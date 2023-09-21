Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Are you ready to pack your bags and explore the world? We've rounded up some fantastic travel deals that are too good to miss. Whether you're yearning for an adventure in New Zealand, a relaxing beach escape in Hawaii, a cultural journey to Norway or a tropical retreat in Mexico, we've got you covered. Read on to discover why these destinations are perfect for your next vacation and how you can save hundreds getting there.

$894 at Booking.com

Travel Period: February - April 2024

Departs LAS: Feb 17, 19, 21, 24, 26; March 27, 30; April 1, 10, 15, 17, 20, 29; May 1, 6

Returns: Feb 20, 22, 25, 27, 29; March 3, 5; April 2, 4, 7, 9, 18, 23, 25, 28, 30; May 2, 7, 9, 12, 14

Escape the ordinary and embark on a journey from the vibrant lights of Las Vegas to the stunning landscapes of Auckland, New Zealand. Hawaiian Airlines offers round-trip airfares for just $894, with a stopover in Honolulu, Hawaii. What makes this deal even more enticing is that it includes two free checked bags, a personal item, a carry-on bag and even the flexibility to change your plans with only the fare difference as your cost.

Why Travel to Auckland in February to April?

During this time, New Zealand experiences pleasant weather, making it the perfect season to explore the breathtaking natural beauty of the North Island. You can indulge in outdoor adventures, visit scenic beaches, and immerse yourself in Maori culture. Don't miss the opportunity to witness New Zealand's stunning landscapes in full bloom.

Expert Tip: While visiting Auckland, consider exploring the nearby Waiheke Island. Known as New Zealand's "Island of Wine," it's just a short ferry ride away. Here, you can savor award-winning wines, stunning beaches and a relaxed atmosphere. Don't forget to try the locally produced olive oil and gourmet food offerings.

$194 at Booking.com

Travel Period: October - December 2023

Departs SFO: Oct 3, 9-11, 15-18, 22-25, 29-31; Nov 5-8, 12-14, 26-29; Dec 3-6, 10-12

Returns: Oct 3-5, 10-13, 18-20, 24-27, 31; Nov 1-3, 7-10, 14-17, 21, 30; Dec 1, 5-8, 12-13

For those seeking a tropical paradise closer to home, look no further than Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. United Airlines offers round-trip airfares between San Francisco and Kailua-Kona for just $197, with the added bonus of nonstop flights. Please note that this deal falls under the basic economy category, allowing for a personal item only.

Why Travel to Kailua-Kona in October to December?

These months offer the perfect blend of warm weather and fewer crowds. Explore the stunning beaches, indulge in water sports and witness the annual Ironman World Championship in Kona. It's an ideal time to unwind and bask in the beauty of Hawaii's Big Island.

Expert Tip: If you're an adventure enthusiast, make the most of your trip to Kailua-Kona by trying out snorkeling or scuba diving at Kealakekua Bay. This marine sanctuary is teeming with colorful marine life and boasts Captain Cook's Monument as a historical point of interest. Arrive early to avoid crowds and enjoy a serene underwater experience.

$393 at Booking.com

Travel Period: December - March 2024

Departs BWI: Dec 1-13; Jan 2-10, 12-31; Feb 1-15, 17-29; March 1

Returns: Dec 3-20; Jan 9-31; Feb 1-29; March 1-8

Discover the enchanting charm of Oslo, Norway, with round-trip airfares priced at just $393 through Icelandair. Your journey will include a layover in Iceland, allowing you to explore two stunning destinations in one trip. Keep in mind that these fares are similar to basic economy, permitting one personal item and one carry-on bag.

Why Travel to Oslo in December to March?

Winter in Oslo offers a magical experience with its snowy landscapes and festive atmosphere. Explore historic sites, enjoy winter sports and indulge in delicious Scandinavian cuisine. Witness the stunning Northern Lights for an unforgettable winter adventure.

Expert Tip: Oslo can be expensive, but you can save on dining costs by enjoying a traditional Norwegian picnic. Head to Mathallen Oslo, a vibrant food hall, and pick up some local cheeses, cured meats and freshly baked bread. Find a scenic spot by the Oslo Fjord or a city park to savor your meal with a view.

$217 at Travelocity

Travel Period: Limited Availability in January - February 2024

Departs ORD: Jan 15, 22, 28-29; Feb 4-5, 25

Returns: Jan 18-19, 24-26, 30-31; Feb 1-2, 7-9, 14-15, 29; March 6

Escape the winter chill with a getaway to Cancun, Mexico. United Airlines, in partnership with Travelocity, offers round-trip airfares for just $217. These flights are nonstop, allowing for a seamless journey to paradise. Please note that this deal falls under basic economy, but it ensures that families will be seated together.

Why Travel to Cancun in January to February?

Cancun boasts warm and sunny weather during these months, making it an ideal escape from the winter blues. Relax on pristine beaches, explore ancient Mayan ruins and enjoy vibrant nightlife. Experience the best of Mexico's hospitality and culture in this tropical paradise.

Expert Tip: While in Cancun, venture beyond the hotel zone to explore the vibrant local culture. Visit Mercado 28, a bustling market where you can haggle for souvenirs, handcrafted goods and authentic Mexican cuisine. It's an excellent place to immerse yourself in the local atmosphere and find unique gifts to take home.