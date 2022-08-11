Our Favorite Car Audio Batteries in 2022 - Top Reviews by Autoblog Commerce

Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

Looking to improve your car’s sound system? A separate car audio battery can keep you rockin’ without having to worry about draining too much energy from your car's main battery. If you spend a lot of time in your vehicle you might be looking to upgrade your audio/infotainment setup. While planning to set up a powerful stereo system don't forget that you'll need a power source for all that equipment. That's where a dedicated car audio battery can come in handy.

If you're looking to upgrade your car's audio/infotainment system remember -- additional compenents that draw power, like a sound system, will drain your existing battery quicker and affect the overall performance of other electrical parts of your vehicle, like headlights, sensors, and more.

To help prevent power loss from happening, you should consider investing in a second car battery that can let you enjoy your tunes to the fullest. Let's take a close look at our first product choice and slowly move down our list, after which there will be a helpful buying guide of everything you need to know about car audio batteries.

What are the leading car audio batteries of 2022?

Ampere Time 12V Power Battery: Premium pick

With high energy density, stable performance, and a whole lot of power, the Ampere Time 12V power battery is undoubtedly one of our favorite models on the market. Looking at the reviews, it seems like a lot of buyers seem to love it as well, with four- and five-star ratings across the board. Each car audio battery undergoes strict testing procedures before it’s shipped to your doorstep, and it boasts a lot of power-- in fact, its self-discharge rate and low capacity loss make it 40% more powerful than lead-acid batteries of a similar size. With this car audio battery, you’ll be getting 100% safe energy that’s non-toxic and renewable to boot, and it’s smaller and ⅓ of the weight of similar-sized lead-acid batteries. This car audio is a solid choice, so pick it up for your vehicle if you think it can add a little something to your ride.

Pros

Safe, non-toxic, and renewable energy

A lifetime of 10 years

Fast delivery and responsive customer support

Cons

No under-temperature charging protection

Kinetik HC600 Pro Audio Battery: Budget option

If you’re operating on a budget, then you should take the time to check out the all-new Kinetik HC600 car audio battery. Apart from the price, there isn't anything cheap about this car audio battery -- it boasts an absorbent glass mat design and superior heat and vibration resistance. Unlike other models, you can use this particular car audio battery as extra power for your aftermarket system, or even as a replacement supply for your vehicle's standard battery -- how cool is that? This car audio battery is great for 600 Watt car audio stereo systems, and its sealed non-spillable design means that you can mount it in any position.

Pros

Great value for the price

Use it to replace the original car battery

Resists vibrations and extreme heat

Cons

The shortest lifespan of all listed models

XS Power High Audio Battery: Another great option

XS Power batteries started selling their products in a little storeroom, but don’t let their humble beginnings fool you-- this particular car audio battery is one of the most notable products yet. It features ultra-low internal resistance and delivers a maximum power of 4,000 watts -- more than enough for any sort of low-range, mid-range, and high-range audio system. This car audio battery features a universal mounting system, meaning you can easily mount it in almost any position with little to no issue. It’s spill-proof and vibration-resistant, so you won’t have to worry about any messes when you’re driving around. This car audio battery might be a little on the pricey side, but think of it as an investment-- when it comes to quality, you get what you pay for with this car audio battery.

Pros

Mount in almost any position

Wide range of aftermarket audio system compatibility

Spill-proof, vibration-resistant design

Cons

Installation instructions are difficult to follow

Odyssey Basic Car Audio Battery: Also consider

The Odyssey Basic Car Audio Battery comes with a ton of features, including rugged construction, a lightweight, non-slip design, a convenient handle, shock absorption, high conductivity, and a protection system as well. We’re a little out of breath after that, but wait, there’s more! On top of all of these impressive features, the manufacturer also offers a two-year full warranty on this car audio battery. If you do happen to experience any issues, all you need to do is get in contact with their assistance group. Just remember that the guarantee is only valid if you show genuine proof of your product acquisition, but this is the only legitimate dealer online so this shouldn’t be too difficult-- you’ll have everything you need in your order history.

Pros

Portable, lightweight design

Two-year warranty included

Longer lifespan than similar, conventional batteries

Cons

SAE terminals and L adapters are not included

Roypow Deep Cycle Car Battery: Another option

Searching for the most reliable selection on the internet? We can’t necessarily make any guarantees, but take a look at the Roypow deep cycle car battery. It has a 3,500-8,000 cycle lifespan that can last you up to five times longer than a typical lead-acid battery. This car audio battery is available in several options, from a handful of 12V ones as well as a couple of 24V choices too. Check out the product page for a more detailed look, but just know that all of the combinations are different, so choose wisely. If you have any questions about this car audio battery, simply message their technical support and they’ll get back to you ASAP, which in most cases is less than 24 hours. This car audio battery also comes with a three-year warranty, making it a safe bet to pick up and power your sound system.

