Driving and trying to multitask is not ideal. These cell phone holders will let you navigate, make calls and more without sacrificing control over the wheel. A few decades ago, the idea that you could have a small, interactive map on your car’s dashboard would have seemed far-fetched and futuristic. In today’s world, however, it’s a reality for millions of drivers around the world. With modern GPS systems, it’s never been easier to get around an unfamiliar area with only a cell phone and a little bit of effort.

It can be dangerous to hold your phone or try to look at it in your lap while driving, though-- what you really need is something to keep it in place. That’s where cellphone holders come in-- these devices hold your phone in a convenient spot, giving you a clear view of the screen. So whether it’s maps, phone calls or music, you’ll no longer have to juggle your phone as you drive with these great cellphone holders for cars in 2022.

Comparing Our Favorite Cell Phone Holders For Cars for 2022

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Mount: Easy-To-Use

Cellphone holders are relatively common these days, but that doesn’t mean that everyone knows how to use them.

If this sounds like you then don’t worry, because iOttie’s brand-new, 2nd generation cell phone holder makes the process easy-- you can set everything up in less than a minute with their unique one-touch button feature.

This button is located at the base of the holder itself. When the phone is pushed onto the button, the side arms lock in and adjust to your phone’s dimensions. No matter what type of phone you have, it’ll hold your device in place fairly easily. The bottom foot of the holder is also adjustable, so you can make sure that everything’s in place and secure before you drive off.

Pros

One-touch setup mechanism

Great choice for beginners

Fits many different phones

Cons

A little on the bulky side

VICSEED Car Phone Mount: Versatile

How do car phone holders stay in place? There are many answers, but when it comes to your dashboard or windshield it’s this-- suction power.

Suction power allows the holder to firmly stick onto your dashboard, and this particular mount by VICSEED is quite powerful indeed.

If you’re not a fan of suction mounts, don’t worry-- it also has a clip base if you prefer to mount your phone on your car’s AC vents. The mount itself is pretty simple-- simply press a button to automatically adjust the holder to your phone’s specifications, so even if you’re using a phone case it should fit just right.

Pros

Multiple mounting methods

Extra strong suction power

Won’t leave residue behind after removal

Cons

Some setup required

Loncaster Landscape Car Phone Holder: Also Consider

Most phone holders and mounts are designed to hold the phone vertically by default. The reason for this is to make navigating with GPS apps easy and convenient.

What if you want a landscape mount instead, though? This car phone holder breaks away from traditional mount design in favor of something that’s pretty unique.

Instead of having an arm that you can adjust, this holder is more like a picture frame stand, with a place to wedge your phone. The holder has a silicone base, making it difficult to move it sideways, and comes in various colors for those who want to personalize their car’s interior.

Pros

Non-slip silicone base

Easy to clean

Available in a variety of colors

Cons

Not adjustable, must use landscape mode

vanva Universal Air Vent Mount: Another Great Option

Our next mount is one that’s designed specifically for mounting on air vents. This mount is great for people who don’t like sticking their phone mounts to their dashboards or windshields.

While some people don’t mind this, mounts on these locations do take up space and can make these holders more of a nuisance than a convenience.

This vanva air vent mount has a button that adjusts its side arms to fit the specifications and dimensions of your phone. Its sturdy clip holds the mount up, and while it’s strong, it also won’t damage your car’s vents. This mount is compatible with many different phones, making it a great choice for people who want easy access to their phone while driving.

Pros

Made from aviation-grade materials

Sturdy clip to lock phone in place

360 degree adjustable head

Cons

Can only be mounted on vents

Coolpow Magnetic Phone Mount: Another Option

For our last mount, we’ve got a pair of special magnetic mounts. As the name suggests, magnet mounts use magnetic power to hold your phone in place.

If you’re worried about having a magnet too close to your phone, you can rest assured-- these magnets are not strong enough to damage your phone or anything on it.

Don’t stress if you don’t think a magnet would stick to the back of your phone, as this mount comes with metal plates to stick on your phone or phone case. The plate fits the dimensions of the mount perfectly, so you can be sure you’ll get a nice fit. The magnets are strong and they’ll reliably hold your phone, though they may not be a great long-term solution if you’re looking for a mount to last you a while.

Pros

Comes with two mounts

Allows for rotation-- adjust as needed

Compatible with many devices

Cons

Can lose magnetism eventually

Buyer’s guide to finding a car phone holder

A good phone holder will keep your attention on the road while also giving you added convenience as you drive. This quick buyer’s guide will cover all you need to know about phone mounts and holders.

