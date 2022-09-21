Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

Electric hedge trimmers can be some of the most useful tools for yard work, easily slicing through unruly and overgrown hedges — but which set is right for you? In this guide, we’ll take a look at some of the top-rated electric hedge trimmers of 2022 that can help keep your yard in check.

Most of the electric hedge trimmers on this list are corded, but if you're looking for a cordless model and don't mind paying a little extra, then this one from Ego Power+ is another excellent option to consider. It comes with a brushless 56V motor for maximum performance, along with a 2.5Ah battery for extended trimming sessions with minimal downtime in between. Its battery can reach a full charge in a matter of hours, and the electric hedge trimmer itself includes a range of useful features, such as 24-inch steel blades, an electric brake for increased user control and ergonomic grip handles for added comfort and convenience. It’s a great electric hedge trimmer, there’s no doubt about it, but with its high-quality results comes a high-quality price.

Electric hedge trimmers can be quite expensive, so if you're looking for a solid, budget-friendly option, this machine from Greenworks might be right for you. It's a lot cheaper than many of the other top-selling models on the market, but it still packs a punch with its 4-amp motor and 22-inch hardened steel blade. Capable of slicing through branches ⅝ of an inch thick, this electric hedge trimmer is ready to deal with most bushes and shrubs it encounters. It also has a convenient rotating handle design, allowing you to attack hedges from different angles and get the cleanest, neatest cuts with minimal hassle. There’s also a cord lock feature that helps prevent accidental unplugging while using it, and if you consider what you’ll be spending, this electric hedge trimmer represents some great bang for your buck.

If you happen to have some tall hedges, bushes, or shrubs around your home, you'll need an electric hedge trimmer that can reach right to the top of them. This electric hedge trimmer from Sun Joe is specially designed to deal with tall hedges and bushes, and it features a telescoping pole that can extend all the way out to 7.9 feet, giving you up to 13 feet of overhead reach to easily trim even the tallest of hedges. The head of this electric hedge trimmer is also fully adjustable, letting you pivot it around, under, and over hedges and shrubs as needed. Its 21-inch hardened steel blade is perfect for slicing through branches and leaves, and even better is that it’s resistant to rust, offering you some long-lasting durability.

Next up is this electric hedge trimmer from one of the most trusted brands in the business when it comes to tools and gardening gear — Black+Decker. Featuring a strong steel blade that offers 17 inches of cutting action, this electric hedge trimmer is suited for small and mid-sized hedges. It's lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it ideal for extended use, even while reaching up for those high, hard-to-reach branches. This electric hedge trimmer boasts a 3.2-amp motor, which is powerful enough to tackle branches up to ⅝ of an inch thick. The built-in T-handle helps make this electric hedge trimmer easy to use, and it even comes with cord retention technology to prevent accidental unplugging.

To start our list we have an electric hedge trimmer from Toro. Available in both corded and cordless versions to suit your needs (or preferences), this hedge trimmer features a strong motor, a robust design and impressive 22-inch cutting blades made of hardened steel. It’s capable of gliding through thick, tough hedges with little to no fuss and can easily take care of branches that are over half an inch thick. Thanks to its dual-action cutting system, this electric hedge trimmer is comfortable to use and has low levels of vibration compared to similar models. With its solid design and impressive technology, this electric hedge trimmer is our top pick.

Buyer’s guide to finding an electric hedge trimmer

Electric hedge trimmers are great for dealing with shrubs, bushes, and hedges around your property. Check out our buying guide to learn more about electric hedge trimmers in 2022 and how to pick one that’s right for you.

The advantages of electric hedge trimmers

Many people hesitate when it comes to choosing between electric hedge trimmers and gas-powered trimmers — is an electric trimmer really right for you? Here are some of the main benefits of using an electric model:

Affordable

A great thing about electric hedge trimmers is how cheap they are, especially when compared to gas-powered models. You can get a mid-to-high-quality electric hedge trimmer for less than $100, while gas-powered ones can cost up to several hundred dollars each. You also won’t have to spend much to keep your electric hedge trimmer running, as all you have to do is plug it into an outlet, rather than constantly filling it up with gasoline.

Eco-friendly

Another advantage that electric hedge trimmers have over gas trimmers is that they're much more eco-friendly. This may not be the most important factor when it comes to making your decision, but at a time when more and more people are trying to minimize their carbon footprint and save money on gas, using an electric trimmer can certainly be a good idea.

Quiet

One of the things that people quickly notice when making the switch to an electric hedge trimmer is how quiet they are. Electric trimmers are practically silent compared to their noisy gas-powered counterparts, and while they do still produce some sound, they’re much kinder to your ears overall.

Powerful

Gas-powered hedge trimmers are more powerful than electric models and better at chopping through thick branches. Electric hedge trimmers are still pretty powerful, though, and they’re capable of cutting through branches around ½ an inch thick, sometimes even more, which is more than enough for most standard yard maintenance.

Corded vs cordless electric hedge trimmers

If you decide to buy an electric hedge trimmer, you'll have to choose between a corded or cordless model. Both have their Pros and Cons, so here’s a quick breakdown of each kind:

Corded

As you might guess, a corded electric hedge trimmer needs to be plugged in to operate. These trimmers always have to be connected to a power outlet, and you’re also limited by the length of its wire, which can make it difficult to access certain areas. You won’t have to worry about any downtime or lengthy charging periods, though, as corded trimmers essentially offer constant use.

Cordless

Cordless electric hedge trimmers are becoming more and more popular thanks to their convenient design. They feature rechargeable batteries as their main power source, and these batteries can usually last anywhere from 30 minutes to a couple of hours. You won’t be tied down by cables with these units, but you will have to wait for the battery to charge back up if it dies.

Electric hedge trimmer blade sizes

One of the most common questions people ask when it comes to electric hedge trimmers is, "How big should the blade be?" The answer is that this depends on your height and the height of the bushes and hedges you want to cut. If you have short hedges, your trimmer won't necessarily need super long blades, for example.

Many agree that somewhere around 20 inches is a good length for an electric hedge trimmer’s blade. This should be enough to let you hold and use the trimmer without losing control while also being able to chop tall or hard-to-reach shrubs.

Electric Hedge Trimmer FAQ's

Q: What is the difference between a hedge trimmer and a hedge cutter?

There isn't really a difference, as these two terms are used interchangeably. Some manufacturers prefer to call their electric hedge trimmers “cutters,” but they're essentially the same thing.

Q: Can an electric hedge trimmer cut branches?

Absolutely, electric hedge trimmers are capable of cutting through relatively tough, thick branches of around ½ an inch or more.

Q: Are electric hedge trimmers worth it?

If you have a big yard with lots of bushes, shrubs, and hedges, an electric hedge trimmer can definitely make your life easier.