Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

You must have had the frustrating experience of not being able to reach those small nooks and crannies while you go about cleaning your car or furniture. This is especially true for people who work with keyboards since it is nearly impossible to clean a keyboard thoroughly with just a piece of cloth. Well, we have just the thing that will help make removing those pesky dust particles stuck in the crevices of your car easier than ever. Yes, you guessed it, we are talking about car cleaning putties. We have picked out the top-rated car cleaning putties in 2022 and listed them below, and these are absolutely perfect for wiping clean every hard-to-reach spot.

A car cleaning putty is a blob-like material with a texture similar to that of a gel. It is also pretty sticky. Recently these putties went viral on TikTok for being incredibly useful when cleaning away dust. They are perfect for cleaning hard-to-reach spots because they can mold to fill in every crevice. Once you apply the putty, dust and debris stick to it which is then taken away by it once you remove it. This allows you to clean your car’s cup holder, AC vents, and door handles thoroughly with ease. The molding ability of a car cleaning putty is also perfect for cleaning your keyboard or furniture. But enough about the benefits. Let’s check out our top picks for this year.

Detailing our favorite car cleaning putties of 2022

Buy on Amazon

This car cleaning putty pack by Fesciory is the first entry on our list. It is made with biodegradable material, meaning that it does not harm the environment once you throw it away.

The car cleaning putties included in this pack of four are non-sticky, and this is a great quality to have as some putties can get stuck to your fingers and require plenty of effort to remove. So you won’t have such sticky problems with this one.

The best thing about this putty though is that it also comes with a keyboard cleaning kit which makes it oh-so-very versatile. This kit includes a hard brush, a rubber blower, a soft brush, a wiping cloth, and a key puller, all combining to make your cleaning tasks easy breezy. Also, you can use this cleaning putty multiple times until it turns dark in color, which is a great indication effectively prompting you that the putty must be replaced. Overall, very intuitive and easy to use.

Pros

The pack includes four cleaning putties

Includes a keyboard cleaning kit

Does not stick to fingers

Biodegradable

Cons

Only has a use period of three months after the box is opened

Buy on Amazon

This car cleaning putty by TICARVE has a sweet lavender smell, so it not only cleans but also leaves a nice scent behind. Isn’t that awesome?

It is super easy to use and will not stick to your fingers as it is made using high-tech material, making it perfect for cleaning out your car, furniture, or keyboards without damaging anything.

The eco-friendly composition of this putty means you can comfortably dispose of it without worrying about its environmental impact. But perhaps the most amazing thing we must talk about is the packaging that helps prolong its usability. It has a tin foil seal and a sealing cover in place, and also a piece of waterproof paper inside to safeguard against moisture, so it effectively protects against wear and tear when the putty is not in use.

Pros

The packaging features three sealing layers

Eco-friendly option

The putty has a lavender smell

Reusable

Cons

A scent-less option is not available

Best on Amazon

PULIDIKI has also brought us this fantastic car cleaning putty which will clean up your car and furniture in no time.

It comes in blue color with a slight fragrance to give your car a fresh smell after you have cleaned it. Eco-friendly to ensure it is not harmful to you or the environment, the PULIDIKI Universal Car Cleaning Putty is also reusable, so you can keep using it until it turns black in color at which point you must replace it with a new one.

Once you are done using this car putty, you can put it inside a sealed box for storage. This putty can be used to clean most water-resistant and smooth surfaces. You also don’t have to clean it at all since it is made to be sticky enough to pick up all the dust or debris without sticking to your hands.

Pros

Has a fresh fragrance

Eco-friendly

Comes with a sealed box for storage

Cons

May become too firm when used in cold temperatures

Buy on Amazon

This 160-gram car cleaning putty by ColorCoral has a bright yellow color that makes it easy to see dust particles as they are lifted off surfaces.

It has a pleasant sweet lemon scent that is refreshing, making it perfect for use inside vehicles. This cleaning putty is made using biodegradable gel so it is safe to use and will not be harmful to the environment after disposal. It also does not cause any harm to your skin, so you can use it without gloves too.

This cleaning putty is made using natural ingredients, and it does not stick to your hand while cleaning. Its texture is perfect since it is not too slimy nor too gel-like. It is also reusable and only needs to be replaced only when it becomes too sticky or turns darker in color, which is an indication that the putty must be replaced. You can use this putty to clean away dust, debris, or pet hairs from hard-to-reach spots with ease.

Pros

Has a wonderfully fresh lemon fragrance

Made using skin-friendly natural ingredients

Biodegradable

Great texture

Cons

It may get too sticky over time

Buy on Amazon

FiveJoy has brought us this car cleaning putty pack which is great for cleaning.