Cons

Some customers experienced shipping problems

Buying guide: Car audio batteries

Although most car audio batteries might look the same, they really aren't-- each model has different specifications (amperage, output, load, and more) that set them apart. To help you find the right car audio battery for your vehicle, we’ll be looking at some important things that you should keep in mind when shopping around. Are you ready? Let’s go!

Benefits of using a car audio battery

Before we proceed, you should know why a car audio battery is so important for your vehicle.

Do you enjoy listening to music in your car? A regular battery can’t provide you with much time before it runs out, but don't worry-- an extra car audio battery can last much longer without so much as a problem

Your car’s battery powers every factory component in it, so there isn't really any extra energy left for anything else. With the assistance of a car audio battery, you’ll be able to use your upgraded sound system without any reduction in vehicle performance

Most car audio batteries are available for a pretty reasonable price tag, and this means that almost everyone should be able to afford one

Unlike amplifiers, car audio batteries are pretty simple to install and don't require any form of professional background experience to do so

Different kinds of car audio batteries

Car audio batteries, just like other accessories, are available in several different types. Knowing the difference between each kind can certainly make the entire selection process a lot easier.

Lead-acid audio batteries

These forms of batteries are usually incredibly heavy and have a high-energy output. Even though they come at a pretty affordable price tag, most users tend to avoid them. Wondering why? Well, the entire structure contains lead plates in an electrolyte solution, so for them to function properly, you’ll need to top them off with distilled water every once in a while. If you happen to forget to do this, you might damage the battery, and in some instances, the battery might even cause damage to your sound system as well.

Gel-cell audio battery

This particular car audio battery uses an electrolyte gel instead of distilled water, and it doesn't require any maintenance or have any significant problems like lead-acid batteries do. One of the disadvantages of the gel-cell audio battery is the higher price tag, but many consumers are willing to spend a few extra bucks for added safety.

AGM audio batteries

Similar to the gel-cell battery, this specific model is completely sealed and doesn't require any special maintenance. They typically last longer than most conventional batteries and are also environmentally friendly.

Lithium audio batteries

This is certainly one of the most commonly used audio batteries in the entire world. It’s exceptionally lightweight and delivers a more steady voltage to your audio system, but lithium audio batteries aren't as durable as other models and they do require protection from overcharging. They’re generally able to survive up to 1,000 charging cycles, though this number can vary depending on the specific model you're looking at.

How to find a high-quality audio battery for your car

Power

The first thing that you should do is check whether the specific audio battery you’re thinking about buying has enough power for your car system. Here are several different things you should examine:

Watts

Look for an audio battery that can meet the overall power rating of your car stereo system.

Cold-cranking amps

The cold-cranking amps indicate the ability of the battery to work under freezing temperatures-- remember, the higher, the better.

Amp hour

This specific measurement tells buyers how much amperage a battery can offer for precisely one hour.

Size

After you look at the power, make sure to confirm that the audio battery will fit in your car. You'll see the size dimensions of each model mentioned somewhere down in the product description, but if you have trouble finding it then get in contact with the company’s assistance team.

Age

A car audio battery is a rechargeable power unit, and because of this, it tends to lose its strength over time. This is why you should pay attention to the manufacturing date of the battery-- try to find a model that hasn’t been sitting on the shelf for more than six months.

Warranty

The last (although certainly not least) thing you should look for when purchasing a second battery is its warranty. Most car audio batteries typically have the following warranty-- "24/84." The number 24 means that you’ll be able to replace the battery within 24 months, while the number 84 means that you have a service guarantee of 84 months.

Don't forget to carefully review the whole policy (the document posted by the manufacturer) before making your final purchasing judgment. Two important things that are a big no-no when it comes to car audio batteries are low water levels and incorrect setup.

Car Audio Battery FAQs

Q: How can I successfully install my new car audio battery?

The entire installation procedure will vary depending on the particular model you have. We advise you to read the entire instruction manual before you start, and if you don't think that you can perform the whole process, then don't even try-- just call a professional. Luckily, most technicians don’t charge a lot of money for this job.

Q: Where should I place my second audio battery?

It’s important to look for a safe place for your car audio battery. If there's no extra space in the engine compartment, then be sure to check out other places like the trunk, glove box, or even below the passenger-side seat.

Q: How can I fill a lead-acid power battery?

Filling a lead-acid battery is relatively easy. First, make sure that the car and audio systems are all turned off. Next, pry off the cover of the power battery and take the cell vents off. Lastly, fill the cells with water and place the rubber caps back on.