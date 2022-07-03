Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

Are you looking for an electric scooter for yourself or a loved one? Check out our list of the finest electric scooters to zip around on. Electric scooters offer a quick, convenient and fun way to commute to school, the office, or just take a ride around the block. With so many types of electric scooters on the market, choosing the right one can feel like quite a daunting task, especially when you’re not aware of the many different features and specifications of this kind of vehicle.

To help you choose the ideal scooter for yourself, we’ve reviewed the highest-rated electric scooters and also added a buying guide that covers everything you might want to know about electric scooters. Hop on and enjoy the ride -- let’s take a look at some great electric scooters!

The best electric scooters models of 2022 in detail

Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting Electric Scooter: Our pick

If you’re looking for an electric scooter that’s not only functional but also reliable as well, then you should get your hands on this Gotrax GXL V2 commuting scooter. This scooter is an upgraded version of a previous model, and thanks to its improved battery life, console, and folding mechanism it can help to make your commute much faster and more convenient. Featuring a 36V 5.2aH (amp hours) battery, this electric scooter not only has a long battery life but also recharges in only four hours. This scooter also features a 250-watt motor to ensure high torque and maintain low power consumption, and with a top speed of 15.5 mph and a weight capacity of 220 lbs, this electric scooter can deliver top-notch performance no matter where it is you’re headed.

Pros

Portable and lightweight

Low power consumption

Recharges quickly -- 4-hour charge time

Cons

Has a heavy frame

Razor E100 Electric Scooter: Another great option

Powered by a chain-driven, high-torque 100-watt motor, this Razor E100 electric scooter is capable of delivering electrifying fun at up to 10 mph. The scooter features two 12V rechargeable sealed lead-acid batteries in a 24V system that works for 40 minutes before you’ll need to recharge the unit. The front tires of this electric scooter are air-filled for shock absorption, and its steel frame and frock offer a smooth, solid ride. This electric scooter also comes with blue LEDs that light up every time the throttle is twisted, and thanks to its durable build, you don’t need to worry about damaging the scooter, even if you’re riding on a rugged, rough surface. This electric scooter comes with a hand-operated brake and intuitive twist-grip acceleration control, and overall this scooter is a great choice for children ages 8 and older.

Pros

Air-filled tires for shock absorption

Long battery life

Intuitive twist-grip acceleration control

Cons

Not many color options are available

Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter: Premium pick

This Segway Ninebot MAX kick scooter has been designed to deliver exceptional results thanks to its innovative, superior technology. This electric scooter has a powerful 350W motor and a top speed of 18.6 mph. The frame of the scooter is lightweight and has a one-click folding system that can easily be folded in just three clicks, making it easy and convenient to carry from one place to another. With a weight capacity of 66-220.5 lbs, this electric scooter is ideal for riders ages 14 and up. It has 10-inch pneumatic tires that offer maximum control and shock absorption, and they’ve been designed specifically to maximize rider safety. This electric scooter features three different driving modes that you can conveniently switch to from its LED dashboard, and it also comes with a one-year warranty included with your purchase.

Pros

Designed for shock absorption

Three different driving modes

One-year warranty included

Cons

Higher price point than similar scooters

Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter: Also consider

Next up is the Hiboy S2 Pro electric scooter, another high-quality option if you want to upgrade your commute or just have fun zipping around. Both the front and back wheels of this electric scooter are equipped with solid tires and rear dual shock-absorbing properties to ensure maximum comfort and smoothness, no matter how rough the surface you’re riding on. Thanks to its lightweight collapsible design, this electric scooter is super easy to carry from one place to another. This electric scooter can be locked and unlocked conveniently from the Hiboy electric scooter app, and the scooter itself features a three-click system to start and close the cruise control. This scooter boasts great battery life and is capable of traveling up to 25 miles on a single charge.

Pros

Smartphone app compatibility

Lightweight, collapsible design

Long battery life

Cons

Not suited for hills with large inclines

1PLUS 450W Electric Kick Scooter: Stylish pick

Last but not least is the 1Plus electric kick scooter, another great unit that sports a flashy design and features a powerful motor, solid battery life, and app control technology. You can conveniently check your scooter’s battery life, speed, and locking system by downloading its 1Plus app on your phone, and the app also makes it possible to control the scooter from pretty much anywhere. This electric scooter features a powerful 450W brushless motor that allows it to reach speeds of up to 19 mph, and the torque created allows the scooter to speed up even on steep inclines. To ensure rider safety, this electric scooter comes with a double braking system and two bright headlights with a range of 50 feet. With a battery life of five hours as well, this electric scooter might be worth considering for your ride to work.

Pros

Solid battery life

Can be ridden on steep inclines

Important safety features included

Cons

A little tricky to assemble

Finding your next electric scooter: A buyer’s guide

Wondering how to pick the ideal electric scooter? Read on to find out.

Types of electric scooter braking systems

Electric scooters are available with several braking system options-- electric brakes, drum brakes, plate brakes, manual foot brakes, and rear brakes. Some electric scooters even come with a gyroscopic framework, allowing riders to apply the brakes simply by pulling the handlebars towards themselves.

