There is nothing worse than driving home, realizing you can barely see the road in front of you due to solar glare. Get one of our favorite car sun visors to keep the UV rays at bay. Nothing can be more painful and cumbersome than driving your car during the daytime when the sun is shining brightly. Shiny surfaces can reflect the light, really hampering visibility.

Either you have to take breaks frequently during the journey, or you have to squint your eyes to focus on the road ahead (and end up getting a terrific headache.) But that’s not the ideal solution, especially if you are driving on a crowded city road or highway. This can actually be dangerous due to traffic and high-speed cars. We have gathered some of our favorite car sun visors that block out sun rays, protect your eyes from glares and allow you to enjoy car rides without any stress. These shields are made from materials that filter the solar radiation for optimal eye protection.

Our picks of the best car sun visors of 2022

If you want optimal eye protection without having to remove the existing visor in your car, it's time to add this product to your purchase list.

It is reinforced with two long aluminum clips at the extremities, using which you can attach the frame to the car's existing visor and then secure its position using the velcro straps. Thanks to its slender and sleek design, you won't have any problem viewing everything from different angles

This extended visor is made from an explicit, transparent acrylic material that will last for a long time. Besides, it has a polarizing film on both surfaces so that the incoming lights can be adequately filtered. Therefore, any radiation within the band spectrum of UVA and UVB won’t enter your eyes or form glares. It has a slight blackish tint, further enhancing the eye protection feature in all directions.

Pros

Can be used with sunglasses for additional protection

Slender and sleek design

Both surfaces have polarizing film for filtering out harmful UV rays

Cons

Might be a little costly for some people

This will be the best fit if you want an auto sun-protecting visor on a tight budget without compromising performance or durability.

It is made from a shatterproof polycarbonate that is pretty transparent so that your vision is not obstructed. Besides, it's flexible, which is why you can bend it without worrying about the entire screen snapping into halves.

You can attach it to the existing visor using the two long clips and make sure the screen sits either over your eyes or till the line of vision. It is coated with a film that can block 90% UVA and UVB rays, along with solar glares, so that driving in the morning or afternoon doesn't become painful anymore. On top of everything, its size is ideal for reducing bulkiness and protecting your eyes from all angles.

Pros

Very affordable

Blocks 90% of harmful UV rays

Offers an unobstructed line of vision

Cons

Does not come with velcro for additional security

This pack consists of two sun visors for both the driver and passenger sides so that people sitting in the front can enjoy the drive without worrying about the sun glares.

Each visor is large enough to shield your eyes from the direct solar radiation and help you concentrate on driving. These visors are compatible (direct replacement) with the Nissan Pathfinder and Infiniti cars.

You won't have to spend too much time or energy setting it up with the car's roof. All you have to do is detach the old visor (if you have any) carefully to prevent any surface damage to the ceiling. The main structure is equipped with a mirror and vanity light to make it a complete package. So, you don't have to struggle with your makeup or appearance fix-ups due to lack of light. On top of everything, you will find a small slide-out anti-glare tray that will add extra protection within the car's inner cabin.

Pros

Long-lasting and lightweight visors

Easier to set up within a couple of minutes

Equipped with a mirror and vanity light

Cons

Might not suit any other car except Nissan and Infinity

If you want a visor for Toyota Camry with no sunroof, this will be a fantastic option.

It is designed to be installed on both the right and left sides of the front cabin. As plastic is primarily used to manufacture the frame and cloth-like material to cover the surface, this auto visor will undoubtedly last long.

It can block maximum sun glare and direct radiation from entering your eyes and the surrounding areas without restricting your vision. Therefore, driving the car can be done in a breeze without worrying about accidents. Its installation process is so simple that you won’t have to go through multiple videos and tutorials. Just use the in-built clip and attach it to the car’s roof. Once installed, you can use the visor to protect your eyes.

Pros

Allows you to store documents, thanks to the belt strap

Has high durability for better performance and longevity

Easy to install

Cons

Doesn’t come with a vanity light or mirror

This is a polarized car sun visor that will block the harmful UVA, UVB, and solar glares easily from all directions so that you can drive your car safely in any weather condition.

It is made from a nylon fil protected shield having enough size to cover your entire eyes but not by blocking your vision. Instead, this shield has a PC lens that has increased the sharpness and clarity of vision by ten folds, thanks to the high optical transmission rate.

There is also an extender that you can slide from the visor's side in the horizontal direction for additional protection. Since no gap exists between the shield screen and the extender, you won’t have to worry about the glares. When not in use, you can slide all the screens back into the car sun visor whose PU leather cover will keep them scratch-less and safe for a long time.

Pros

PU leather cover for screens

Can be used on both the right and left sides of the car, thanks to the adjustable velcro strap

Blocks both sun rays and high-intensity beams from car headlights

Cons

Doesn’t work with an existing car visor

Best car sun visors buying guide

As your vision and eye health are at stake, you cannot settle with any random sun visor for your car. You need a long-lasting product that can deliver optimal performance and an unobstructed field of view. Choosing such a product from a long list is not that easy. Several factors need to be considered so that your choice can be aligned with your requirements. To help you choose the best sun visor, we have explained a couple of essential factors without which it’s nearly impossible to decide the best product.

