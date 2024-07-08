Can you buy a car without a title? Here's everything you need to know

Buying a car without a title is not for everyone. A pink slip document tells you and the government who owns the car and provides other important details, such as the vehicle identification number (VIN) and whether it's been salvaged. Without one, there's potential to hit roadblocks when you go to register the vehicle or sell it to someone else. If you do plan to register the vehicle for road use, you'll need to get a replacement title first, which can be complicated.

There are situations that greatly reduce the risk in purchasing a car without a title. If you never plan to drive the vehicle on the road and will never sell it to someone else, a title is less important. Examples include parts cars that will be disassembled for their valuable bits and any vehicle you plan to use only on private property. In both of these cases, as long as no one comes forward to challenge the transfer of ownership, you may be okay.

What is a car title?

A car title, sometimes referred to as a pink slip, is essentially a legal document or certificate issued by your state that shows who officially owns the vehicle along with some important information about the vehicle. If money is owed on a vehicle, the car's title may be held by the bank that is financing the loan. A car title is not the same as a registration document. A title is the document that lists ownership while a registration document is what actually makes the car legal to drive on the road. Because a vehicle's title is such an important document, it's best to keep the title in a safe, secure place.

Proceed with caution

Note that without seeing the title for yourself, you won't know for sure that there are no other parties with a financial stake in the vehicle, such as a bank or lender, or that it hasn't been salvaged or stolen from its rightful owner. This is the case even if you don't intend to drive the car on the street or sell it later. You don't want someone else showing up asking for their car back.

Have the seller get a new title

Though it's not always feasible, the best course of action is to ask the seller to get a replacement title before making the sale to you. This removes the risk that you might not be able to get a replacement document after the purchase and should at the very least save you a good deal of hassle. It's also easier for the person who had the title but somehow lost it to get a new one. In some states, including California, the seller can apply for a replacement title and reassign it to a buyer in one transaction.

Get a replacement title

If you do go through with a title-less sale, make sure to get a detailed, signed bill of sale from the owner, stating that there is no lien or other financial hold on the vehicle, how much you're paying, and the car's particulars, including the year, make, model, and VIN. You should also get the seller's contact information, as well as a photo or copy of their (valid) driver's license.

From there, the process of requesting a replacement title for a vehicle varies from state to state. In some jurisdictions, if it's not possible to file for a replacement title for a specific vehicle, you'll instead need to get what's called a bonded title. This is backed by a surety bond from an insurer and will allow you to register the vehicle but is basically an agreement that if someone challenges the vehicle's ownership you will be liable for any financial damages or required to return the vehicle to them.

If you're buying the vehicle in a different state than the one you live in, you'll likely need to go through this process in the seller's state or wherever the vehicle was last registered. Be sure to figure that all out before handing over a check.

Regardless of the particulars of your situation, it's best to do the research and understand your state's procedure for getting a new title before completing the sale. This info can usually be found on the state DMV website or by calling a DMV office. You may decide after all that digging that it's not worth the hassle or potential risk.