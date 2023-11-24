Coleman Black Friday is live on Amazon - save big on camping gear, grills and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you love the outdoors, Coleman has some great Black Friday deals for you. Get up to 55% off on camping gear like tents, grills, and more from a top outdoor brand. So whether you're looking to pick up something for the campers on your shopping list this holiday season, or you're looking to build out your own outdoor gear bag, this list is filled with some great budget-friendly options.

This rechargeable LED lantern boasts four removable light panels that recharge on its base

The base itself serves as a lantern providing up to 800 lumens of brightness

Additionally, the base has a USB port for charging your devices and can last up to 20 hours on a single charge

Built to withstand the elements with rugged polyester construction

It conveniently folds up for easy storage or transport

With 5 cubic feet of space, it can carry all your goods

The perfect campsite grilling companion

Packed with features like a push-button ignition, built-in thermometer, side tables, and a grease tray, this grill offers up to 20,000 BTUs for your campsite culinary adventures.

With four burners, you can cook multiple items simultaneously

The foldable design makes it a breeze to pack into your car or store when not in use

A 4-person, 3-season tent

Weatherproof thanks to welded corners and inverted seams and the included rainfly offers extra weather protection

Wind and rain tested, the strong frame withstands 35 plus mph winds

Great ventilation thanks in part to large windows and a ground vent for enhanced airflow

The E-port makes it easy to bring electrical power inside

Easy setup in just 10 minutes

Dimensions: 9 x 7 feet with 4 feet 11 inch center height (Fits 1 queen-size air bed)

Comes with a 1-year limited warranty

Lightweight alloy steel construction

Gas-powered push-button start 7,650 BTU camping stove

Carrying case included

Fits one 10-inch pan

Up to 1.25 hours of cook time on high with one 8.8 oz butane gas cylinder (sold separately)

Up to 400 lumens on high, and casts light up to 39 feet

30 hours of runtime on high or 70 hours on low

Features a bail handle with carabiner for carrying and hanging convenience

IPX4 rating for reliable use outdoors in the elements

Battery powered by 4 D-cell batteries (sold separately)

Lifetime LEDs that never need replacing

3-year limited warranty

Outdoor dinnerware set ideal for camping and picnics

Durable, double-fired enamelware with a timeless red speckled design

Includes 4 dinner plates, 4 coffee mugs, 4 bowls and a silverware set with 4 plastic-handled forks, spoons, and knives in a roll-up pouch

Dishwasher safe

Fits one 12-inch and one 10-inch pan

Up to 1 hour of cooking time on high with one 16 oz. propane cylinder (sold separately)

2 independently adjustable burners with 22,000 total BTUs of power

Comes with 2 wind guards to help shield the burners from the elements

The stove weighs 5 pounds

