Buckle up! Walmart's got the best deals on holiday gifts for car lovers — starting at just $12

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are less than 20 shopping days left before Christmas, and that means there's no time to idle when it comes to purchasing holiday presents for your loved ones. If you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, don't worry. We've partnered with Walmart for our 30 Days of Deals campaign to bring you the best bargains on the most desirable gifts of the season.

If you've got an auto enthusiast on your list, today's picks from Walmart (all boasting stellar savings) are sure to rev their engines. From coveted car care tools (like a popular 2-in-1 snow broom and ice scraper) to a ride-on for the littlest motor head on your list, we've got you covered. Plus, these deals start at just $12. You can't beat that!

1. Alleviate their weather woes with this telescoping snow tool — just $12

$12.48 at Walmart

Lightweight with an extendable handle, this popular snow broom will help drivers get back on the road in no time come winter. Weighing in at just 1.5 pounds, the tool won't cause your giftee to break a sweat trying to clear the powder from their ride. A foam broom head on one end and an ice scraper on the other means they'll have everything they need to stay safe when the weather proves brr-utal. Stash it in the trunk for easy access. "I can't picture myself getting through the winter months without one," raved a five-star reviewer. Another added, "Cleaning the cars literally takes less than three minutes. Worth every penny."

2. Safety first: This dash cam is on sale for a low $56

$56 at Walmart

Monitor the front and rear of your vehicle and ensure you are covered in the event of an accident or any other liability issue. Even when the vehicle is parked, this camera will initiate a recording if triggered by any type of motion or accident nearby. Frequent drivers can rest easy knowing that this little machine has got their back no matter what the situation — the cam even uses super wide angles to cover more lanes. "Clear videos on the front and rear," said a user. "I chose this one specifically because it also has a rear camera for those situations where you get rear-ended. The quality is good and I can easily make out the license plate on surrounding cars."

3. Suck up the savings with a portable auto vac — it's $80 off!

$40 at Walmart

Ultra-compact, this mini vehicle vacuum can be charged via USB, meaning there's no limit to the places it can be used. Plus, it's got three attachment heads (to capture crumbs from virtually every crevice) and a built-in safety hammer that can be used in case of an emergency. Now that's really something that'll help them breathe easy! And at $80 off, you'll breathe easy, too, knowing you saved big. "I am thoroughly impressed with this vacuum's performance," said a fan. "It has a powerful suction that effortlessly removes all the dirt and debris from my car. The handheld design makes it easy to maneuver and clean hard-to-reach areas. ... The three different nozzles are great for targeting specific areas and the safety hammer is a useful addition in case of emergencies."

4. Wax on, wax off with this five-piece car care kit that's just $23

$23 at Walmart

The Chemical Guys are a household name for many auto enthusiasts who would certainly love to receive this five-piece set under the tree. They'll be able to clean practically every surface — inside or out — with this kit, which even includes essential accessories like a washing mitt. At just $23, that comes out to less than $5 per item — a total steal for the amount of uses it'll provide. Even the pros agree: "As a professional detailer, I highly recommend Chemical Guys, and can honestly say that I have never once used one of their products and been disappointed." High praise!

5. Keep calm and clutter-free — this car organizer is over $20 off

$17 at Walmart

Even the shortest car rides come with some baggage. Whether you take frequent road trips, corral a bunch of kiddos for carpool or make the daily commute to your 9-to-5, this organizer makes it easier than ever to keep all your stuff in one compact spot. With 11 storage compartments and two cup holders, it's sure to finally free up those cluttered footwells. Once you start using it, you'll wonder what took you so long to get the car clutter under control. Plus, it's built to last. "It has plastic pieces to place in the bottom to keep it sturdy. The dividers are attached by velcro. This organizer is wide enough that it stays put on our seat and doesn't spill over," said a thrilled shopper.

6. Give 'em their first set of wheels and save nearly $200

$190 at Walmart

This sleek, all-black Chevy Silverado is made for tots, but will entertain everyone who's around to witness the action. Whether they drive themselves using the foot pedal or you steer using the included remote, these wheels will be the hit of the holiday for any three- to six-year-old kid. And at nearly $200 off, it won't be such a hit to your wallet. It's grandparent-approved too. This grandmother wrote, "We love the fact that it has parental controls and the safety harness. Best buy ever!"