Over-the-eyes or above-the-eyes?

The car sun visors can be classified into two types based on post-installation position:

You can find a few car sun visors that need to be attached with an existing visor via clips. In the open condition, the shield will sit right in front of your eyes, acting like a lens and protecting your eyes from the harmful glares coming from all directions.

Some car sun visors need to be clamped to the car’s roof directly after removing the existing visor. When you pull open the screen, it will sit above the eyes and block the solar rays at an angle.

What factors should you consider for selecting a car sun visor?

Size

If you mistakenly get a car sun visor in the wrong size, it can obstruct your view or fail to offer complete protection. Therefore, choose a product with the correct width and length. It should protect as much of your eyes as possible so that you can drive safely and comfortably. Besides, having something bulky right in the line of your vision can be distracting. So, a sleek and appealing design will be best to go with.

Polarization

Polarization is a unique filter technology that can block intense solar radiation or any other optical rays so that your eyes can stay safe and protected. If you usually have to drive during the late morning or afternoon when the sun is almost right atop your head, having the polarized car sun visor will help you a lot. It will block the glares and direct sunlight while ensuring that your vision is not blurred or obstructed.

Performance

Some car sun visors can prevent only the solar glares from affecting your eyes, while others can block the UVA and UVB radiations. It’s better to go for a product that protects your eyes from both. Besides, it would help if you had a visor screen, which can deliver outstanding performance without compromising your eye health and optical field of view.

Vision clarity

While looking through different car sun visors, vision clarity is one of the most critical factors you cannot miss. It would help if you considered this for screens that will sit right in your field of view, i.e., over your eyes. It should improve the sharpness of your vision and prevent blurriness from causing interferences. Also, the screen must not block side views, especially when driving on the city roads, where you have to watch all directions for safe driving.

Material

The visor’s flexibility and durability will depend a lot on the material with which it is manufactured. For instance, a product made from polycarbonate or acrylic is highly flexible and won’t snap into two pieces when bent. Similarly, a plastic visor is lightweight and won’t create any bulky feeling in front of your eyes. Besides, it would help if you were looking for a visor screen made from a shatterproof material that can resist impact and collision damages. You also need to cross-check the clips’ material to ensure its strength and resistance against structural deformation. Usually, they are made from aluminum to keep the visor in place and prevent its displacement.

Velcro

If your car sun visor is reinforced with velcro tapes, you must check whether you can adjust the loop size or not. Most products have a fixed velcro length, so these are compatible with some specific car models. But if you want a universal car sun visor, go for a product with adjustable velcro so that you can use it for different car models effortlessly.

Extender

You will often find the car sun visors having an extender screen that will slide out of the main pocket horizontally. Its prime aim is to protect your eyes from side glares while offering you a wide field of view. If you usually travel a long distance in your car, it's better to choose a visor with this particular feature.

Cover

Sometimes, the visor screens are protected by a PU leather cover. It will prevent the surfaces from developing scratches or any other corrosive damage. Also, it can absorb the mild shocks from impact forces and prevent the screen from shattering.

How to install a car sun visor properly

Installing the car sun visor is a straightforward task, and you can do it all by yourself. If you are skeptical about the appropriateness of the method being followed, you can refer to these below-mentioned tips for clarification.

Attaching the visor to the roof

To attach the visor to your car's roof, you first have to remove the existing visor. After that, clean the area and ensure no wet spots are there. Take the new sun visor and attach the clamp to the roof. Press it lightly with your fingers to secure its surface grip and check whether it’s moving from the place or not.

Attaching the screen with an existing visor

Here, you don't need to remove the existing visor. Open the visor and insert the clips all the way through the top. Ensure that the clips are correctly aligned at the same level so that there is no gap between the visor seam and the screen. If the product has velcro, you can slide in the loop through the visor and secure it further.

How much does a car sun visor cost?

Car sun visors come in various options, which is why their prices also vary a lot. Usually, the average cost of these products will range between $19.95 and $62.96, depending on multiple factors. For instance, if you get a pack of two visors for the left and right sides, it will cost more than a pack of the single visor. Similarly, a replacement sun visor is costlier than the simple screen acting as a lens.

Car sun visor FAQs

Q: How long will the car sun visor last?

A: The car sun visors will last for a long time, provided that you have bought a product having resistance against impacts and collisions.

Q: Can I wear sunglasses while driving my car with the car sun visor in front of me?

A: Yes, you can wear sunglasses even when there is a visor screen right in front of you, provided both the membranes have high light transmittance and vision clarity.

Q: What is the function of the velcro in my car sun visor?

A: If your car sun visor has velcro tape, you will be able to attach it securely with an existing visor and make sure it doesn’t move from its place.