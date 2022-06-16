Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission.

Want to smoke in the car without getting ash everywhere? Buy one of the finest car ashtrays and enjoy your puff without making a mess. Keeping your car mess-free while smoking is a struggle that only smokers understand. You used to have to crack open the window and flick the cigarette to get rid of the ash, but everything changed with the introduction of car ashtrays.

Not only do car ashtrays allow you to limit smell and smoke, but they also protect the appearance of your car’s interior. Some top-quality trays even come with an LED light to ensure optimum safety for both you and your vehicle while cruising down the highway and smoking in the dark. If you want to have a puff without worrying about the smoke or potential damage to your car’s interior, then put down that cigarette and get your hands on one of our favorite car ashtrays ASAP. Here’s a list of great car ashtrays that we’ve chosen to help you grab the perfect one for your car.

Comparing our favorite car ashtrays for 2022

Custom Accessories Black Smokeless Ashtray: Our pick

Some people are very particular when choosing accessories for their car’s interior. If you’re one of these people, then this car ashtray from Custom Accessories might be ideal for you. Its sleek design can fit almost all cup holders, making it a universal product. This car ashtray can eliminate smoke and smell while also preventing all sorts of damage to your car’s interior. The heavy-duty material of the ashtray also ensures that it won’t topple over and burn your vehicle's carpet, and not only does it keep your car nice and clean but it also levels up the appearance of its interior as well.

Pros

Universal design fits most vehicles

Heavy-duty material and design

Available in packs of one or two

Cons

The lid can pop out, causing a mess

THIKPO Car Ashtray with Lid: Another great option

This THIKPO car ashtray just might be the solution to all your smoking wants and needs. Its stainless steel body makes the ashtray sturdy, durable, lightweight, and fire-resistant. This intelligently designed car ashtray includes a wide plank to extinguish your cigarette, a rubber ring on the lid to keep it intact and block smoke, and also an LED light to provide more safety, even if you’re in the dark. One thing we love about this car ashtray’s design is that its tray can be detached and separated into three sections, allowing for a thorough cleaning. Since the size of this car ashtray is more significant than other ashtrays, you can also use it to dump any small bits of trash you might find lying around in your car.

Pros

Fire-resistant construction leaves no burn marks

30% more tray capacity than competitors

Portable design-- use almost anywhere.

Cons

LED light may not be bright enough

TAKAVU Car Ashtray With Removable Lighter: Premium pick

If you’re looking for a top-notch car ashtray and aren’t worried about price, then this TAKAVU ashtray is the one for you. The outer body of this large car ashtray is made from high-quality acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) material, which makes the ashtray corrosion-resistant, durable, sturdy, and lightweight. This car ashtray’s inner stainless steel lining makes the tray fire-resistant and highly sturdy. Its luxurious design includes a cigarette lighter for easy lightning, a USB charging port for speedy charging, a cigarette butt extinguisher, and smoke holes to keep your car smoke-free. This classy, all-around solid ashtray is a great choice for those who want to go all out and take their car’s appearance-- and their smoking-- a notch higher.

Pros

Easy-to-carry, nearly universal ashtray

LED light for safety in the dark

Detachable design makes cleaning effortless

Cons

Cigarette may fall from the holding slot

eing Bling Car Ashtray: Stylish pick

If you’re the kind of person who loves extravagant fashion, this car ashtray from eing is sure to live up to your expectations. It’s manufactured using stainless steel and ABS plastic that makes it fire-proof, lightweight and more durable, and the rhinestones studded on this car ashtray add to its flashy look. This car ashtray comes with a lid that makes it completely smoke-free, helping to keep your car clean and odorless. Its compact design includes a blue LED that lights up automatically when you open the lid and a cigarette holder slot that you can place your cigarette in. This car ashtray is available in seven different color choices, so no matter what your style is you’re sure to find one that suits your tastes.

Pros

Smoke extinguisher included

Detachable design makes cleaning a breeze

Many color choices

Cons

Crystals are delicate and may fall off

WOFO Smokeless Car Ashtray: Also consider

This simple and subtle WOFO car ashtray is manufactured from high-grade brushed stainless steel, making it fire-resistant, sturdy, durable, and easy to clean. It includes a narrow opening that you can directly throw your cigarette butt into without having to extinguish it yourself, as it will automatically extinguish due to hypoxia (absence of sufficient oxygen). This car ashtray’s detachable body design offers easy cleaning for optimum hygiene, and it also comes with an anti-slip base, ensuring it won’t move around while your vehicle is in motion. The company also offers a full refund if you’re not satisfied with their car ashtray, and hopefully, you won’t need to take advantage of this but it’s nice to have all the same.

Pros

Cleaning brush included

Designed to fit most cup holders

30-degree funnel slides soot into the ashtray

Cons

Does not come with a lid

Buyer’s guide for finding a car ashtray

Car ashtrays are designed to keep your car clean while letting you smoke hassle-free. Car ashtrays are a highly sought-after accessory these days, and because of this, the market is saturated with countless products. This can make picking a great car ashtray a challenging task, and that’s why we’ve listed important things you should know and consider when selecting the right ashtray for your vehicle.

