Charge more devices at once with this USB-equipped surge protector, currently 50% off at Amazon

Most devices these days require charging, and a single outlet likely won’t cut it for all your electronics. Lvetek has a solution: Its multi-port wall adapter is designed to work with a variety of plugs. It has 5 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port making it an ideal gadget for travel, home or office. The Lvetek Surge Protector plugs into duplex and decor outlets. but USB receptacles and GFCI outlets are incompatible. Lvetek says the wall mount surge protector is fire-resistant up to 1,382 degrees Fahrenheit. This surge protector normally retails for $19.99, but for a limited time, it’s 50% off on Amazon, making the sale price just $9.98. At the time of writing, the Lvetek Surge Protector has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars with over 16,000 reviews.

$9.98 at Amazon

Key features

5 total outputs (DC 5V, Total 4.8A)

Surge protection rating: 1680 Joules

USB slots (3 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C)

15A max current and max power rating of 1875W

For more info, including complete technical specs, visit the product page