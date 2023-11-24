Deals and Promotions

Coleman Black Friday is live on Amazon - save big on camping gear, grills and more

Get up to 55% off on camping and outdoor gear ahead of the holidays

Nov 24th 2023 at 5:30AM

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you love the outdoors, Coleman has some great Black Friday deals for you. Get up to 55% off on camping gear like tents, grills, and more from a top outdoor brand.  So whether you're looking to pick up something for the campers on your shopping list this holiday season, or you're looking to build out your own outdoor gear bag, this list is filled with some great budget-friendly options. 

Coleman Multi-Panel Rechargeable LED Lantern - $82.00 (22% off) 

$82 at Amazon

Key Features

  • This rechargeable LED lantern boasts four removable light panels that recharge on its base
  • The base itself serves as a lantern providing up to 800 lumens of brightness
  • Additionally, the base has a USB port for charging your devices and can last up to 20 hours on a single charge 

Coleman Portable Folding Utility Wagon - $84.99 (41% off)

$84.99 at Amazon

Key Features

  • Built to withstand the elements with rugged polyester construction
  • It conveniently folds up for easy storage or transport
  • With 5 cubic feet of space, it can carry all your goods 

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill - $228.22 (29% off)

$228.22 at Amazon

Key Features

  • The perfect campsite grilling companion
  • Packed with features like a push-button ignition, built-in thermometer, side tables, and a grease tray, this grill offers up to 20,000 BTUs for your campsite culinary adventures.
  • With four burners, you can cook multiple items simultaneously
  • The foldable design makes it a breeze to pack into your car or store when not in use

Coleman Sundome Camping Tent - $69.98 (22% off)

$69.98 at Amazon

Key Features

  • A 4-person, 3-season tent
  • Weatherproof thanks to welded corners and inverted seams and the included rainfly offers extra weather protection
  • Wind and rain tested, the strong frame withstands 35 plus mph winds
  • Great ventilation thanks in part to large windows and a ground vent for enhanced airflow
  • The E-port makes it easy to bring electrical power inside
  • Easy setup in just 10 minutes
  • Dimensions: 9 x 7 feet with 4 feet 11 inch center height (Fits 1 queen-size air bed)
  • Comes with a 1-year limited warranty

Coleman Classic 1-burner Butane Portable Stove - $27.99 (20% off)

$27.99 at Amazon

Key Features

  • Lightweight alloy steel construction
  • Gas-powered push-button start 7,650 BTU camping stove
  • Carrying case included
  • Fits one 10-inch pan 
  • Up to 1.25 hours of cook time on high with one 8.8 oz butane gas cylinder (sold separately) 

Coleman Personal LED Impact- and Water-Resistant Lantern w/ Lifetime LEDs - $15.66 (55% off)

$15.66 at Amazon

Key Features

  • Up to 400 lumens on high, and casts light up to 39 feet
  • 30 hours of runtime on high or 70 hours on low
  • Features a bail handle with carabiner for carrying and hanging convenience
  • IPX4 rating for reliable use outdoors in the elements
  • Battery powered by 4 D-cell batteries (sold separately)
  • Lifetime LEDs that never need replacing
  • 3-year limited warranty

Coleman 24-Piece Enamel Dinnerware Set, Red - $24.97 (55% off)

$24.97 at Amazon

Key Features

  • Outdoor dinnerware set ideal for camping and picnics
  • Durable, double-fired enamelware with a timeless red speckled design
  • Includes 4 dinner plates, 4 coffee mugs, 4 bowls and a silverware set with 4 plastic-handled forks, spoons, and knives in a roll-up pouch
  • Dishwasher safe

Coleman Triton 2-Burner Portable Propane Camping Stove - $69.99 (22% off)



$18.54 at Amazon

Key Features

  • Fits one 12-inch and one 10-inch pan
  • Up to 1 hour of cooking time on high with one 16 oz. propane cylinder (sold separately)
  • 2 independently adjustable burners with 22,000 total BTUs of power
  • Comes with 2 wind guards to help shield the burners from the elements
  • The stove weighs 5 pounds 

More top picks

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Share This Photo X