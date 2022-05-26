Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission

Electric sanders can help you do the job quickly and efficiently. We’ve reviewed the top electric sanders of 2022 to help you choose your next tool. Nothing beats the feeling of finishing a DIY project with precision. Whether it's building a shelf or installing a new wooden staircase, there's no doubt that you take pride in your handiwork. The last thing you want to do is botch the finish, and that's why investing in a good electric sander is so important.

This indispensable power tool can help you quickly sand the gloss of a weary painted surface or remove a splintered edge. It’s portable enough to fit into almost any workshop or toolbox, but powerful enough to take off many layers of paint or achieve a glossy finish. But with seemingly countless options on the market, buying the perfect electric sander for your toolkit can seem like a daunting task. You can count on us, though, because we’ve filtered the market and chosen some of the highest-rated electric sanders of 2022 so you can pick one with ease.

Here are the top electric sanders of 2022

Black+Decker Electric Sander: Our Pick

The Black+Decker Random Orbit Electric Sander is a versatile sander that can be used for a variety of projects.

It features a three-position handle that allows the user to sand in either an upright, flat or horizontal position. The sander has a two-amp motor that provides more power and gives you a swirl-free finish.

This tool delivers 12,000 oscillations per minute to get the job done, whether you find yourself working on a piece of furniture or a hardwood floor. It's compact, with a large handle for better control, and has a belt-driven design that’s capable of removing up to three times more material than a handheld sander. It also comes with a dust collector to prevent dust from flying around while sanding. Thanks to its thoughtfully crafted, lightweight design, this electric sander is the pick of the bunch.

Pros

High-powered motor

Variable speed setting

Lightweight and portable

Cons

Dust collector too small for heavy-duty tasks

WEN Electric Palm Sander: Another Great Option

The WEN Electric Palm Sander is a great way to smooth out a paint job or sand your old furniture to a nice clean finish.

It has a powerful one-amp motor that provides the user with up to 13,500 oscillations per minute, and features a contoured shape and ergonomically designed handle that allows you to strip rust or paint without putting too much pressure on your wrists. It also has an angled tip for better results in tight spots and other hard-to-reach areas.

This lightweight and portable sander weighs just two pounds, allowing for easy use anywhere. It has a dust collection bag that collects dust created by the sander, and this can be removed and emptied when full. With all these features, this sander will make quick work of any project— from sanding small areas like door trim and window frames to larger projects like furniture or deck refinishing.

Pros

Powerful one-amp motor

Ergonomically designed shape

Interchangeable sandpaper for enhanced finish

Cons

Handle too small for proper hand placement

DeWalt 20V Max Electric Sander: Also Consider

DEWALT is a trusted name when it comes to power tools and accessories, so maybe it's time to try out their orbital sander.

This cordless tool features a 20 volt motor that delivers exceptional torque without bogging you down. With a variable speed of 8,000 to 12,000 oscillations per minute you can find the perfect speed for your project, and this orbital motion means that you can sand curved edges and surfaces with ease.

The included eight-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad can give you an even, smooth finish. It’s designed to be abrasive-resistant, so you won't have to worry about your surface getting ruined with sudden speed changes, and you can easily swap out the pad to get the job done. To top it all off, this tool has a dust-sealed switch, making it exceptionally durable and long-lasting.

Pros

Abrasive-resistant sandpaper

Hook-and-loop design for swapping out pad

Dust-sealed switch with enhanced durability

Cons

Battery and charger not included

SKIL SR250801 Corded Electric Sandere: Easily Adjustable

This SKIL Corded Detail Sander is a small handheld tool great for sanding and shaping wood, metal and other materials.

It features a one-amp motor that can generate up to 12,000 OPM (Oscillations/Orbits Per Minute) and is designed for use with sandpaper in various grits. It comes equipped with microfiltration sanding paper, which collects the dirt as you work on your project. It has a dust-proof, low-vibration design and adjustable handle that allows the user to customize the product to their needs. It also features a quick-release switch, making it a breeze to release the sanding pad.

With a variable speed trigger and easy-to-manipulate base plate, you can achieve your desired results every time. Its cord is long enough to allow you to move around your workspace, without being so long that it’s always getting in your way. It’s a good tool for any DIY enthusiast and great for getting into corners and tight spaces where other sanders can't fit. You can use it on furniture, frames, cabinets, banisters and more.

Pros

Low-vibration design

Powerful one-amp motor

Adjustable handle with quick-release switch

Cons

May not accommodate standard-sized sandpaper

Milwaukee 2648-20 M18 Electric Sander: Also Try

If you're looking for a detail sander that offers the power of an electric sander with the maneuverability of a handheld one, then look no further.

This Milwaukee random orbit sander is an easy-to-use tool that's great for projects both large and small. It features a powerful motor that delivers 12,000 OPM, with a run time of up to 35 minutes that prevents overheating. Unlike ordinary sanders it has a variable speed dial, allowing you to find the perfect speed for your project.

This sander is also equipped with a dust canister to help keep your workspace as clean as possible. Its 80 grit sandpaper provides you with more power for a more aggressive sanding action. The ergonomic handle helps you maintain comfort and control, even if you're sanding for an extended period of time. With a dust-sealed switch, this sander is safe to use both indoors and outdoors.

