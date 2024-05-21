Experience comfort while camping with the Exped MegaMat Duo 10 – now 25% off at REI

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As camping season rolls in, REI’s Anniversary Sale presents an unmissable deal on the Exped MegaMat Duo 10 Sleeping Pad, currently the best-seller and a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts. Now discounted by 25% until May 27th, this sleeping pad is celebrated not only for its comfort but also for its impressive features that ensure a good night's sleep in the great outdoors.

$292.39 at REI

Key specs

Material: Laminated polyester surface, durable, airtight, and humidity-resistant with a nonslip finish.

Laminated polyester surface, durable, airtight, and humidity-resistant with a nonslip finish. Construction: 3D construction for a fully level sleeping surface, edge to edge, with high-grade open-cell polyurethane foam insulation.

3D construction for a fully level sleeping surface, edge to edge, with high-grade open-cell polyurethane foam insulation. Valves: Features 2 wide, low-profile FlatValves for easy inflation and deflation; includes a minipump for manual inflation.

Features 2 wide, low-profile FlatValves for easy inflation and deflation; includes a minipump for manual inflation. Additional Features: High-frequency welded seams for airtight construction; height-adjustable, roll-top Smart Pack Sack with carry strap for easy transport.

High-frequency welded seams for airtight construction; height-adjustable, roll-top Smart Pack Sack with carry strap for easy transport. Weight Reduction: Horizontal air channels cored through the foam to reduce mat weight.

Horizontal air channels cored through the foam to reduce mat weight. Extras: Comes with a repair kit and a minipump (weight: 1.6 oz.).

The Exped MegaMat Duo 10 sets itself apart with its 3D construction, which offers a fully level sleeping surface from edge to edge. This design maximizes room and comfort, providing a sleep experience akin to that of a regular bed, a luxury when you're sleeping under the stars. The mat’s durable laminated polyester surface is both airtight and humidity-resistant, featuring a nonslip finish that keeps the sleeping pad firmly in place throughout the night.

Additionally, the MegaMat Duo 10 is designed for efficiency, featuring high-grade open-cell polyurethane foam with horizontal air channels that help reduce the mat's overall weight while providing excellent insulation. It’s equipped with dual wide, low-profile FlatValves, one for easy inflation and the other for quick deflation, enhancing user convenience. The self-inflating feature is a standout, minimizing setup time, though a mini pump is included for those who wish to adjust the firmness manually.

This sleeping pad is not just about comfort; it's about convenience and durability too. The inclusion of a height-adjustable, roll-top Smart Pack Sack with a carry strap allows for easy transportation and doubles as a shoulder bag, making it an ideal choice for any outdoor adventure. The current sale price makes the Exped MegaMat Duo 10 an even more attractive investment for campers looking to enhance their gear without breaking the bank. Whether you’re an avid camper or a casual outdoorsman, this sleeping pad offers both the comfort of home and the durability required for the rugged outdoors.