmart

Leveling blocks are used to stop your RV from moving when parked. Whether you want to keep the vehicle safe or do some work on it, it won’t budge. These wheel chocks from Tri-Lync use a modular design that fits together with any leveling function. Customers are highly impressed by how well and how easy these leveling blocks are to use.

Key specs

Material: Nylon

Quantity: 10

Weight Limit: 40,000 pounds

Dimensions: 1.5” x 8.5”

PROS CONS Safe to drink from

Safe to drink from No "hose" taste Kinks easily

$34.59 at Walmart $39.99 at Amazon

This Kohree RV Water House is 50 feet long and can be used for drinking water or to fill up your RV water tank. The hose is made from a 3-layer premium hybrid polymer material with solid aluminum fittings and can withstand temperatures between -4° F up to 176° F. Reviews offer high praise on how the hose doesn’t tangle or kink, but some have reported issues with leaking.

Key specs

Material: Hybrid polymer hose with aluminum couplings

Length: 50 feet

Maximum Pressure: 450 PSI

Lead-free

PROS CONS LED lighting

LED lighting Weather-resistant cover Some 30 amp cords may be too large to close the cover

$59.98 at Amazon

This GearGo RV Surge Protector can also be used as a circuit analyzer to check the quality of your motorhome's power before being plugged in. Users are highly impressed by the simple instructions and how easy this surge protector is to use.

Key specs

Max current: 30 amp

8,000 joules

Waterproof rating: IP68

Safety protection: V-1 flame retardant

Warranty: 3-years

PROS CONS Wide variety of tools

Wide variety of tools Sturdy carrying case More expensive than other emergency kits

$76.82 at Amazon

The Lifeline AAA Destination Road Kit includes many essential items that not only RV owners should, but all vehicle owners in general. This kit includes a tire inflator, 8 gauge jumper cables, warning triangles, a first aid kit and an AAA membership brochure and accident forms. Reviews give this kit 4.7 out of 5 stars and customers appreciate the large quantity of items to choose from.

Key specs

Quantity: 68-piece kit

Tire inflator

10 LED headlamps

First aid kit

Hardshell foam carrying case

PROS CONS #1 best-selling car jumpstarter on Amazon

#1 best-selling car jumpstarter on Amazon Spark-resistant Clamps can be tricky to use

Clamps can be tricky to use May not work with vehicles with larger engines

$99.95 at Amazon $99.95 at Walmart

This lithium battery starter can jumpstart a dead battery in just a few seconds. Noco claims that their jumpstarter has the power and battery capacity for up to 20 starts off of one charge. This is one of the most highly rated automotive products on Amazon, with 4.7 out 5 stars with over 102,000 ratings.

Key specs

Voltage: 12 volts

Peak Output Current: 1,000 amps

Battery Capacity: 2,150 milliamp hours

Gas engine compatibility: Up to 6.0 liters

Diesel engine compatibility: Up to 3.0 liters

Warranty: 1-year limited

PROS CONS Multiple sizes available

Multiple sizes available Large and durable wheels Drain plug can be difficult to deal with

Drain plug can be difficult to deal with Heavy

$238.00 at Walmart $238.09 at Amazon

This Camco Rhino waste tank can hold up to 36 gallons, but smaller capacities of 15, 21 or 28 gallons are also available. This tank also includes 2 large wheels, a tank rinser, a ladder hook, a built-in gate valve and a large handle. Users rave about how easy this tank is to maneuver around, but there are a few mixed opinions on the draining process.

Key specs

Capacity: 36 gallons

Hose Length: 3 feet

Dimensions: 15.5” x 25” x 46”

Never flat wheels

PROS CONS Multiple sizes available

Multiple sizes available Frost-free technology

Frost-free technology Adjustable doors No freezer in smaller models

$559.95 at Amazon

This RV refrigerator from RecPro will make your RV kitchen feel like home. It can keep your food cool and uses frost-free technology. Users are impressed with the size options available and how well it fits inside of an RV, but there are some mixed views on the cooling of this refrigerator.

Key specs

Capacity : 3.3 cubic feet

: 3.3 cubic feet Dimensions : 26" x 23.5" x 59"

: 26" x 23.5" x 59" Weight : 52 pounds

: 52 pounds Voltage : 12 volts

: 12 volts Material: Stainless steel

PROS CONS Plenty of power

Plenty of power 4-mode Intelligauge Heavy

Heavy Can be difficult to maneuver

$549.00 at Amazon

This inverter generator from Champion Power is powered by a four-stroke gas engine and reaches up to 22 hours of runtime on a full tank. The generator has a 120V 30A RV outlet, two 120V 20A household outlets and two USB ports. Customers have many positive things to say about the power this generator provides and how quiet it is, but there are a few complaints about mobility due to the weight.

Key specs

Starting Watts: 4,250w

Running Watts: 3,500w

Runtime: Up to 22 hours

Weight: 75 pounds

Warranty: 3-year limited

PROS CONS Fans operate continuously

Fans operate continuously Remote control included May not fit all RVs

$979.95 at Amazon

This RecPro Air Conditioner offers a maximum output of 13,500 BTU (British thermal units) but has a low amp draw that conserves energy on its lowest setting. This air conditioner can be bought as ducted or non-ducted. Reviews are impressed by how easy it is to install and how quietly it operates

Key specs

Cooling Power: 13,500 BTU

Capacity: 375 CFM

Dimensions: 39.5” x 25.5” x 13.5”

No soft start capacitor required

Remote control thermostat

RV Frequently Asked Questions





Do I actually need to buy all of these products?

No, you don’t need to buy all of them, but you should consider many products on this list if your RV didn’t already come with them. Upgrading items you already have or adding new amenities to your RV can make life in the motorhome much easier and more enjoyable.

How to choose the right generator for your RV

When it comes to choosing the best portable power source for your motorhome, think about how many devices you need to operate. Also consider how long the trip is and how much time you will be spending in your RV. If you just take out your RV every now and then, a small generator will suffice, but more serious motorhome owners should consider a larger generator.

How to choose the right RV air conditioner

Before buying an air conditioning unit for your motorhome, you should consider the climate of the destination you are traveling to. This can help you calculate how AC power you will need to stay comfortable. Before you turn it on, you'll need to ensure you have enough power to run your new AC unit in your RV, and power for all the other appliances you plan to run in your RV. You should also consider bringing solar panels for your RV to add to your power reserves. Here is a YouTube tutorial from All About RVs on how to install an RV air conditioner properly.

How to use and empty an RV portable waste tank

A waster or tote tank is one of the most important parts of an RV, and it’s even more important to know how to properly empty it when at a dump station. Here is a YouTube tutorial from Camping World on how to use a portable RV waste tank properly.

How to connect an RV water hose

First, take one end and attach it to the water source. Then connect the other end of the hose to the water tank filler inside the RV. Or you can connect the hose to the city water that goes straight into the RV and bypasses the water tank. Here is a tutorial from Carefree RV Resorts on how to connect water at an RV site.