The pack includes four cleaning putties, so you won’t be running out of cleaning putties anytime soon after you get this one. These putties are made using biodegradable gel with natural gum which makes them safe to use. It is also eco-friendly, so you do not have to worry about harming the environment by using and disposing of them.

These car cleaning putties do not stick to your hands or cause harm to your skin. Each one in the pack has a unique color, including red, green, blue, and yellow, so you can even designate each putty for cleaning specific spaces. They also have a slight fragrance, leaving behind a nice scent wherever you may use them.

Pros

Great value for money

Four differently-colored putties

Made with biodegradable gel using natural gum

Comes in easy-to-carry bags

Cons

Restoring the putty inside its bag after use is a bit cumbersome

Buying guide: Car cleaning putties

There are many things that need to be taken into consideration when buying car cleaning putties to get a good deal. So, to help you with that, here is our guide to buying them.

Are car cleaning putties useful?

You may wonder what makes these cleaning putties so useful. Well, here are some reasons why we think cleaning putties are great for cleaning your car or furniture:

They can reach places that you cannot

As mentioned above, cleaning putties can reach into every crevice and corner that you cannot reach normally. They are excellent for cleaning hard-to-reach spots since they can mold into any shape.

With a cleaning putty, you can easily wipe that corner at the back of your dashboard where dust always collects that you just cannot reach with a regular cloth.

They are versatile with a capital V

The use of car cleaning putties is not just limited to cars. You can use them on other things as well, for instance, keyboards!

To thoroughly clean a keyboard, you must first dismantle it, clean each key, and then put it back together. There is very little space between the keys to allow for traditional cleaning methods to be very effective.

But, with a putty, all you have to do is put it on top of the keyboard and press down on it gently. When you pull it off, the keyboard will be cleaned, and the dust will be absorbed by the putty.

Car cleaning putties can also be used for cleaning furniture, door frames, windows, and other household items. With proper care, they can also help clean your phone, computer mouse, and USB ports. Pretty neat, if you ask us.

What to look out for when buying car cleaning putties

Here are some factors you should keep an eye out for when shopping for car cleaning putties.

Reusability

It is much better to go for a reusable car cleaning putty than it is to go for one that is one-time use only. This is because a reusable one will give you better value for your money as you don't need to buy a new one every time you want to clean something. You can find out if a cleaning putty is reusable by checking the product description.

Stickiness

Stickiness is another factor that should be kept in mind while shopping for cleaning putties. This is because if the putty is too sticky, it will stick to your hands, and if it is not sticky enough, it will not clean away dust and debris properly. By checking the product reviews, you can figure out if the putty you are buying is sufficiently sticky.

How we chose the best car cleaning putties

Here are some factors we took into account when choosing the top cleaning putties to curate our list.

Eco-friendliness

We must keep our environment in mind when making any purchase. This is why we only chose car cleaning putties that are eco-friendly. Choosing one of these cleaning putties can help lower your impact on the environment. To check if a cleaning putty is eco-friendly or not, you can go through the product description.

Fragrance

You will find many putties on the market that give off a nasty chemical smell. We did not want you to have such an unpleasant experience while cleaning, so we chose the putties that have a pleasing fragrance.

This way, your car will look and smell good after you are done cleaning it. You can check the product reviews and the product description to determine if a putty has a good scent or not.

Things to remember when using car cleaning putties

To help you safely use the cleaning putty you got, here are some things to keep in mind while using this tool.

Keep your hands dry

It is not good to mix water with a cleaning putty. This is because it will mess up the texture of the putty by making it more sticky and slime-like. So it is best to have your hands dry before touching and using a cleaning putty.

Don’t press on the cleaning putty too hard

Many people apply too much pressure on the cleaning putty while using it. This can result in you breaking whatever you are cleaning or even pushing the putty too far in. This is especially true for keyboards. If you press a cleaning putty too hard on the keyboard, it will get into tiny openings, possibly damaging it.

People Also Asked

Q: How do I store a cleaning putty?

A: The best way to store a cleaning putty is by placing it inside an air-tight box or jar. The general rule of thumb is that you should avoid placing the putty in a humid or hot environment.

Q: Can I let my kids play with a cleaning putty?

A: You should keep cleaning putties away from your kids or pets. This is because these putties are not edible, so a child or a pet may end up eating them while playing due to their attractive texture.

Q: Can I cut a car cleaning putty in half?

A: Yes, many people prefer to cut a putty in half so that they can reuse each piece separately. This can help make the putty last longer.

Q: Can I wash a car cleaning putty?

A: No, washing a putty with water will ruin it, making it unusable. Cleaning putties are meant to be thrown away once they absorb too much dust and debris. So if your putty becomes dark in color, it is best to throw it away.