Why you might consider mounting your phone

It helps with navigation

Perhaps the most common reason why people mount their phones is that they want to be able to see where they’re going as they drive. Many modern drivers rely on GPS, and some might not be able to get around without one. This dependency on GPS makes phone mounts all the more vital, for both new and experienced drivers alike.

Many cars do not have a built-in GPS system, and because of this drivers need some way of seeing where it is they’re going. Navigation apps can help, but holding a phone with one hand and driving with the other is both inefficient and dangerous. You could have someone else hold it, sure, but then you’d need someone in the passenger seat at all times.

This is why phone holders are so important for driving. When correctly positioned, all you have to do is take an occasional glance at the map as you drive. This way, you can always stay up to date on your current location and follow the navigation app’s directions.

You can use your phone while driving (to a degree)

Now, let us be clear-- you should never use your phone while driving, especially if it comes at the cost of paying attention to the road. As a driver it’s your responsibility to keep everyone safe, both in your car and others on the road, as you could very well cause an accident by failing to do so.

There are some situations where using your phone might be unavoidable, though-- maybe your boss is calling, or you have to contact someone in the case of an emergency. You still need to keep your eyes on the road, but having a phone mount can, at the very least, lead to less distraction while you multitask.

The risks of mounting phones

For all their convenience, phone mounts can still pose risks. In fact, some countries have even banned them. Here are a few reasons why phone holders can still be dangerous.

They obstruct vision

Unless you install your phone mount on your car’s air vents, it’s likely going to take up a bit of space on either your dashboard or windshield. This isn’t just inconvenient-- it’s dangerous, too.

Your windshield should, ideally, be free from obstructions at all times so that you can see where you’re going and what’s in front of you. It’s for this exact reason that car stickers on windshields are either banned or limited, depending on where you live.

Phone holders, especially those mounted on windshields, can occupy a lot of space. They can take up inches of your windshield, making you unable to see anything that may be behind it. Sure, it may not be that large, but it’s still an obstruction.

They distract the driver

A driver must always focus on driving while behind the wheel-- even the slightest mistake has the potential to lead to dangerous, and even deadly, results. This is why distractions are almost always a bad idea, and with smartphones being one of the most common distractions these days, some people consider phone holders to be a recipe for disaster.

As an example, let’s say that you have a phone mount on your air vent. Because it’s not covering the windshield it doesn’t obstruct your vision, but every now and then you’ll probably notice your screen light up out of the corner of your eye, and your phone may even play a ringtone or vibrate. You might then take a look at its screen, maybe only for a split second, and just like that you’re distracted-- caution, danger ahead.

How to properly drive with a phone holder

Minimize obstruction

When installing your phone mount or holder, find a place that doesn’t block your field of view too much. Ideally it shouldn’t cover anything at all, and this is why some people opt for air vent mounts. If you prefer using windshield or dashboard mounts, though, then try angling the phone holder in such a way that it obstructs as little of the windshield as possible.

Only look at your phone when you need to

While driving, you shouldn’t look at your phone’s screen unless you absolutely have to. If you’re navigating using your phone’s GPS, only look at the screen when you need to check where you’re heading.

Aside from this, choose the right time to look at your phone. Ideally, this will be at stop signs or intersections with red lights. You won’t be moving, and this brief break should give you enough time to take a quick look at your phone if you need to.

Turn off unimportant notifications

Even if you know you should only look at your phone when necessary, you may be distracted by the constant pinging of notifications. It’s always a good idea to turn this off while driving, even if your phone isn’t mounted. Your ringtone might make you want to check the notification, and this is probably the last thing you should be doing while behind the wheel.

Activate car mode

Some apps are designed to take into account the fact that you might be driving while using them. For example, GPS apps are made to have large text and voice prompts so you won’t have to stare at your phone screen for too long. Other apps also have what is known as “car mode,” a mode that changes the app’s functions and UI to better suit a driver’s needs.

How much does a cell phone holder cost?

A typical cell phone holder will set you back anywhere between $10 to $30, and this price largely depends on the materials it's made of. Additional features, such as multiple mounts and one-button installations, can also affect the final price.

Cell Phone Holder FAQs

Q: Are cell phone mounts illegal?

Depending on where you live, cell phone mounts or holders may be banned or have heavy restrictions on them. Not all countries follow this, though, so make sure you check with local laws before setting one up in your vehicle.

Q: Where should I install my cell phone holder?

Depending on your preference, you can install a phone holder on your car’s dashboard, windshield or air vents. Take this into account when shopping for one-- choose a mount that suits where you want to put it.

Q: Are cell phone holders reliable?

Cell phone holders are designed to securely mount your phone-- the holder won’t fall off as long as you’ve properly installed it, and neither will your phone.