Different types of car ashtrays

Car ashtrays can be divided into two categories:

Open-mouth car ashtrays

An open-mouth car ashtray does not include a separate lid to cover its opening. Instead, it has a funnel design that’s used to dust the soot and extinguish the cigarette butt. This kind of car ashtray is usually cheaper than ones with lids, but apart from the lack of a lid, it will still perform the same functions as other car ashtrays.

Car ashtrays with lids

A car ashtray with a lid is generally considered to be more luxurious, as these ashtrays are reinforced with a few features that make it a bit more classy. The lid of most of these ashtrays comes with a blue LED light, offering you extra visibility in the dark, and you can also find some models sporting crystals, rhinestones, or other extravagant styles that add a little bling to the ashtray.

Some car ashtrays with lids even include a portable lighter to spark up your cigarette. Car ashtrays secured with lids are more expensive than ones without, so you should only opt for one of these if you’re not limited by your budget.

How to select a car ashtray

Selecting the right car ashtray isn’t a big deal if you know the right way to go about it. Let’s take a look at a few factors that can lead you to the most promising car ashtray.

Material

If you need a top-notch car ashtray, make sure to go for one with a body made of ABS plastic. This material makes the ashtray durable, sturdy, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant, and you should also make sure its interior has a stainless steel lining to resist fire. You can also find some car ashtrays made completely out of stainless steel, and these ashtrays are not only robust but also impact- and fire-resistant as well.

Design

Car ashtrays are designed differently to suit different needs. Some car ashtrays come with a removable cigarette lighter attached to the lid, while others are made without a lid at all. Some “classier” car ashtrays come with add-ons like a blue LED light, a cigarette extinguisher, a cigarette holder, or other non-essential, but still very handy, features. These ashtrays are usually preferred by those who aren’t on a budget, and this is because they can cost a lot. Some car ashtrays even have detachable parts that can make cleaning them an effortless task. Make sure to check the design of the ashtray to know if it suits your wants and needs or not.

Size

Most car ashtrays are crafted to fit almost all cup holder sizes, but you can also find some larger models that can be used as mini trash bins to throw away small bits of trash. Car ashtrays not only serve as an ashtray but can also help pick up the trash, keeping your car clean in more ways than one.

Money-back guarantees

Some car ashtray brands offer a 100% money-back guarantee and promise to return every penny if you feel that their product is unsatisfactory. If you’re worried about pouring your money down the drain by accidentally investing in the wrong product, go for an ashtray that comes with such a guarantee.

Why you should use a car ashtray

You can use a car ashtray for many purposes. If you’re a smoker, picking one up can eliminate litter and minimize smoke and smell after you’re finished. Let’s take a detailed look at why you should use a car ashtray.

Keeps your car clean

A car ashtray can first and foremost help keep your car clean. You’ll use it to dust ash and store used cigarette butts, which would otherwise make your car’s interior dirty.

Stops diffusing smoke

When you smoke a cigarette in the car, you know how suffocating it can be for other people traveling with you. A smokeless car ashtray prevents smoke diffusion, keeping the air inside your car as fresh as can be.

Protects the environment

When companies stopped installing car ashtrays in vehicles, people began dusting ash out of their car windows and throwing their cigarettes into the road. We all know how irresponsible this can be, but to smoke, there's really no alternative. Car ashtrays, though, can provide a permanent solution to this problem.

Mini trash bin

Most car ashtrays are designed to have a depth of up to five inches, making them ideal for storing small pieces of trash and keeping your vehicle clean.

Cigarette holder for safety

The top car ashtrays include a cigarette holding slot that helps keep your hands free to concentrate on driving, and this can also contribute to your safety. Many high-quality car ashtrays also include a blue LED light for increased visibility while smoking in the dark.

How much do car ashtrays cost?

The cost of a car ashtray depends on several factors, including material, design, features, size, and warranty (if any) offered by the brand. In our research, we’ve found that you can get a high-quality car ashtray within the range of $6.00 to $17.99. The more expensive ashtrays come with extra features (LED lights, lighter, charging port, and the like), so if you have a limited budget then go for a basic car ashtray that will get the job done without any of the costly frills.

Car Ashtray FAQs

Q: When did car manufacturers stop installing car ashtrays?

In the early 1950s and '60s, a car ashtray was an essential feature of a car’s interior. No luxury car was introduced without this accessory, as smoking was trendy and more common back then. By the time the 1990s rolled around, people started raising awareness about the harmful effects of smoking. Car manufacturers removed ashtrays from cars around this time as a sign of contributing toward creating a better environment.

Q: How should I clean my car ashtray?

High-quality car ashtrays are generally designed with detachable parts that can be separated easily for effortless cleaning. Check your ashtray’s manual or watch an instruction video to learn how you can detach its different parts. Once you separate them, simply throw away the ash and wash the tray with a gentle soapy brush.

Q: How can I change the batteries of a car ashtray?

Car ashtrays with LED lights are either designed with a USB charging port or operate on batteries. If your product has batteries, don’t worry because you can easily change them. All you need to do is open the cover of the ashtray using a screwdriver and simply replace batteries-- easy enough. Make sure that you fix the screws perfectly when closing it back up to avoid any damage to your ashtray.