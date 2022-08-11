Top Car Umbrellas in 2022 - Review by Autoblog Commerce

Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

A car umbrella is an excellent way to protect your car from the sun, rain, and UV rays. Check out our top picks to keep your car cool and comfortable. Just as you have to protect yourself from rain and sun, it’s important to protect your car from weather elements as well. No matter how expensive or luxurious your car is, if you leave it exposed to the elements it can quickly become beaten and battered. Prolonged sun exposure can cause your vehicle to fade, and rain can lead to corrosion.

If you want to maintain your car’s condition, you’ll need to protect it. Wondering how to do this? We’ll give you a hint -- picking up a car umbrella is an easy and inexpensive way to go. We’ve rounded up the top car umbrellas to help keep your car safe and included a handy buying guide for everything you need to know about these devices. Check out our recommendations and find a great car umbrella for you and your vehicle.

Our picks of the best car umbrellas of 2022

helloleiboo Car Windshield Sun Shade: Great option

Buy on Amazon

Compatible with a wide range of car models, this helloleiboo car umbrella sun cover can do a great job blocking sunlight and UV radiation. This car umbrella is manufactured with aluminum and has a maximum size of 57 x 31 inches that can protect your car’s paint and maintain a cool interior vehicle temperature. This car umbrella features a compact design that’s both easy to use and store -- it comes with a leather pouch to keep your umbrella safe and sound when it's not being used. Compatible with most vehicles, this car umbrella is a weather-resistant product that’s great for all seasons.

Pros

Compatible with most vehicles

Easy to install and store

Multiple sizes available

Cons

Sizing can be difficult

JASVIC Car Windshield Sun Shade: Another great option

Buy on Amazon

Featuring a high-quality steel framework, this JASVIC car umbrella is a highly durable option for your vehicle. It features 10 skeleton structures that can keep it efficiently and firmly in place, and its silver-coated material helps block UV rays for a cooler car interior, even on hot summer days. This car umbrella is weather-resistant and can be used in all seasons, making it a high-quality, versatile choice. Its 56 x 33-inch size makes this car umbrella a solid option for many different cars, and it comes with a leather case so that you can store the umbrella safely when you’re not using it.

Pros

Easy to store

High-quality UV-resistant material

Compatible with a wide range of cars

Cons

Installation can be tricky

SHARPAI Sun Shade for Windshield: Also consider

Buy on Amazon

This SHARPAI car umbrella is available in a couple of sizes and comes in a classic black color. It’s manufactured from silver-coated cloth that provides UV protection and prevents the sun from damaging your car. This sunshade offers titanium oxide coatings that can efficiently block sunlight and give you a cool driving experience, no matter the temperature. This car umbrella comes with a portable leather bag for storage purposes, and it’s a universal design that’s compatible with most vehicles, including trucks, sedans, and SUVs. Thanks to its high-strength peptide, this car umbrella provides solid weather resistance and is a great shield for rainy days.

Pros

Easy to fold and store

Strong weather-resistant material

Storage bag included

Cons

Material can wear off after several uses

AIKESI Car Umbrella Sun Shade: Another option

Buy on Amazon

This AIKESI car umbrella is made from pongee and features a unique sun-blocking coating. This umbrella effectively blocks UV radiation and protects your car’s interior. When open, this car umbrella has a size of 57 x 31 inches that fits most cars. The car umbrella features a three-fold chrome-plated metal shaft that provides it with strength and durability, and its black chrome coating prevents the umbrella from rusting. This car umbrella also comes with a pouch for easy storage, and the manufacturer offers responsive customer service for any questions you may have or issues that might arise.

Pros

Sturdy framework for maximum durability

Easy to use and store

The handle is easy to fix and adjust

Cons

Sizing can run a bit small

Moyidea Windshield Sun Shade: Also try

Buy on Amazon

This Moyidea car umbrella features a manual opening style and is another versatile option when it comes to protecting your vehicle. This car umbrella is a highly compatible product that fits most vehicles to offer protection from sun damage. You’ll have to fix this umbrella to the windshield manually and use your car’s visors to keep it in place, so keep that in mind. Because of its silver exterior, sunlight bounces off this car umbrella, and its black interior keeps your ride cool and prevents heat from building up. When open, the umbrella measures 57 x 31 inches, and these dimensions make it a great option for most cars, including minivans, trucks, and sedans.

Pros

Prevents heat buildup

Compatible with various car models

Blocks 99% of UV rays

Cons

Not very flexible

Buying guide: Car umbrellas

A car umbrella might seem unnecessary, but it can help keep your car in tip-top condition. Since the market is flooded with hundreds of models, here’s a buying guide to help you choose the right one:

How to choose a great car umbrella

Here are some things you should keep in mind while shopping for a car umbrella:

Ease of installation

Since you’re buying a car umbrella to protect your car, it should be more of a help than a hassle. If you have to spend a lot of time setting it up while standing out in the sun or rain, it will pretty much lose its purpose. This is why it’s important to get a model that’s easy to install.