The type of braking system you want in your electric scooter depends entirely upon your personal preference. If you’re someone who would like a smooth braking system, then you might want to opt for a scooter with an electric brake. If you want to be able to stop on a dime, foot brakes allow you to stop the scooter immediately.

Regenerative and electric

Regenerative and electric brakes are the weakest. If you’re cruising at a fast speed and need to stop immediately, an electric brake alone will not do the job.

Foot brakes

Foot brakes can be used by pushing your foot down on the back bumper. Applying force on the brake causes it to rub against the back tire, allowing the scooter to come to a halt. Foot brakes are known to be more powerful but are not as viable as some drum or disc brakes.

Drum brakes

Drum brakes are usually lower maintenance and are encased inside the scooter’s wheel hub. Drum brakes are a great option for someone who lives in a rainy area and often has to travel on slippery roads.

Plate brakes

Plate brakes have the most halting force of any brake system and are lighter than drum brakes. They’re commonly found on premium commuter and high-performance scooters, although they may show up on better-quality budget commuter scooters as well.

Disc brakes

Disc brakes are lighter than drum brakes and offer the most stopping power. This kind of brake can usually be found on high-quality, expensive electric scooters.

Types of electric scooter wheels

There are two types of electric scooter tires-- airless and pneumatic.

Pneumatic wheels

Pneumatic tires offer the benefit of better traction and shock absorption, but compared to airless tires, pneumatic wheels require more maintenance. Another problem with these pneumatic tires is that they can get punctured, and you might need to get the air in them re-filled now and then.

Airless wheels

Airless tires provide structural integrity rather than air pressure. These types of tires are subpar compared to pneumatic tires, but they don’t require any maintenance at all. Unlike pneumatic tires, airless tires don’t puncture and therefore won’t go flat.

Choosing the right electric scooter

To choose the ideal electric scooter, you should keep the following factors in mind:

Use

You’ll need to know how regularly you’ll be using the scooter. If you’re looking for a dependable vehicle for getting to school or work, it's smart to go for a more reliable model with better motor output and a higher battery limit. If you’re just looking for a scooter for the occasional trip to the beach or to have some fun riding around, you might instead want to choose one at a lower cost.

Weight/frame limit

An electric scooter’s weight limit is determined by the sturdiness of its frame. Though every scooter has a weight limit sufficient to carry the average adult, some models are more sturdy than others. If you want to purchase an electric scooter for an adult, then you should look for one with a weight limit of 200-300 lbs.

Electric scooters are usually designed with a folding frame, and this makes them much easier to transport. If the scooter’s battery runs out halfway to your destination, you won’t need to drag it along-- simply fold it up and carry it. If this sounds like something you’re interested in, you should first check how much the electric scooter weighs and how easily it folds and unfolds.

Range

Another thing to keep in mind when purchasing an electric scooter is the distance you can travel before its battery runs out. Different scooters come in different ranges, so be on the lookout.

Before selecting an electric scooter, it’s recommended that you compare the parameters of different models and choose the one that will fit your needs. More expensive electric scooters feature high-quality batteries that provide a much longer range than average-priced ones.

Battery

The maximum range of an electric scooter depends on its battery capacity. The longest battery range for scooters is somewhere from 40 minutes to a few hours, but something else you should know is that an electric scooter’s battery limit is also dependent on rider weight, terrain, and riding style. The scooter’s display shows the battery level at all times, and as a rule of thumb, the higher the battery limit, the higher a scooter’s maximum range will be.

Steering

The majority of electric scooters come with levers on their handlebars that let riders accelerate and decelerate. The number of speeds available can differ, yet how the speed is balanced is the same for all units.

It’s a good choice to purchase an electric scooter that comes with several speed options. Some scooters come with a unique gyroscopic framework that’s designed to allow riders to control the scooter by pushing the handlebars forward or pulling them backward, and one of the advantages of this kind of electric scooter is that it offers a very smooth declaration, which helps the rider avoid sudden braking.

Speed

Several factors determine an electric scooter’s speed, including the weight of the rider, the surface you ride on, and your scooter’s motor power. The speeds cited in product descriptions are commonly based on a 150-pound individual riding the electric scooter on a smooth, flat surface with perfectly inflated tires.

High speed isn’t everything though, and a speed of around 15 mph is perfect. The normal strolling speed of a person is 4 mph, the normal walking speed in most cities is 7 mph and the normal suburbanite biking speed is 14 mph. Rider weight and road gradient can affect your speed on slopes, so the more you weigh, the slower your ride will be.

Electric Scooter FAQs

Q: Is an electric scooter worth purchasing?

If you commute to work or school daily, then an electric scooter might be very useful for you. It makes commutes shorter and quick and can be very convenient in heavy traffic areas.

Q: Do electric scooters run on batteries?

Electric scooters run on batteries, with lithium-ion batteries being the most popular battery option.

Q: How long do electric scooters last?

The lifespan of an electric scooter depends on its quality, although they generally last for three to five years if handled with care.