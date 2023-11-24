Coleman Black Friday is live on Amazon - save big on camping gear, grills and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you love the outdoors, Coleman has some great Black Friday deals for you. Get up to 55% off on camping gear like tents, grills, and more from a top outdoor brand. So whether you're looking to pick up something for the campers on your shopping list this holiday season, or you're looking to build out your own outdoor gear bag, this list is filled with some great budget-friendly options.
Coleman Multi-Panel Rechargeable LED Lantern - $82.00 (22% off)
Key Features
- This rechargeable LED lantern boasts four removable light panels that recharge on its base
- The base itself serves as a lantern providing up to 800 lumens of brightness
- Additionally, the base has a USB port for charging your devices and can last up to 20 hours on a single charge
Coleman Portable Folding Utility Wagon - $84.99 (41% off)
Key Features
- Built to withstand the elements with rugged polyester construction
- It conveniently folds up for easy storage or transport
- With 5 cubic feet of space, it can carry all your goods
Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill - $228.22 (29% off)
Key Features
- The perfect campsite grilling companion
- Packed with features like a push-button ignition, built-in thermometer, side tables, and a grease tray, this grill offers up to 20,000 BTUs for your campsite culinary adventures.
- With four burners, you can cook multiple items simultaneously
- The foldable design makes it a breeze to pack into your car or store when not in use
Coleman Sundome Camping Tent - $69.98 (22% off)
Key Features
- A 4-person, 3-season tent
- Weatherproof thanks to welded corners and inverted seams and the included rainfly offers extra weather protection
- Wind and rain tested, the strong frame withstands 35 plus mph winds
- Great ventilation thanks in part to large windows and a ground vent for enhanced airflow
- The E-port makes it easy to bring electrical power inside
- Easy setup in just 10 minutes
- Dimensions: 9 x 7 feet with 4 feet 11 inch center height (Fits 1 queen-size air bed)
- Comes with a 1-year limited warranty
Coleman Classic 1-burner Butane Portable Stove - $27.99 (20% off)
Key Features
- Lightweight alloy steel construction
- Gas-powered push-button start 7,650 BTU camping stove
- Carrying case included
- Fits one 10-inch pan
- Up to 1.25 hours of cook time on high with one 8.8 oz butane gas cylinder (sold separately)
Coleman Personal LED Impact- and Water-Resistant Lantern w/ Lifetime LEDs - $15.66 (55% off)
Key Features
- Up to 400 lumens on high, and casts light up to 39 feet
- 30 hours of runtime on high or 70 hours on low
- Features a bail handle with carabiner for carrying and hanging convenience
- IPX4 rating for reliable use outdoors in the elements
- Battery powered by 4 D-cell batteries (sold separately)
- Lifetime LEDs that never need replacing
- 3-year limited warranty
Coleman 24-Piece Enamel Dinnerware Set, Red - $24.97 (55% off)
Key Features
- Outdoor dinnerware set ideal for camping and picnics
- Durable, double-fired enamelware with a timeless red speckled design
- Includes 4 dinner plates, 4 coffee mugs, 4 bowls and a silverware set with 4 plastic-handled forks, spoons, and knives in a roll-up pouch
- Dishwasher safe
Coleman Triton 2-Burner Portable Propane Camping Stove - $69.99 (22% off)
Key Features
- Fits one 12-inch and one 10-inch pan
- Up to 1 hour of cooking time on high with one 16 oz. propane cylinder (sold separately)
- 2 independently adjustable burners with 22,000 total BTUs of power
- Comes with 2 wind guards to help shield the burners from the elements
- The stove weighs 5 pounds
More top picks