You can find car umbrellas with remote control operation today. With these, you can easily fold and unfold the umbrella with the click of a button, making for an almost hands-free operation. You can also look into getting a manual car umbrella that comes with a handle button. Just like a normal umbrella, this car umbrella snaps open with the mere push of the button. Be sure to weigh both options and choose one carefully.

Compatibility

When you’re shopping for a car umbrella, it’s important to find a product that’s compatible with your ride. Some car umbrellas are specifically designed to fit certain car models, while others offer a universal fit. Regardless of the type, you should purchase a model only after making sure it’s compatible with your car. One way to ensure compatibility is to check the product listing or get in contact with the manufacturer.

A universal car umbrella might not give you a perfect fit, but it will get the job done satisfyingly.

Versatility

A car umbrella is a versatile piece of protective gear. You probably want to purchase one to protect your car, but it can also serve a range of secondary purposes too. You can take it to the beach and use it to protect yourself from the sun, and their waterproofing and low maintenance make car umbrellas a great patio furniture cover during the rainy season.

When looking for a car umbrella, choose one that can serve a variety of other applications to give you more bang for your buck.

Style and maintenance

Since you’re getting a car umbrella to shield your ride from the sun, it’s important to find a model that goes with its style. If you buy something ordinary and boring looking, you may get tired of looking at it. If you instead choose something aesthetically pleasing, you’ll be able to feast your eyes each time you use it. You should prioritize function, but also pay close attention to appearance. Since car umbrellas are often almost identical, getting a unique style can make your car easier to identify.

It’s also important that you buy a car umbrella that’s easy to maintain. Since car umbrellas go through regular folding and unfolding cycles, you need something sturdy enough to withstand this repeatedly. Pay close attention to cleaning as well, as these umbrellas get dirty pretty quickly.

Material

Considering the material of your new car umbrella is also important. Be sure to choose a model with a canopy made out of sturdy materials like polyester, Teflon, or double canvas. These heavy-duty materials not only make for a high-quality product but also help with water resistance and quick drying.

Teflon makes water droplets slide off its surface, providing you with a quicker drying. While canvas and polyester are also somewhat water-resistant, Teflon material takes the cake for the top car umbrella material.

Make sure that the car umbrella’s material is fitted over a sturdy frame. Aluminum is a heavy-duty metal, but its lighter weight can easily blow away with a powerful enough gust of wind. Be sure to prioritize the materials used in its construction before buying a suitable car umbrella for your ride.

Tips for choosing the right car umbrella

Take a look at these tips to pick the right car umbrella for your vehicle:

Make sure your car umbrella is weather-resistant to protect against any wind, snow, hail, or rain-related damage

Snow can damage weak car umbrellas, so invest in something that will hold its own against the snow. It’s a good idea to invest in a durable model that can withstand heavy snowfall during the harsh winter season

Your car sun cover should be appropriate in size. If it’s too small, it won't cover the car entirely to provide proper sun protection

If your car umbrella is manual, make sure it has a reinforced frame to keep it firmly in place. Ones with flimsy frames can blow away as soon as the wind picks up

If you don’t want a manual one, buy an automatic car umbrella with solid battery life to ensure it lifts properly. Ones with a short lifespan can stop lifting up or down halfway across, leaving you in a sticky situation

Make sure to keep your umbrella clean and free of any debris or buildup, as this can damage your car’s paint or polish

Conclusion

Environmental elements can quickly wreak havoc on your car, but a high-quality car umbrella helps boost its durability by safeguarding your vehicle against overexposure. Car umbrellas can be an essential part of car maintenance, especially if you don't own a garage where you can safely park your vehicle. Pick one up to help protect your car and give you some peace of mind.

Car Umbrella FAQs

Q: How do I install a car umbrella?

The installation process can vary depending on the type of car umbrella. If you have an automatic external car umbrella, it probably works with remote control. If you own a manual umbrella made for windshields, it works just like a regular umbrella-- simply unfold the umbrella and fix it on the windshield. You can also set the handle on your console for added support, and just like that, your windshield umbrella will be installed.

Q: Is a car umbrella different from a car cover?

Yes, car umbrellas and car covers are two different things. Car umbrellas are specifically designed to provide sun protection for your ride, while car covers simply protect your vehicle from any dust or dirt. Another difference between the two includes their manufacturing material-- car covers are made from dust-proof fabric while car umbrellas are commonly designed with UV-protected silver aluminum.

Q: Are car tent umbrellas better than windshield umbrellas?

Whether you’ll want a tent umbrella or a windshield umbrella entirely depends on how you intend to use it. If you simply want sun protection and temperature control, you might prefer a windshield umbrella, but if you’re looking for complete coverage with weather resistance, you should consider a car tent umbrella.

Q: Can a car umbrella withstand snowfall?

Most car umbrellas can withstand light snowfall, but if it’s snowing heavily we suggest taking your umbrella off and storing it away. The weight of the accumulating snow will be too much and the structure can collapse, causing damage to both your car and the umbrella itself.