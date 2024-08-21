Choosing the perfect cooler for your adventure: a guide to REI's best options

Whether you’re heading to the beach, embarking on a backcountry hike, or planning a weekend camping trip, a reliable cooler is essential for keeping your food and beverages chilled. With various coolers available at REI, it can be challenging to decide which one is best suited for your needs. Here, we’ll dive into four excellent options: the REI Co-op Pack-Away 12 Soft Cooler, the REI Co-op Cool Trail Pack Cooler, the Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler, and the Yeti Roadie 60 Wheeled Cooler. We'll explore their features, pros and cons, size options, and costs to help you make an informed choice.

PROS CONS Portability

Portability Collapsible Design

Collapsible Design Durability Limited Capacity

Limited Capacity Insulation Duration

Insulation Duration Lack of Rigid Structure

$39.95 at REI

Features:

Keeps 12 cans below 40°F for up to 32 hours with 8.5 lbs. of ice

Convertible design: cube, tote, or flat for versatile use

Wide-mouth opening for easy access

Seam-sealed, leakproof liner that’s easy to clean

Made from durable recycled polyester and abrasion-resistant nylon

Padded, adjustable shoulder strap for comfortable carrying

External pocket and daisy chains for extra gear

Compressed size: 20 x 17 x 1 inches

Sizes and Costs:

Available in a 6, 12 and 24-can capacity

Priced from $30-$55

The REI Co-op Pack-Away 12 Soft Cooler is perfect for short day trips or picnics where you need a lightweight, versatile cooler that’s easy to carry and store. Its compact size and multiple carrying options make it an excellent choice for those who value convenience and portability.

PROS CONS Versatile Design

Versatile Design Comfortable Carrying

Comfortable Carrying Spacious Storage Weight

Weight Price

Price Limited size/color

$99.95 at REI

Features:

Removable leakproof cooler insert

Padded, contoured hipbelt and shoulder straps

External gear pockets and top pocket for extra storage

Front lash straps for bulky items

Fits waists/hips 28–46 inches, torsos 17–19 inches

Sizes and Costs:

Available in one size, suitable for day hikes

Priced at $99.95

The REI Co-op Cool Trail Pack Cooler is ideal for hiking enthusiasts who need a cooler that doubles as a comfortable daypack. It’s great for carrying your essentials along with your chilled beverages and snacks on the trail.

PROS CONS Large capacity

Large capacity Outstanding insulation

Outstanding insulation Bear-resistant Very heavy when full

Very heavy when full Premium price tag

Premium price tag Takes up a lot of space

$350 at REI

Features:

57.6-liter capacity (61 qt.), holds 39 cans

Rotomolded polyethylene construction for durability

PermaFrost insulation for excellent cooling

Freezer-quality gasket for tight sealing

Certified bear-resistant with padlocks

Molded tie-down slots for secure mounting

Rustproof aluminum rod and non-leaking drain plug

Haul handles and integrated recessed handles

Included dry goods rack

Sizes and Costs:

Available in 35, 45 and 65 size options

Priced from $275 to $350

The Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler is a powerhouse for those who need a robust, high-capacity cooler. It's perfect for long camping trips, boating, or any adventure where keeping your items cold for days is crucial. Its rugged build and bear resistance make it a reliable choice for serious outdoor enthusiasts.

PROS CONS Wheeled design

Wheeled design Large capacity

Large capacity Durable Very heavy when full

Very heavy when full Takes up a lot of space when empty

Takes up a lot of space when empty Expensive

$450 at REI

Features:

Holds 53 cans or 62 lbs. of ice

PermaFrost insulation for extended ice retention

Telescoping Periscope handle and NeverFlat wheels for easy transport

Compounded resin construction for durability

Dry goods basket included

Dimensions: 23.7 x 20.5 x 19.9 inches

Weight: 29 pounds

Sizes and Costs:

Available in 24, 48 and 60 sizes

Priced from $250-$450

The Yeti Roadie 60 Wheeled Cooler is perfect for those who need a large cooler that’s easy to transport. Whether you’re tailgating, camping, or hosting a backyard BBQ, this cooler’s wheels and handle make it easy to move around, even when fully loaded.

Choosing the right cooler depends on your specific needs and activities. The REI Co-op Pack-Away 12 Soft Cooler is great for quick outings and picnics, offering versatility and portability. The REI Co-op Cool Trail Pack Cooler is perfect for hikers who need a dual-functioning pack and cooler. For those who need maximum durability and cooling performance for extended trips, the Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler is a top choice. Lastly, the Yeti Roadie 60 Wheeled Cooler combines large capacity with easy mobility, ideal for events and larger gatherings.