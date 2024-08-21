Choosing the perfect cooler for your adventure: a guide to REI's best options

Whether you’re heading to the beach, embarking on a backcountry hike, or planning a weekend camping trip, a reliable cooler is essential for keeping your food and beverages chilled. With various coolers available at REI, it can be challenging to decide which one is best suited for your needs. Here, we’ll dive into four excellent options: the REI Co-op Pack-Away 12 Soft Cooler, the REI Co-op Cool Trail Pack Cooler, the Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler, and the Yeti Roadie 60 Wheeled Cooler. We'll explore their features, pros and cons, size options, and costs to help you make an informed choice.
REI Co-op Pack-Away 12 Soft Cooler - $39.95
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
Features:
- Keeps 12 cans below 40°F for up to 32 hours with 8.5 lbs. of ice
- Convertible design: cube, tote, or flat for versatile use
- Wide-mouth opening for easy access
- Seam-sealed, leakproof liner that’s easy to clean
- Made from durable recycled polyester and abrasion-resistant nylon
- Padded, adjustable shoulder strap for comfortable carrying
- External pocket and daisy chains for extra gear
- Compressed size: 20 x 17 x 1 inches
Sizes and Costs:
- Available in a 6, 12 and 24-can capacity
- Priced from $30-$55
The REI Co-op Pack-Away 12 Soft Cooler is perfect for short day trips or picnics where you need a lightweight, versatile cooler that’s easy to carry and store. Its compact size and multiple carrying options make it an excellent choice for those who value convenience and portability.
REI Co-op Cool Trail Pack Cooler - $99.95
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
Features:
- Removable leakproof cooler insert
- Padded, contoured hipbelt and shoulder straps
- External gear pockets and top pocket for extra storage
- Front lash straps for bulky items
- Fits waists/hips 28–46 inches, torsos 17–19 inches
Sizes and Costs:
- Available in one size, suitable for day hikes
- Priced at $99.95
The REI Co-op Cool Trail Pack Cooler is ideal for hiking enthusiasts who need a cooler that doubles as a comfortable daypack. It’s great for carrying your essentials along with your chilled beverages and snacks on the trail.
Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler - $350
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
Features:
- 57.6-liter capacity (61 qt.), holds 39 cans
- Rotomolded polyethylene construction for durability
- PermaFrost insulation for excellent cooling
- Freezer-quality gasket for tight sealing
- Certified bear-resistant with padlocks
- Molded tie-down slots for secure mounting
- Rustproof aluminum rod and non-leaking drain plug
- Haul handles and integrated recessed handles
- Included dry goods rack
Sizes and Costs:
- Available in 35, 45 and 65 size options
- Priced from $275 to $350
The Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler is a powerhouse for those who need a robust, high-capacity cooler. It's perfect for long camping trips, boating, or any adventure where keeping your items cold for days is crucial. Its rugged build and bear resistance make it a reliable choice for serious outdoor enthusiasts.
Yeti Roadie 60 Wheeled Cooler - $450
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
Features:
- Holds 53 cans or 62 lbs. of ice
- PermaFrost insulation for extended ice retention
- Telescoping Periscope handle and NeverFlat wheels for easy transport
- Compounded resin construction for durability
- Dry goods basket included
- Dimensions: 23.7 x 20.5 x 19.9 inches
- Weight: 29 pounds
Sizes and Costs:
- Available in 24, 48 and 60 sizes
- Priced from $250-$450
The Yeti Roadie 60 Wheeled Cooler is perfect for those who need a large cooler that’s easy to transport. Whether you’re tailgating, camping, or hosting a backyard BBQ, this cooler’s wheels and handle make it easy to move around, even when fully loaded.
Choosing the right cooler depends on your specific needs and activities. The REI Co-op Pack-Away 12 Soft Cooler is great for quick outings and picnics, offering versatility and portability. The REI Co-op Cool Trail Pack Cooler is perfect for hikers who need a dual-functioning pack and cooler. For those who need maximum durability and cooling performance for extended trips, the Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler is a top choice. Lastly, the Yeti Roadie 60 Wheeled Cooler combines large capacity with easy mobility, ideal for events and larger gatherings.