Pros

Extended run time

Variable speed dial

Comfortable, easy-to-hold handle

Cons

A little bulky for some

You're ready to take your woodworking to the next level, but first you’ll need a reliable electric sander. Choosing an electric sander can be a big investment, and you won’t want to make a mistake. Sanding with the wrong tool can be frustrating, and it can even lead to poor results. To help you find a suitable electric sander for your next project, we've prepared this handy guide with factors to consider, along with some safety tips to make the whole process easier for you.

How to choose an electric sander

Type of sander

Before buying an electric sander, it's important to evaluate your needs. There are many different types of sanders out there-- there are belt sanders, which have an abrasive surface that spins around a looped belt, and spindle sanders, which are good for smoothing out curved surfaces. There are random orbit sanders, which spin in a circular motion and feature a round pad that oscillates, and sheet sanders, which feature a flat surface and look like a tiny, handheld belt sander. Finally, there are palm sanders, which are small machines that are designed for detail work.

Think about the kind of projects you'll be using your new sander on, and if you know you're going to take on more than one kind of project, think about which features might be helpful across these tasks. For example, if you want to smooth out the curves in a rocking chair as well as some decorative trim on your kitchen cabinets, then a spindle sander might be a good choice for you.

Handle

The handle can make all the difference in whether or not a sander is comfortable to use. It should be well-balanced, easy to grip and feel good in your hand so that you can use your sander for long hours without getting tired.

Motor

The motor is what will spin the sandpaper, so the more powerful it is, the better your sander will work. It's common for electric sanders to have a motor of 450 watts or more, but if you're doing work that requires especially heavy sanding you may want to go with one that has a larger motor.

Sandpaper

The sandpaper is the bread and butter of an electric sander-- without it, there would be no way to get any work done. It's important that the sander you choose uses high-quality sandpaper, because you don't want yours to wear out too quickly. Look for durable paper made with high-quality materials like aluminum oxide or silicon carbide with 80 to 120 grits. It should also have a quick-release switch so that you can easily change the worn-out sanding pads with the push of a button.

OPM

OPM stands for "oscillations per minute" or “orbits per minute” and refers to the number of times the sanding pad rotates per minute. A higher OPM means that more material is removed from the surface in less time, allowing you to finish your project faster and more efficiently. An ideal electric sander should offer between 12,000 and 15,000 OPM.

Adjustable speed setting

It's important to have an adjustable speed setting, because this allows you to match the speed of your sander to the task at hand. This will help you get the ideal finish on your project, as well as protect it from scratches and other damage that can happen if you sand too quickly.

Look for a tool with variable speed settings so that you can match the speed of your sander to the material you're working with. For example, when working with hardwoods or softwoods such as pine or oak, it's better to use a slower RPM on these surfaces than would be used for sanding sheetrock or drywall.

Dust collector

Sanding creates dust, that's just a fact of life. No matter what kind of electric sander you choose, it will create dust as it works. The good news is that many models come with a removable dust collector that collects sawdust and flying debris, making cleanup much easier. But these collectors can fill up quickly, so make sure that they’re easy to remove and empty. Otherwise, you'll have to keep taking breaks during projects.

What are the benefits of an electric sander?

Whether you're a hobbyist or a professional, there are plenty of reasons why adding an electric sander to your toolkit could be a smart choice.

Electric sanders are lightweight and easier to work with for long periods because they don't require as much pressure or exertion as manual sanders. They're also less likely to cause muscle strain or injury when used incorrectly or for extended periods of time

Using an electric sander will give you a much smoother finish than manual sanding, with fewer streaks and flaws. It also takes less time, so you can move on to other parts of the project quicker

Electric sanders can also be switched out with different types of pads depending on how coarse or fine your needs are, so they're incredibly versatile as well as efficient

They’re relatively small and portable compared to other power tools, making them easy to store and transport between job sites

Electric sander safety tips

Safety is, of course, of the utmost importance at any job site or workshop, but especially when using electric sanders. These machines can cause serious harm if you’re not careful, so here are some tips to help keep you safe.

Since electric sanders kick up dust particles and wood shavings that can cause serious injury to your eyes, it’s important to wear safety goggles while operating them, even if your sander has a dust collection system in place

Any dust particles and wood shavings kicked up by an electric sander can also be harmful if inhaled, so keep them out by wearing a good filter mask or respirator

Always keep the sander flat against the surface— make sure you don't tilt it

Keep children and pets away from the area when you're sanding

Check that the sanding belt is tight on the drum and isn't worn out or frayed

Make sure your power cable is well-insulated and in good condition before using any electrical tools. If it’s not well-insulated or in good condition, you should find another one immediately

Never apply excessive pressure to a workpiece when sanding it with a power sander, as this will increase the risk of injury and marred surfaces

Sanding can produce dust and fumes, so it's important to ensure that there is sufficient ventilation in your work area

Electric Sander FAQs

Q: Can I use an electric sander on drywall?

Yes, you can use an electric sander on drywall, but you need to be careful to create an extra smooth finish. Don't over-sand it, as this will result in gouges in the drywall. And, since the drywall can easily crumble when sanded, don't forget to wear gloves and goggles.

Q: How much does an electric sander cost?

A quality electric sander can cost anywhere from about $50 to over $200, depending on the make and model.

Q: Can an electric sander remove paint?

Electric sanders use sandpaper as a surface-removal tool for everything from metal to wood to paint. The sandpaper's abrasive nature allows it to wear away even the thickest of coats, which means that it's a great tool for removing paint. It can also be used to strip off rust and other contaminants that may have built up on metal surfaces.